Former US president Donald Trump’s new social media platform Truth Social was down for hours, hit with a series of outages on Monday.

Outages were reported from just after 7:00am EST to around 3:30pm, according to DownDetector.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump also doubled down his attack against the tax probe and referred to New York’s attorney general as “racist” in a lengthy statement urging her to focus on other crimes and desist in her office’s investigation into his company for fraud charges.

The ex-president bizarrely claimed in his statement that his real estate company had “probably done more for New York than virtually any other person or group”.

Mr Trump also released a statement on the Ukraine war on Monday, saying “it doesn’t make sense” why Moscow and Kyiv haven’t yet come to an “agreement.”

“It doesn’t make sense that Russia and Ukraine aren’t sitting down and working out some kind of an agreement,” Mr Trump said in the Monday statement. “If they don’t do it soon, there will be nothing left but death, destruction, and carnage.”