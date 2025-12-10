Trump launches extraordinary attack on NYT over health reporting after affordability speech goes off the rails: Live
President Donald Trump meanwhile dismisses ‘affordabilty hoax’ at Pennsylvania rally and launches into vicious anti-immigrant rhetoric
President Donald Trump fumed at the New York Times after the newspaper published an opinion article scrutinizing his health, calling the report “seditious, perhaps even treasonous.”
In the op-ed, Frank Bruni wrote: “His approval ratings have declined in recent months, and so, by the looks of things, has his vigor.”
The president slammed the claims in a defensive Truth Social post Tuesday night. “There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best,” Trump claimed, before bragging about receiving “PERFECT Marks” on medical exams.
The president received an MRI at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October. Trump had “standard” cardiovascular and abdominal imaging done, the White House said this month.
Trump even called for the paper to “cease publication.”
The rage-filled post came on the heels of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally, the first stop of his “Affordability Tour” aimed to reassure Americans about the state of the economy.
In his campaign-style remarks, the president claimed “prices are way down,” touted his administration’s $12 billion bailout for farmers, and labeled Americans’ cost-of-living concerns a “hoax” perpetuated by Democrats.
“They always have a hoax — the new word is affordability,” he said.
Democrats and Republicans react to Trump's first stop in his 'Affordability Tour'
Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro railed against President Donald Trump’s Tuesday speech in the governor’s home state.
“Donald Trump just finished an hours long rally telling Pennsylvanians not to believe what they can see with their own two eyes - the skyrocketing cost of living and rising prices at the grocery store,” the governor wrote. “Pennsylvanians aren’t buying the BS he’s selling.”
Former GOP strategist Mike Murphy also criticized Trump’s performance.
“Meandering, more confusion and mental weakness than usual. Even a bit shall we say, low-energy. Weaker optics too. He’s clearing fading,” Murphy wrote on X.
Elon Musk concedes that DOGE was only ‘somewhat successful’ in interview with Stephen Miller’s wife
Billionaire Elon Musk concedes that if he could do it again, he would not run the Department of Government Efficiency.
Speaking to Katie Miller, a former advisor to Musk when he was running DOGE, Musk explained how challenging it was to run the department, which was shut down in November.
Asked by Miller, who has now joined Musk in the private sector, whether he would start the department again if he had another chance, the owner of Tesla and X said it was unlikely.
ICYMI: Trump slams New York Times after op-ed questions his 'vigor'
President Donald Trump raged that it was “treasonous” to suggest that his health was declining after a New York Times opinion article questioned his “vigor.”
In an op-ed Monday, writer Frank Bruni penned: “His approval ratings have declined in recent months, and so, by the looks of things, has his vigor.”
Trump raged about the piece in a 9 p.m. Truth Social post
“There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best,” he wrote.
He then bragged about going out of his way “to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations” — which have resulted in “PERFECT Marks.”
The president boasted about “acing” the exams before taking aim at the newspaper.
“After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean ‘THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,’” he fumed.
He then called the paper’s reporters “true Enemies of the People,” adding: “we should do something about it.”
“The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if The New York Times would cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful ‘source’ of information,” he concluded.
Michigan Democrat pushes to impeach RFK Jr.
Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens introduced articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“RFK Jr. has got to go. Today I introduced articles of impeachment to remove him from office. RFK Jr. has turned his back on science, on public health and on the American people,” she said in a video message posted to X Wednesday.
The HHS Secretary is “the biggest self-created threat to our health and safety,” Stevens said.
“I cannot and I will not stand by while one man dismantles decades of medical progress. Enough is enough.”
Congressional Democrats celebrate after Eileen Higgins clinches Miami mayoral race
Several prominent Democratic members of Congress rejoiced after Eileen Higgins won the Miami mayor’s race Tuesday, becoming the first in their party elected to the post in three decades.
“No Democrat has been elected Mayor of Miami in nearly 30 years. Until tonight. Congratulations to Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins on crushing Donald Trump’s candidate! We are coming for the three South Florida Republicans next,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in an X post.
“Congratulations to Eileen Higgins on being elected the first Democrat to be mayor of Miami in nearly 30 years!! Americans are speaking out in election after election…when will Republicans start to listen?” Senator Amy Klobuchar said.
“Congratulations to Eileen Higgins for flipping the mayor’s seat in Miami! She will be the first woman in the city’s history and the first Democrat in nearly 30 years. We are soooo going to flip the House next year,” California Congressman Ted Lieu predicted.
Watch: Sir Keir Starmer responds to Trump’s attack on ‘weak’ Europe
The British prime minister had this to say in response to the president’s broadside against his European allies and their “decaying” countries in an interview with Politico published yesterday.
Senator fears Trump is ‘sleepwalking us into a war with Venezuela’
Democrat Chris Coons warned yesterday that the president and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will drag the U.S. into an unpopular war with Venezuela for the purpose of stealing its vast oil and rare-earth mineral resources.
Analysis: It’s the ‘A+++++’ economy, stupid. Trump embarks on the same don’t-believe-your-lying-eyes trap that doomed Biden
The president’s tour to boost voter impressions of their own dire economic conditions resembles a similar, and disastrous, effort by Joe Biden to do the same, writes Andrew Feinberg.
Mace says report of her airport rant is ‘political hit job’
Another disaffected member of MAGA, South Caroline Rep. Nancy Mace, was also on CNN yesterday and attempting to reframe the narrative about her recent bust-up with airport security in conversation with Kaitlan Collins.
