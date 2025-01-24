Trump to visit Asheville and Los Angeles amid FEMA debate; president blames Zelensky for Russian invasion: Live
President is highly critical of FEMA response in North Carolina and continues to attack California officials over management of water to tackle blazes across south of state
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit hurricane-battered Asheville, North Carolina, on Friday morning before heading west to assess the damage in wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles.
The visits come amid a debate about the future of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and after the president was highly critical of California Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials’ response to the disaster in that state.
During the second part of his interview with Sean Hannity, which aired on Fox News last night, Trump blamed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for Russia’s invasion of his homeland.
The president said Zelensky was “no angel” and had allowed the war to rumble on but added he would be prepared to impose massive tariffs on Moscow if Vladimir Putin refuses to enter talks on ending the conflict.
Trump also said he “would rather not” place tariffs on China but insisted it was a “tremendous power” at his disposal in dealing with Beijing.
Also on Thursday, the president declassified top secret files on the assassinations of John F Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr and saw his bid to end birthright citizenship challenged in court as “blatantly unconstitutional”.
How Republicans could pay for Trump agenda and what it could cost you
The president’s lofty agenda to tackle immigration, cut taxes across the board and reduce federal spending means Congress will need to find creative ways to fund his agenda while scaling back costs and some of those ideas could cost American taxpayers.
Here’s Justin Baragona.
How Republicans could pay for Trump agenda and how it could hit your wallet
Trump promised to cut taxes and government spending but also fund lofty proposals like mass deportation
Watch: Trump speaks with media as he departs White House
Departing the White House, President Trump criticizes the disaster response in both North Carolina and Los Angeles.
“North Carolina, it’s been a horrible thing the way it’s been allowed to fester. And we’re going to get it fixed up,” the president said.
He yet again claims the Los Angeles wildfires “could have been put out if they let the water flow. But they didn’t let the water flow.”
Trump also appeared unsure whether Pete Hegseth would be confirmed as his defense secretary.
“Whatever it is, it is. He’s a good man. I don’t know what’s going to happen. You never know with those things. Pete’s a very good man. I hope he makes it. I hope he makes it.”
The president told reporters he is "very surprised that [Susan] Collins and [Lisa] Murkowski would do that," by voting no on Hegseth. "Of course, Mitch [McConnell] is always a no-vote, I guess. Is Mitch a no-vote?”
McConnell voted to advance the nomination. The final vote is likely this evening.
Trump uses full stairs to board Air Force One
Donald Trump climbed aboard Air Force One for the first trip of his second administration, using full-sized stairs from the tarmac to the plane.
His predecessor, Joe Biden, often used a small set of stairs that took him into the belly of the plane.
Trump used the full set of stairs to reach the front of the aircraft’s cabin as he prepared to fly Friday to North Carolina, then Los Angeles, then Las Vegas.
Trump is a ‘dictator that the American people voted for’, says Newsmax host
Gushing over Trump’s “shock and awe” flood of executive orders upon returning to the White House, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty excitedly declared this week that the president was indeed a “dictator on day one” and one “that the American people voted for.”
Justin Baragaona has this one.
Newsmax host boasts that Trump is a ‘dictator that the American people voted for’
‘The man who was made for this job is doing exactly what he said he would do,’ Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty declared, adding that the American public ‘asked for this and voted for this’
Trump departs White House for North Carolina and California visits
Donald Trump began his first trip as president on Friday, heading to hurricane-battered Asheville in western North Carolina and wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles. He is using this first trip of his second administration to tour areas where politics has clouded the response to deadly disasters.
The Republican president has criticized former President Joe Biden's administration’s response in North Carolina and shown disdain for California leaders' water policies, which he falsely claimed worsened the recent blazes.
Trump is also considering overhauling the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some of his conservative allies have proposed reducing the amount the agency reimburses states for handling floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and other calamities.
As he departed the White House just after 9 a.m., the president answered questions from a large media contingent. He said he was “very surprised” that Senators Collins and Murkowski voted against Pete Hegseth, his pick for defense secretary.
With reporting by the Associated Press
Trump is ‘no hero’ for releasing Kennedy assassination files, says JFK’s grandson
John F Kennedy’s grandson has hit out at Donald Trump’s decision to release highly-classified JFK assassination files that have kept from the public for over half a century.
Jack Schlossberg took to X on Thursday in response to Trump’s executive order to declassify records on his grandfather’s murder in 1963, plus those of Senator Robert F Kennedy in 1968 and Dr Martin Luther King Jr the same year – three deaths that have sparked countless conspiracy theories.
“The truth is a lot sadder than the myth – a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme,” he wrote.
“Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back.
“There’s nothing heroic about it.”
Madeline Sherratt reports.
Trump is ‘no hero’ for releasing JFK assassination files, says JFK’s grandson
“Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it”, Jack Schlossberg said
The man who controls what comes across Trump’s desk
Those binders full of executive orders that Trump has been signing with a flourish and a wide-tipped Sharpie all week don’t just magically appear before him.
White House staff secretary Will Scharf has been a prominent part of the tableau, standing at Trump’s side and teeing up the leather-bound folders, one by one, for the president to scrawl his John Hancock across.
With the cameras rolling, Scharf provides running narration on what Trump is signing, at times leaning into a nearby microphone at the president’s direction for effect.
So who is he?
Will Scharf, Trump’s staff secretary, is behind executive orders
White House staff secretary Will Scharf has been a prominent part of the tableau, standing at Trump’s side
MTG has meltdown when reporter asks her about Jan 6 pardons
Georgia’s MAGA Represenative has lashed out at a reporter who asked about Trump’s sweeping pardons for January 6 criminals, telling Punchbowl News’s Melanie Zanon: “I’m not doing this.”
Infuriated by the line of questioning, Greene continued: “All of y’all’s obsession with January 6 is absurd. Everybody outside of here is sick and f***ing tired of it.”
The exchange took place in the halls of the Capitol building, the site of the riot four years ago.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
MTG has meltdown when asked her about Jan 6 pardons: ‘Sick and f***ing tired of it!’
‘Everybody up here has their panties in a wad’ over the January 6 pardons, the Georgia firebrand said of the press in Washington, D.C.
Trump is ‘quintessential New York con man’, says AOC
The progressive Democrat has been sharing her thoughts with The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart on the new Trump administration in its earliest days, notably characterizing the president’s inauguration earlier this week “a billionaire feeding frenzy”.
Kelly Rissman has more.
Trump’s second term is a ‘billionaire feeding frenzy,’ says AOC
Some were ‘scared’ to be associated with the Republican president the first time around, but during his second term, ‘they’re all all-in,’ the New York Democrat said
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments