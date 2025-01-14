Trump live updates: President-elect slams ‘deranged’ special counsel after damning 2020 election report
Damning report says president-elect used 'knowingly false claims of election fraud' in bid to cling onto power after 2020 election defeat
Donald Trump has hit out at US special counsel Jack Smith after a landmark report found the US president-elect tried to criminally overturn the 2020 US election.
Mr Smith said Trump “inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence” in the January 6 riots and knowingly spread a false narrative about fraud in the 2020 election.
He also claimed Trump would have been convicted for the role he played had he not been re-elected by voters in a landslide victory last year.
“Deranged Jack Smith... is a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election, which I won in a landslide,” Trump said.
Mr Smith defended his investigation, saying: “The claim from Trump that my decisions as a prosecutor were influenced or directed by the Biden administration or other political actors is, in a word, laughable.”
President-elect Trump has consistently criticised Mr Smith and allies have suggested the special counsel should now face criminal charges for pursuing the case against him.
Jan 6 rioter says she will refuse Trump’s pardon
Pamela Hemphill, a grandmother in her seventies who was jailed for taking part in the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol four years ago, has said she will “refuse” a pardon from President-elect Donald Trump once he takes office.
The incoming commander-in-chief has vowed to issue widespread presidential pardons to his supporters convicted for nonviolent offences over the infamous attack on January 6 2021.
Joe Sommerlad has the story.
Jan 6 rioter Pamela Hemphill says she will refuse Trump’s pardon
Reformed ‘MAGA Granny’, who spent 60 days in jail for her role in the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol, has since washed her hands of the president-elect’s movement, calling it a ‘cult’
Trump hits out at Nancy Pelosi in bizarre rant
US president-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on 20 January, has hit out at Nancy Pelosi in a bizarre rant following a damning report which found he tried to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump insisted Pelosi was “completely guilty” as he slammed US attorney and author of the report Jack Smith as “deranged”.
Mr Smith said Trump “inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence” in the January 6 riots and knowingly spread a false narrative about fraud in the 2020 election.
It also concluded he would have been convicted for allegedly trying to overturn the US election if he had not been re-elected in 2024.
Trump would have been convicted over attempt to overturn 2020 election if he hadn’t been re-elected, special counsel’s report says
Special counsel Jack Smith said his team “stood up for the rule of law” as it investigated President-elect Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, writing in a much-anticipated report released Tuesday that he stands fully behind his decision to bring criminal charges he believes would have resulted in a conviction had voters not returned Trump to the White House.
“The throughline of all of Mr Trump‘s criminal efforts was deceit — knowingly false claims of election fraud — and the evidence shows that Mr. Trump used these lies as a weapon to defeat a federal government function foundational to the United States’ democratic process,” the report states.
The report, arriving just days before Trump is to return to office on January 20, focuses fresh attention on his frantic but failed effort to cling to power in 2020.
With the prosecution foreclosed thanks to Trump‘s election victory, the document is expected to be the final Justice Department chronicle of a dark chapter in American history that threatened to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of democracy for centuries, and complements already released indictments and reports.
Trump responded early Tuesday with a post on his Truth Social platform, claiming he was “totally innocent” and calling Smith “a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election.” He added, “THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!!”
Trump had been indicted in August 2023 on charges of working to overturn the election, but the case was delayed by appeals and ultimately significantly narrowed by a conservative-majority Supreme Court that held for the first time that former presidents enjoy sweeping immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts.
Though Smith sought to salvage the indictment, the team dismissed it entirely in November because of longstanding Justice Department policy that says sitting presidents cannot face federal prosecution.
