Trump news live: Newsom says president is ‘endangering lives’ as government shutdown enters day 22 with no end in sight
Nearly 42 million Americans rely on the food assistance program
California Governor Gavin Newsom warned that the government shutdown, which has continued for 22 days, is now “endangering people’s lives” as access to food benefits could soon be delayed.
“Trump’s failure to open the federal government is now endangering people’s lives and making basic needs like food more expensive — just as the holidays arrive. It is long past time for Republicans in Congress to grow a spine, stand up to Trump, and deliver for the American people,” the California governor said in a statement this week.
Nearly 42 million Americans relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the nation’s largest nutrition assistance initiative, in 2024. There are roughly 5.5 million Californians who rely on CalFresh, the state’s SNAP benefits, Newsom said.
Last week, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins blamed the Democrats for the potential lack of SNAP benefits.
“Because of the Democrat shutdown, there are not enough funds to provide SNAP for 40 million Americans come Nov 1. Democrats are putting free healthcare for illegal aliens and their political agenda ahead of food security for American families,” she wrote on X.
Newsom said Thursday that his state is deploying the California Military Department “to quickly assist families whose federal food benefits are halted because of Donald Trump's government shutdown.”
What is SNAP?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the nation’s largest nutrition assistance initiative.
Americans are eligible for SNAP benefits if their income falls at or below the poverty line; that figure varies by state, according to the USDA.
Last year, SNAP served an average of 41.7 million participants per month, according to the USDA. That amounted to roughly 12 percent of U.S. households.
Federal SNAP spending totaled $99.8 billion in 2024.
Some lawmakers pointed out the contrast between Trump's ballroom project and Americans losing food benefits
President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom project is underway, with demolition on the White House’s East Wing starting this week.
Some Democratic lawmakers noted that the privately funded ballroom is coming together at the same time that millions of Americans are expected to lose their food benefits due to the shutdown.
“Nearly 2 million Illinoisans will see their SNAP benefits run out on November 1st— But Trump has no problem spending money to build his ballroom, bail out Argentina and buy Kristi Noem two private jets,” Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth wrote on X this week.
Senator Dick Durbin wrote: “After cutting SNAP for 340,000 Illinoisans in the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” the Trump USDA says they will completely stop SNAP on November 1st due to their government shutdown. This White House has money for a new ballroom, but not for regular people struggling to afford groceries.”
Americans could see a delay in SNAP benefits, Newsom warns
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom warned that the shutdown is now “endangering lives,” citing likely delays in SNAP benefits.
The state is deploying its military department “to quickly assist families whose federal food benefits are halted because of Donald Trump's government shutdown,” he said on Thursday.
Delays could impact 5.5 million Californians. Nationally, 42 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits.
