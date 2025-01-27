Trump puts tariff threat on hold after Colombia agrees to take deported migrants: Live
Donald Trump had threatened South American nation with ‘emergency 25 percent tariffs’ and a number of ‘decisive retaliatory measures’ after it stopped two repatriation flights from landing
Washington will not impose sanctions and tariffs on Colombia after the South American nation agreed to accept deported migrants from the United States, the White House said in a statement late on Sunday.
“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” it said.
President Donald Trump had earlier fired back at Colombia with “emergency 25 percent tariffs” and a number of “decisive retaliatory measures” after the country’s president, Gustavo Petro, blocked two repatriation flights from landing.
He had added that a travel ban and visa revocations will be imposed on Colombian government officials as well as “all allies and supporters”.
This comes after Petro said in a series of posts on X that Colombia would not accept military deportation flights from the U.S. until the Trump White House sets up a process to treat Colombian migrants with “dignity and respect.”
“I do not authorize the entry of North American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory,” Petro said on X. “The U.S. must establish a protocol of dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them.”
Meanwhile, the fallout of Trump’s actions against any diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts within the federal government continues.
The Air Force is removing training courses that included videos of its Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots, the female World War II pilots who ferried warplanes for the military. This comes as agencies and departments scramble to comply with Trump’s crackdown on DEI efforts.
Zelensky believes Trump could end Russia’s war but only if Ukraine included in peace talks
Volodymyr Zelensky has stated his belief that a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine could be made under Donald Trump’s presidency but demanded Kyiv be included in any peace talks.
The Ukrainian president also said on Saturday that the terms of any deal that might arise under the new US president were still unclear – and might not even be clear to Trump himself – because Vladimir Putin had no interest in ending the war.
However, the Russian president has emphasised that he is open for talks with Trump on a broad range of issues including his country’s war in Ukraine, telling a state TV journalist on Friday: “We believe the current president’s statements about his readiness to work together. We are always open to this and ready for negotiations.”
Families of released Israeli hostages thank President Trump
Two of the family members of the four female Israeli soldiers released on Saturday have thanked President Trump for his role in securing their loved ones’ release.
Family members of each of the freed hostages, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag, made statements on Sunday, 26 January, after their reunion at Beilinson Hospital.
Karina Ariev’s sister, Sasha, thanked Mr Trump for his “unwavering support” adding that her hope rested with him for the return of all remaining Israeli hostages.
Hamas handed over the four Israeli soldiers early on Saturday morning with 200 Palestinians released from Israeli prisons on the same day as the fragile ceasefire continues in Gaza.
What does Trump and Starmer’s relationship look like a week into US presidency?
Keir Starmer and Donald Trump’s relationship has been far from smooth sailing, with the two having a turbulent dynamic since the Labour leader entered Downing Street. But now Trump is officially back in the White House for his second term – does it look like tensions might finally be thawing?
If Trump’s most recent comments are to be believed, the answer is yes. The president struck an astoundingly positive tone when speaking about Starmer in some comments made to the BBC on board Air Force One on Saturday – saying he has a “very good relationship” with his British counterpart, and adding the prime minister has done a “very good job thus far”.
But that doesn’t paint the whole picture. It comes amid the backdrop of an ongoing row with Trump’s ally Elon Musk, who has publicly criticised the UK PM, and anger over Labour helping Kamala Harris in the US election.
Starmer and Trump stress ‘close and warm ties’ and agree to meet soon – No 10
Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump “stressed the importance of the close and warm ties” between Britain and the US and “agreed to meet soon” in a call on Sunday, Downing Street has said.
The talks came hours after the US president praised the Prime Minister for having done “a very good job thus far” and confirmed the pair were due to speak soon.
In a readout of the call, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump on Sunday.
“President Trump opened by sending his condolences to the Prime Minister on the loss of his brother. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his kind words and congratulated him on his inauguration.
The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants.
In a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.
“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” it said.
Draft orders imposing tariffs and sanctions on Colombia would be “held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement”, it added.
In a statement late on Sunday, Colombian foreign minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said: “We have overcome the impasse with the U.S. government”.
The government of Colombia “has the presidential plane ready to facilitate the return of Colombians who were going to arrive in the country this morning on deportation flights”, he added.
US pauses Colombia tariffs and sanctions plan
Washington will not impose sanctions and tariffs on Colombia after the South American nation agreed to accept deported migrants from the US, the White House press secretary said in a statement late on Sunday.
Carrie Underwood sees streaming numbers tumble after performing at Trump inauguration
Carrie Underwood’s rendition of “America the Beautiful” at President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration went viral after being hit by technical difficulties, but all that extra attention failed to result in an increase in listenership for the American Idol winner.
In fact, her streaming numbers actually fell on Inauguration Day. According to entertainment data analysts Luminate, her music was streamed 1.46 million times on Monday January 20, down six percent from the previous Monday when it was streamed 1.55 million times.
Billboard reports that rapper Nelly, who performed at President Trump’s inaugural Liberty Ball on Monday, also saw a decline in listenership. His songs were streamed 1.54 million times on inauguration day, down from 1.63 million a week earlier.
Both artists did see a small increase in digital download sales, although neither managed to top the 1,000 downloads mark that day.
VOICES: Trump’s suggestion to ‘clean out’ Gaza is extreme and dangerous
The lessons of Trump’s Presidency 2.0 are that if he says it, he probably means it. He said he’d stop US aid to Ukraine, and he has. In his latest comments on Gaza, he has thrown his weight behind a far-right Israeli-fringe idea to depopulate the enclave.
He told reporters flying with him on Air Force One that he’d just had a call with Jordan’s king, Abdullah II. “I said to him, ‘I’d love for you to take on more because I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess,’” Trump told reporters.
He added that he would also like Egypt to take in more Palestinians and that he would speak to the country’s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on Sunday.
Acting deputy AG visits Chicago to 'observe' immigration enforcement crackdown
Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove visited Chicago on Sunday to witness the start of ramped-up immigration enforcementin the nation’s third-largest city promised by the Trump administration, though few details of the operation were made public.
Bove said he was in Chicago on Sunday morning and observed Department of Homeland Security agents, along with assisting federal agencies — including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. He didn’t say where the operations took place in the city or detail any arrests.
“We will support everyone at the federal, state, and local levels who joins this critical mission to take back our communities,” Bove said in a statement. “We will use all available tools to address obstruction and other unlawful impediments to our efforts to protect the homeland. Most importantly, we will not rest until the work is done.”
