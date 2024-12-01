Trump names Kash Patel as new director of FBI, as Kushner’s fathers gets key diplomatic job: Live
The President-elect has also engaged in preemptive international action, dining with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump has announced that MAGA loyalist Kash Patel will be his new FBI director.
The president-elect announced Patel to the job on Saturday evening.
“I am proud to announce that Kashyap “Kash” Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and “America First” fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier Trump said that Charles Kusher, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, will be the new U.S. ambassador to France.
He described Kushner, a former convicted felon, as “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests.... Congratulations to Charlie, his wonderful wife Seryl, their 4 children, & 14 grandchildren.”
In 2005, Kushner – an attorney – was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering. He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment. As a convicted felon, he was also disbarred in three states.
He was pardoned by Trump in December 2020.
Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, previously worked as a senior advisor to the President-elect during his first term.
Pundits rip Pete Hegseth after his own mom calls him 'an abuser of women' then tries to take it back
Pete Hegseth, the man tapped by Donald Trump to become Defense Secretary, has come under fire from Democrats and other liberal pundits after he was branded as an “abuser of women” by his own mother.
A report from The New York Times featured a 2018 email to the former Fox News anchor from Penelope Hegseth, where she said she had “no respect” for her son and that he needed “take an honest look at yourself.”
Pundits rip Pete Hegseth after his own mom calls him 'an abuser of women'
In a 2018 email to the former Fox News anchor, his mother Penelope Hegseth said she had ‘no respect’ for her son
Trump and his GOP friends focus on tax breaks and deportations in his first 100 days
Having won the election and sweeping to power, Republicans are planning an ambitious 100-day agenda with President-elect Donald Trump in the White House and GOP lawmakers in a congressional majority to accomplish their policy goals.
Trump and his GOP friends focus on tax breaks and deportations in his first 100 days
In preparation for Trump’s return, Republicans in Congress have been meeting privately for months and with the president-elect to go over proposals to extend and enhance tax breaks
Trump threatens 100 percent tariff on several nations if they try to undermine the U.S. dollar
President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100 percent tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.
His threat was directed at countries in the so-called BRIC alliance, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump threatens 100% tariff on nations if they try to undermine the U.S. dollar
While the U.S. dollar is by far the most-used currency in global business, members of the alliance say they are fed up with America’s dominance of the global financial system
Joe Rogan claims a 'media psy-op' is responsible for people having a negative view of Trump
Joe Rogan has claimed that a “media psy-op” is responsible for creating a negative image of Donald Trump that has “distorted” people’s perceptions of the president-elect.
The MMA commentator and popular podcast host noted an apparent shift in media treatment of the President-elect dating to a time before his first presidential term.
Joe Rogan claims a 'media psy-op' is responsible for people's negative view of Trump
The MMA commentator and popular podcast host noted an apparent shift in media treatment of the President-elect dating to a time before his first presidential term
Dems want Harris to stop sending fundraising emails after burning through $1.4bn in campaign funds
Dems want Harris to stop fundraising emails after burning through $1.4bn in campaign
Harris ended her unsuccessful 2024 campaign with $20m in debt, according to reports
Cheryl Hines posts cringe video promoting MAHA brand as her husband RFK Jr. takes a shower
Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines showed off her self-care and “MAHA” products in front of her showering husband, in a new cringeworthy video posted to Instagram.
The 59-year-old actor and co-owner of the self-care brand Hines + Young, which she founded with her daughter Catherine Young, was filming a video to promote the company’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at the same time Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was taking a shower.
Cheryl Hines posts cringe video promoting MAHA as husband RFK Jr. takes a shower
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star was filming a video to promote Hines + Young’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Pete Hegseth, the man tapped by Donald Trump to become Defense Secretary, has come under fire from Democrats and other liberal pundits after he was branded as an “abuser of women” by his own mother.
A report from The New York Times featured a 2018 email to the former Fox News anchor from Penelope Hegseth, where she said she had “no respect” for her son and that he needed “take an honest look at yourself.”
Pundits rip Pete Hegseth after his own mom calls him 'an abuser of women'
In a 2018 email to the former Fox News anchor, his mother Penelope Hegseth said she had ‘no respect’ for her son
Trudeau all smiles as he dines with Trump and other top Republicans
Justin Trudeau was all smiles as he dined with Donald Trump and a number of other top Republicans at the President-elect’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
The Canadian PM was pictured in the dining hall sat next to Trump, seated at the table with Senator-elect Dave McCormick and Doug Bergum – tapped by Trump to head up the US Interior Department.
Michael Moore says ongoing U.S. support for Israel will cost Dems 'more elections'
Filmmaker Michael Moore has weighed in on the continuing U.S. support for Israel in the onging war with Hamas in Gaza, suggesting that if Democrats continue to support the Jewish State, “more elections” will be lost.
“Democratic senators should know better. And their behavior in supporting this aggression will only cost them more elections,” Moore wrote in his Substack article on Saturday.
“Voters under 45 and people of color combined (making up nearly half the electorate), have no interest in war and would rather our government spend our money on our schools, our elderly, and our broken health care system.”
“Time to cut Bibi off,” he said, referring to the nickname for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
