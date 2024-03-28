Trump tests gag order by again attacking daughter of hush money trial judge: Live
Limited gag order prohibits former president from speaking about court staff, prosecutors, witnesses or their families
Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate and part-time Bible infomercial salesman, appears to be testing out the boundaries of a new gag order imposed on him ahead of his hush money criminal trial, which is due to begin in New York with jury selection on 15 April.
Justice Juan Merchan granted the request from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which prohibits the former president from talking about anyone involved in the case or their families.
The former president had already lashed out at the judge and his daughter on Truth Social before the order was signed on Tuesday and then doubled down on the attack on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company behind his Truth Social platform, made its Wall Street debut on Tuesday, its shares appearing on the Nasdaq exchange for the first time under the ticker “DJT”. Opening valued at $78, they finished the day at $57.99 as the closing bell sounded.
The day’s trading meant Mr Trump has entered the ranks of the world’s 500 richest people, with his majority stake in the company now worth $5.5bn (£4.3bn), taking his estimated net worth to more than $8bn.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended her bid to oust Republican House speaker, Mike Johnson - after threatening to do so in January - and insisted that she was not seeking to throw the government into “chaos”.
The Georgia representative and other far right members of the House opposed the $1.2trn federal spending package that passed Congress this past week, and claimed that it was full of wasteful spending.
She denounced Mr Johnson as “willing to do the bidding of [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer”.
“Republican voters want fighters in the House of Representatives to fight like President Trump, and that is exactly what I’m doing,” Ms Greene said.
John Bowden has the story:
Lara Trump says RNC ‘past’ litigating 2020 election — but is her father-in-law?
New Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump sat down for an interview with NBC News — ironically just as her predecessor was being ejected from a new role at the network after a revolt by on-air talent.
She told Garrett Haake that she believes the party is “past” litigating the 2020 election but Donald Trump, the former president and Ms Trump’s father-in-law, will soon be facing two juries on charges that he tried to overturn the results while he runs for re-election.
Per NBC News:
“I think we’re past that. I think that’s in the past,” Lara Trump told NBC News when she was asked whether it will be the RNC’s position that the 2020 election was not fairly decided.
“The past is the past, and unfortunately, we had to learn a couple of hard lessons in 2020,” she continued. “Believe me, we are applying them all across this country in every single state, and we want to ensure that, indeed, every single legal vote is counted.”
Meanwhile, Mr Trump continues to say that the election was rigged, that he should still be president, and that it was stolen from him partly because of mail-in voting — something that the RNC wants to encourage even as their candidate rails against it.
Asked about those comments, she told Haake:
“Well, I actually think if you talk to him right now, you will see that he is very much embracing early voting,” she said.
“I think that the message that the people of this country have sent to Donald Trump, and you saw it in the primaries, is that they want to get out and they want to vote for him as soon as they possibly can,” she continued. “And if that means Day 1 of early voting for people, he’s very happy for them to go out and do it.”
Ms Trump also said that the party will not directly fund her father-in-law’s legal costs directly despite previously having told Newsmax that “every single penny will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC — that is electing Donald J Trump,” adding that Republican voters would be interested in paying the former president’s mounting legal bills.
Asked to assure people how their money would be spent if they donated to the RNC, she told NBC News:
“Trust me, I am the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump. I will ensure that every penny of every dollar is going to causes that Republican voters care about.”
Mr Trump further said:
“Well, the No. 1 job of the RNC is to, of course, support the Republican candidate for president. That is Donald Trump. But of course, we are paying attention to all about down-ballot races, as well,” she said.
“The truth is, it’s great if we win the presidency, and I think that’s imperative, but we also want to expand our lead in the House. We want to take back the Senate. So we are paying very close attention to all those races. We will be supporting [them] in a very big way.”
Donald Trump has claimed that Robert F Kennedy Jr’s presidential run is providing “a great service to America” by syphoning votes away from President Joe Biden – despite concerns the Independent candidate could also damage the Republican former president’s chances.
