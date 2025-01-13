Trump shares bad taste LA wildfires meme as Elon Musk branded ‘truly evil’ by Steve Bannon: Live
President-elect continues criticism of California’s Democratic leadership as blazes continue to rage in Los Angeles and MAGA civil war threatens to intensify
Donald Trump has reposted a bad taste meme on his Truth Social platform making light of the Los Angeles wildfires.
The image circulated by the president-elect replaces the city’s famous Hollywood sign with the phrase “Trump Was Right” as the hills around it burn, his latest criticism of California’s Democratic leadership as the blazes continue to rage, having already torched more than 40,000 acres and claimed at least 24 lives.
Prior to that, Trump blamed “California pols” for failing to control the wildfires, reviving his long-standing feud with state governor Gavin Newsom.
“The fires are still raging in L.A. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out,” the president-elect wrote on Sunday.
“Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place. This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?”
Meanwhile, Trump ally Steve Bannon has escalated his feud with billionaire Elon Musk, calling the latter “racist” and a “truly evil guy”, also pledging to “take this guy down” and remove him from the MAGA movement.
Republican senator promises ‘shock and awe’ from Trump executive orders
That’s what the public can expect from the president-elect’s first day in office when he issues a “blizzard” of executive orders set to re-shape US policy on the economy and immigration, according to John Barrasso of Wyoming.
The GOP man invoked the antagonistic military-strategy phrase while describing a preview of January 20, when Trump will be sworn in.
“When President Trump takes office next Monday, there is going to be shock and awe with executive orders,” Barrasso told CBS’s Face the Nation yesterday after meeting with Trump last week.
“A blizzard of executive orders on the economy as well as on the border.”
Disturbingly, he also warned there would be “strings attached” to any federal funds given to California as it recovers from the Los Angeles wildfires.
Ariana Baio reports.
GOP senator promises ‘shock and awe’ from Trump executive orders
Trump is planning to issue 100 executive orders on his first day in office
Republican senator insists US not going to invade Greenland
Oklahoma’s James Lankford was pretty confident during his appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press yesterday that Trump’s big talk on sending in the troops to conquer the Arctic island was just that and nothing more.
Ariana Baio meanwhile has this on Denmark’s attempts to resolve the matter diplomatically.
Denmark spoke with Trump team about increasing security on Greenland, says report
Incoming president has repeatedly said he wants the U.S. to have more control over Greenland
Everything you need to know about Trump’s inauguration
According to The New York Times, the president-elect is planning to make his swearing-in to the presidency a three-day bonanza.
The festivities will get underway on Saturday with a party for 500 donors at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, complete with an Elvis impersonator and fireworks and followed on Sunday by a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, a rally event at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena and a candlelit dinner before the main event gets underway the following morning.
Here’s the low-down on the presidential inauguration from Katie Hawkinson.
When is Trump’s inauguration and how do you get tickets?
Trump and Vance will take the oath of office in Washington, D.C., on January 20
Senate confirmation hearings for Trump cabinet nominees to begin this week
Several of the president-elect’s nominees to top posts within his new administration will face questioning from the upper chamber of Congress this week as they undergo potentially gruelling confirmation hearings.
Things kick off on Tuesday with what is likely to be one of the most controversial, Pete Hegseth for secretary of defence, while Doug Collins and Doug Burgum will also be under the spotlight.
On Wednesday, Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem and Marco Rubio will be among the top names grilled, followed by the likes of John Ratcliffe, Sean Duffy and Russell Vought.
The hearings inevitably came up on the Sunday shows, with CNN’s Jake Tapper putting the killer question to Alabama’s Katie Britt.
Less crucially but still worth including, her South Carolina counterpart Tim Scott very nearly referred to “President Chump” while discussing the same subject, perhaps revealing his own concealed resentment after being overlooked for a job, despite his huge efforts on the campaign trail stumping on Trump’s behalf.
