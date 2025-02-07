JD Vance wants Elon Musk’s DOGE staffer who resigned over racist posts reinstated; Trump meets Japan PM: Live
President praises NFL icons but suffers setback in bid to cut down government staff
JD Vance is pushing for the reinstatement of Marko Elez, the DOGE staffer who resigned yesterday after racist posts he made were uncovered.
The vice president said he didn’t think “stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life,” and attacked journalists who uncover such stories. He was responding to a poll on X posted by Elon Musk.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s buyout offer to federal employees has been temporarily blocked, giving hundreds of thousands of workers more time to decide whether to take eight months of pay in exchange for their resignation or early retirement.
Elsewhere, the president has signed an executive order issuing sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) and is being sued by unions representing United States Agency for International Development (USAID) workers.
Thousands of USAID employees are imminently expected to lose their jobs as Musk steers far-reaching cuts across government agencies.
The president is looking forward to the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday by praising some of the big game’s star players.
“Two great Quarterbacks in this game,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday. “Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever!). Incredible coaching!”
Trump expects to speak with Zelensky next week
President Donald Trump said that he expects to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week and wants to discuss the security of their assets, such as rare earths.
Amid Trump immigration raid fears, Latino churches lock their doors
Bishop Ebli De La Rosa, overseeing Church of God of Prophecy congregations across nine southeastern states, is bracing for the worst.
His motto, he says, is "to prepare for the worst and pray for the best," as the Trump administration's rescission of policies protecting immigrants in sensitive locations, including churches, has put dozens of his pastors at risk.
Trump asked about TIME magazine's Elon Musk cover
Donald Trump was also asked about TIME’s new cover showing Elon Musk sitting behind the Resolute desk from the Oval Office.
The president, who was thrilled to be named TIME Person of the Year, asked whether the publication was still in business.
Perhaps in an attempt to mollify the president should the cover infuriate him, Musk posted on X:
Trump was also asked whether Musk, given his role at the center of the administration, might take questions from the media.
The president responded: “Sure. He's not shy. Elon is not shy.”
Trump teases 'reciprocal tariffs' to be announced next week
Donald Trump has teased an announcement next week on reciprocal tariffs to match those imposed on U.S. goods abroad.
The president told the press this lunchtime:
I'll be announcing that next week, reciprocal trade so that we're treated evenly with other countries. We don't want anymore, any less. So I'll be announcing that next week, and many other things having to do, not even with trade, but other things. But I'll be talking about reciprocal trade sometime next week, we'll have a news conference, and we'll lay it out.
The move would fulfill a Trump campaign promise to impose tariffs on American imports equal to the rates that trading partners impose on American exports. It was not immediately clear which countries would be affected, as details of the proposal were not known.
Trump told Republican lawmakers of his plans during budget discussions at the White House on Thursday, sources told Reuters. Trump and top aides have said they plan to use higher tariffs on foreign imports to help pay for extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts, which independent budget analysts say could add trillions of dollars to the U.S. debt.
Increased tariffs could offset some of that cost, though they have only accounted for about 2% of annual revenues in recent years.
Trump triples down on Gaza 'real estate transaction'
Asked about his statements about taking ownership of Gaza earlier this week that were condemned around the world, especially in the Middle East, Donald Trump tripled down on his plan.
It's been very well received where, basically the United States would view it as a real estate transaction, where we'll be an investor in that part of the world. And no rush to do anything. We would need anybody there. It would be supplied and given to us by Israel. They'll watch it in terms of security. We're not talking about boots on the ground or anything, but I think we'll the fact that we're there, that we have an investment there, I think would go a long way to creating peace. We don't want to see everybody move back and then move out in 10 years. This has been going on for 50 years. Much more than that. We just want to see stability that would be having us have that particular piece in that particular location. I think it would show great stability and would lead to great stability in the area for very little money, very little price, and we wouldn't need soldiers at all; that will be taken care of by others, and the investments are taken care of by others also.
So, for no investment. I mean, virtually no investment whatsoever. It would bring stability to the area, and others can invest in it later on but we're no rush on it. It's absolutely no rush.
Melania and Ivanka Trump actively promoted USAID — now the president calls it a massive ‘fraud’
President Donald Trump’s administration is working to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development — the very agency that the president’s wife and daughter promoted seven years ago.
The president has threatened to end USAID, which provides humanitarian assistance around the globe. Earlier this week, Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency and Trump’s “First Buddy,” took aim at the agency, calling it a “criminal organization.”
Kelly Rissman reports.
How Melania and Ivanka promoted federal agency Trump now calls a massive ‘fraud’
USAID’s workforce is expected to be slashed days after Musk called the federal agency a ‘criminal organization’
Trumps says Musk 'doing a great job' finding 'fraud and corruption'
Donald Trump took questions from the press ahead of his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
On Elon Musk’s attacks on USAID, the president said:
Elon is doing a great job. He's finding tremendous fraud and corruption and waste. You see it with the USAID, but you're going to see it even more so with other agencies and other parts of government. He's got a staff that's fantastic. He's wanted to be able to do this for a long time, and everybody else knew it was existent but I think never so much when you look at USAID. That's a, that's a fraud. The whole thing is a fraud, very little, very little being put to good use.
Every single line that I look at in terms of events and transactions is either corrupt or ridiculous, and we're going to be doing that throughout government. And I think we're going to be very close to balancing budgets for the first time in many years. I think we're going to be very close to in addition to monies coming in from tariffs, etc, etc. But he's doing a very good job. I'm very happy with it.
DOJ agrees not to release names of agents who worked on Jan 6 cases
The Department of Justice has agreed not to release the names of FBI agents who worked on the January 6 cases and the Trump investigations. The order, following a lawsuit from FBI employees, applies to the whole of government — not just the Justice Department — and will stick while the case plays out.
Following days of resistance, the acting head of the FBI turned over a list of the names of FBI employees who worked on those investigations to the DOJ.
Emil Bove, a former defense lawyer for President Donald Trump who now holds a senior role at the Justice Department, had demanded the information from the FBI as part of what he called a review of misconduct surrounding the probes, which led to nearly 1,600 criminal cases against Trump supporters for their actions during the Capitol riot.
Here’s the background to the case from Alex Woodward:
FBI agents file class action suit against Trump’s DOJ over ‘retribution’
FBI agents accuse the Department of Justice of ‘unlawful’ and ‘retaliatory’ purges
ANALYSIS: Critics say the Trump administration is on a ‘lawbreaking spree.’ Can the courts stop him?
Alex Woodward writes:
President Donald Trump’s unprecedented power grabs within his first three weeks in office have provoked an opposite and equal reaction in the form of an avalanche of lawsuits.
Now, how far the president can plunge the United States into a constitutional crisis could depend on a handful of federal judges.
Americans should be prepared for the administration to ignore them, “unless and until there's real enforcement, either by law enforcement or by the Supreme Court,” says Ty Cobb, a former White House counsel during Trump’s first administration.
“The real question is, will Trump honor those orders?” Cobb tells The Independent.
Read on...
Critics say Trump is on a ‘lawbreaking spree.’ Can the courts stop him?
An avalanche of lawsuits are trying to avert a brewing constitutional crisis, Alex Woodward reports
