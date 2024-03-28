Trump tests gag order by again attacking daughter of hush money trial judge: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump appears in New York court for hearing in hush money case

Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate and part-time Bible infomercial salesman , appears to be testing out the boundaries of a new gag order imposed on him ahead of his hush money criminal trial , which is due to begin in New York with jury selection on 15 April.

Justice Juan Merchan granted the request from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which prohibits the former president from talking about anyone involved in the case or their families .

The former president had already lashed out at the judge and his daughter on Truth Social before the order was signed on Tuesday and then doubled down on the attack on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company behind his Truth Social platform, made its Wall Street debut on Tuesday, its shares appearing on the Nasdaq exchange for the first time under the ticker “DJT”. Opening valued at $78, they finished the day at $57.99 as the closing bell sounded.

The day’s trading meant Mr Trump has entered the ranks of the world’s 500 richest people, with his majority stake in the company now worth $5.5bn (£4.3bn), taking his estimated net worth to more than $8bn.