Joe Sommerlad explains:
Jon Stewart mocks Trump’s ‘victimless’ crime claims
Jon Stewart has skewered claims that Donald Trump’s multi-million dollar fraud was a “victimless crime.”
The former president’s New York fraud case has been branded as an incident with no victims, particularly by commentators on Fox News.
The Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary even declared that everything Mr Trump was found liable for in the civil fraud case “is done by every real estate developer everywhere on Earth in every city. This has never ever been prosecuted.”
“Leave it to Kevin O’Leary to be unaware enough to say the quiet part out loud,” Stewart responded incredulously on The Daily Show.
Amelia Neath reports on what else he had to say...
Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has announced that Silicon Valley investor and attorney Nicole Shanahan will be his running mate. Mr Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, made the announcement at an event in Oakland, California on Tuesday. In the last few weeks, the Kennedy campaign has spoken to more than half a dozen possible candidates, with the early favourites including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former wrestler and Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura. Ms Shanahan, 38, became the favourite late in the process even as she was connected to his campaign and helped pay for a Super Bowl ad backing Mr Kennedy, The New York Times noted.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has announced that Silicon Valley investor and attorney Nicole Shanahan will be his running mate.
Mr Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, made the announcement at an event in Oakland, California on Tuesday. In the last few weeks, the Kennedy campaign has spoken to more than half a dozen possible candidates, with the early favourites including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former wrestler and Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura.
Ms Shanahan, 38, became the favourite late in the process even as she was connected to his campaign and helped pay for a Super Bowl ad backing Mr Kennedy, The New York Times noted.
Read more...
Hush money trial: What you need to know about Trump’s latest gag order
Alex Woodward explains:
Donald Trump will be restricted from making any public statements about witnesses, jurors, lawyers, court staff and their families, according to a partial gag order from New York Justice Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the so-called hush money case against the former president.
The judge’s order, issued hours after Mr Trump lashed out at his daughter on his Truth Social, blocks the former president from making any such statements “made with the intent to materially interfere” with any work in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial on 15 April.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg requested a limited gag order last month, citing Mr Trump’s “long history” of “inflammatory” remarks aimed at the prosecutors, judges, court staff and others wrapped up in his mountain of criminal and civil litigation.
Continue reading...
Another curious comparison...
Donald Trump’s extraordinary legal plight inspired Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen to compare him to the notorious cult leader Charles Manson on Monday as the pundit reacted to a series of major developments in two cases concerning the Republican presidential candidate.
Joe Sommerlad explains:
‘Literally Anybody Else’ launches presidential bid
A Texas man has legally changed his name to “Literally Anybody Else” and has launched a bid for the 2024 presidential election.
Dustin Ebey, 35, said he changed his name so that he could express his dissatisfaction with the current presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
“It’s not necessarily about me as a person, but it’s about literally anybody else as an idea,” the Dallas resident told news outlet WFAA88.
“Three hundred million people can do better,” he said of presidential frontrunners Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Martha McHardy has the story:
Trump Media, Reddit surge despite questionable profit prospects, taking on the 'meme stock' mantle
Reddit and Trump Media are the first notable social media companies to begin trading publicly in the last five years. They’re also, thanks to the rabid reception among investors coupled with the companies’ fuzzy profit outlooks, the latest meme stocks.
Meme stocks are typically shares in companies whose underlying business fails to justify a surge in their price. The action is often driven by small investors who for some reason pile into a stock, be it belief that a struggling company can turn itself around, a disdain for so-called short sellers — or fidelity to a former president. Or simply opportunism.
Continue reading...
Not a comparison many would likely make...
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to once again compare himself to Jesus Christ as he complained about the criminal and civil cases against him, which he views as politically motivated persecution.
On Monday, Mr Trump claimed that he received a message stating: “It’s ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you.”
“Beautiful, thank you!” Mr Trump responded, seemingly moved by the message that his $464m fine for decades of financial fraud is on the same level as the crucifixion and subsequent resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Read on...
