Trump puts tariff threat on hold after Colombia agrees to take deported migrants: Live

Washington will not impose sanctions and tariffs on Colombia after the South American nation agreed to accept deported migrants from the United States, the White House said in a statement late on Sunday.

“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” it said.

President Donald Trump had earlier fired back at Colombia with “emergency 25 percent tariffs” and a number of “decisive retaliatory measures” after the country’s president, Gustavo Petro, blocked two repatriation flights from landing.

He had added that a travel ban and visa revocations will be imposed on Colombian government officials as well as “all allies and supporters”.

This comes after Petro said in a series of posts on X that Colombia would not accept military deportation flights from the U.S. until the Trump White House sets up a process to treat Colombian migrants with “dignity and respect.”

“I do not authorize the entry of North American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory,” Petro said on X. “The U.S. must establish a protocol of dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them.”

Meanwhile, the fallout of Trump’s actions against any diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts within the federal government continues.

The Air Force is removing training courses that included videos of its Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots, the female World War II pilots who ferried warplanes for the military. This comes as agencies and departments scramble to comply with Trump’s crackdown on DEI efforts.