Trump holds ‘51st state’ party for Canadians at Mar-a-Lago
Speaking of the United States’s northern neighbor, the president-elect hosted a gathering of conservative Canadians at his Florida estate over the weekend, attended by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Jordan Peterson and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, among others, to support his ludicrous ambition of incorporating their country.
In a post on X, Smith nevertheless placed an emphasis on Canadian “independence” and the importance of her homeland’s energy exports as she wrote: “The United States and Canada are both proud and independent nations with one of the most important security alliances on earth and the largest economic partnership in history.
“We need to preserve our independence while we grow this critical partnership for the benefit of Canadians and Americans for generations to come.”
Which does not sound like an emphatic “yes please” to me.
Justin Trudeau shuts down Trump’s ‘51st state’ threats: ‘Not going to happen’
Canada’s outgoing prime minister reiterated on Sunday that his country would not give up sovereignty and join the United States, the latest surreal example of a world leader being forced to respond seriously to the unserious stated aspirations of the incoming president and his allies.
“That’s not going to happen. It’s just a non-starter,” he told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki.
“Canadians are incredibly proud of being Canadian.”
John Bowden reports.
Justin Trudeau shuts down Trump’s ‘51st state’ threats: ‘Not going to happen’
The president-elect’s suggestion to expand U.S. power ‘definitely’ should be taken seriously, Canada’s PM says
California governor accuses Musk of ‘encouraging looting’ with misleading LA fires claim
One more line on Newsom, who is having to battle the spread of misinformation as well as the fires.
In his latest post on X, Elon Musk’s own platform, he accuses the tech boss of “encouraging looting” after the billionaire shared posts that claimed the politician had “decriminalized” it.
“Stop encouraging looting by lying and telling people it’s decriminalized. It’s not,” Newsom wrote in reply to one of the billionaire’s retweets.
“It’s illegal – as it always has been. Bad actors will be arrested and prosecuted.”
Tom Watling has more.
California governor accuses Musk of ‘encouraging looting’ with misleading claims
Factually incorrect posts shared by Elon Musk on his social media site claim California governor Gavin Newsom decriminalised looting
Will Trump visit Los Angeles?
The city’s mayor Karen Bass said over the weekend she had had “a positive response” from the president-elect’s camp about him paying a visit to the disaster zone to comfort the afflicted, rather than simply berating the official response from a safe distance, although no date has yet been announced.
Governor Newsom has meanwhile been continuing to push back against Trump’s false claims about his state’s reservoirs, a taste of what the next four years are likely to be like for the entire world, if his first term in the Oval Office was anything to go by.
Here’s some further response from the governor to the “delusional” commander-in-chief.
Governor Gavin Newsom hits out at 'delusional' Donald Trump over wildfire criticism
California governor Gavin Newsom has hit at Donald Trump over his LA wildfire response claims, calling the president-elect “delusional”. Trump this week blamed Newsom for the wildfire crisis, claiming in a social media post that he “refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water”. Responding to Trump, Newsom said: “It‘s made up. It's delusional... And it's reinforced over and over and over within the right wing. And so it's become gospel. And it's so profoundly ignorant. And yet he absolutely believes it” The California governor made his comments when he appeared on the Pod Save America podcast on Saturday (11 January).
Trump’s Ukraine envoy sets 100 days timeframe for ending war
Also speaking to Fox News yesterday, Keith Kellogg, the president-elect’s nominee as envoy to Ukraine rowed back on his boss’s repeated promises on the campaign trail to end the war in the region “on day one”, giving himself a much more generous timeframe.
Here’s a handy montage of all the times Trump promised an instant resolution on the conflict.
Vance says Biden left Trump a ‘dumpster fire’ and talks J6 pardons
The incoming VP also had some unkind words for Joe Biden during the same interview.
He also suggested that those convicted of violent crimes during the Capitol riot might be excluded from Trump’s mass pardoning effort once he enters the White House.
Here’s more from John Bowden.
JD Vance says Biden left Trump a ‘dumpster fire’ and lays out Jan 6 pardon strategy
Incoming vice president claims ‘we need to rectify’ prosecution of January 6 rioters who did not commit violence
