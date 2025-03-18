Trump live updates: Trump rebuked by Supreme Court chief justice for call to impeach judge over deportation order
President and allies round on district court justice overseeing case of alleged Venezuelan gang members flown to El Salvador and accuse him of overstepping his authority
Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has asked a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., to replace District Court Judge James Boasberg for allegedly engaging in an “inappropriate exercise of jurisdiction” as he oversees a case challenging the administration’s deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members.
Judge Boasberg attempted to block Trump’s deportation flights carrying hundreds of people linked to the Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador over the weekend, disputing the invocation of the wartime Alien Enemies Act 1798 and ordering planes already in the air to turn around.
On Monday, he demanded answers as to why that was not done as Trump allies, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and advisers Alina Habba and Stephen Miller hit the airwaves to rebuke the judge for overstepping his authority in challenging an executive order from the president.
This morning, Trump called for Boasberg’s impeachment and then found himself on the receiving end of a rare rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
The commander-in-chief has meanwhile pledged to release 80,000 pages of unredacted files related to the assassination of John F Kennedy, and has just concluded a much-anticipated phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the Ukraine war.
Latest updates: Putin agrees to pause strikes on Ukraine’s energy targets in Trump call amid ‘movement to peace’
The White House has said President Donald Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin have agreed to start “the movement to peace” in Russia’s three-year-old war against Ukraine with a 30-day ceasefire that will include a halt to attacks targeting the countries’ energy infrastructure after a 90-minute phone call between the two leaders wrapped on Tuesday.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, D.C.
White House says Trump and Putin agree on ‘movement to peace’ in Ukraine
‘Beat a Republican, and then I will have respect for you’
Former senior Bill Clinton adviser James Carville appeared on NewsNation on Monday night, seemingly giving up on the current iteration of the Democratic Party after some senators buckled and voted with Republicans to avoid a government shutdown.
Carville said political parties “exist for one reason, and that is to win elections.”
“When they lose elections, people lose faith in them,” said the strategist.
Even James Carville is giving up on Democrats: ‘Beat a Republican’
Report: Putin wants complete end of military aid to Ukraine
CBS News reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a complete end to foreign military aid and intelligence for Ukraine.
A prisoner of war swap has also been agreed, according to the Kremline.
‘I think you caved’: 'The View’ host corners Chuck Schumer for siding with GOP
A day after clashing with her co-hosts over Chuck Schumer’s decision to vote with Republicans to avert a government shutdown by passing a stopgap spending bill, The View’s Sunny Hostin directly confronted the Senate minority leader while telling him to his face that he “caved.”
While ostensibly appearing on the show to promote his latest book Antisemitism in America: A Warning, Schumer — who has canceled other book events due to planned protests by progressive activists — spent much of the interview defending himself for siding with the GOP on its continuing resolution, a move that has prompted Democrats to call for him to be replaced in leadership.
Justin Baragona reports.
The View’s Sunny Hostin corners Schumer for siding with GOP: ‘I think you caved’
Putin agrees to stop energy grid strikes against Ukraine in Trump call
Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to a proposal by President Donald Trump for Russia and Ukraine to stop hitting each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days and gave a corresponding order to the Russian military, the Kremlin said, according to reporting by Reuters.
White House: Readout of call between Trump and Putin
The White House released the following readout of the much-anticipated call between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin:
Today, President Trump and President Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace. They also stressed the need for improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia.The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people.
This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts. The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.
The leaders spoke broadly about the Middle East as a region of potential cooperation to prevent future conflicts. They further discussed the need to stop proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application. The two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel.
The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside. This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved.
Trump and Putin agreed to stay in contact, report says
As expected, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine on their highly-anticipated phone call today and agreed to stay in touch, Reuters reports citing Russia’s news agency TASS.
Additional reporting says they also discussed the Middle East and energy, according to the Kremlin.
White House press secretary makes rare comment on ‘atypical’ 32-year age gap with husband
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has spoken out about her 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Ricco.
Leavitt, who is the youngest White House press secretary in history at 27, married Ricco, 59, in a private ceremony in January days before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.
She recently opened up about meeting her partner back in 2022, when she was running for Congress in New Hampshire. Leavitt won the Republican nomination, but ultimately lost the seat to Chris Pappas.
Amber Raiken has the story.
White House press secretary makes rare comment on ‘atypical’ age gap with husband
U.S. ready to discuss WTO disputes with China and Canada
The U.S. mission to the World Trade Organization informed China and Canada that it was prepared to meet with officials in Geneva after those two countries lodged trade disputes in response to new tariffs, as reported by Reuters, citing WTO documents viewed on Tuesday.
Canada requested consultations — the initial step in a WTO trade dispute — earlier this month in response to “unjustified tariffs” imposed by President Donald Trump this month.
China initiated a dispute following Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods in February. Since then, both countries have implemented retaliatory tariffs, a development that Washington highlighted in the WTO documents circulated on Tuesday.
“It is specious for China to invoke dispute settlement for an alleged breach of WTO rules while China itself apparently chooses to breach WTO rules by unilaterally determining that a breach has occurred,” the U.S. statement said. It produced an identical statement on Canada.
Engaging in dialogue is a normal part of the WTO dispute settlement system, which can take years to resolve cases.
However, some trade delegates noted that they view Washington's move as a positive sign, considering the current high tensions among WTO members.
Full story: Chief Justice John Roberts hits back after Trump calls for impeaching judge who ruled against him
Chief Justice John Roberts has hit back against in a rare public statement after President Donald Trump on Monday claimed a federal judge lacks the authority to review his administration’s attempts to bypass due process rights when deporting migrants who are alleged to be gang members — and called for the judge to be impeached.
In a statement issued by the court, Roberts said that impeachment isn’t an appropriate response to disagreements with judges’ rulings.
Andrew Feinberg and Gustaf Kilander report from Washington, D.C.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments