Trump angrily denies Elon Musk will be part of sensitive Pentagon briefing on China: Live updates
President attacks New York Times over reporting as backlash over billonaire’s role in administration grows
Donald Trump has angrily denied claims in a New York Times report that Elon Musk is scheduled to receive a Pentagon briefing on Friday about the U.S. military’s top-secret plans for combating aggression from China.
“The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times. They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential ‘war with China,’” he said.
“‘How ridiculous?’ China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!”
On Thursday, the president signed an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “begin eliminating” the Department of Education in favor of leaving decision-making up to individual states.
Some programs, such as special needs and student loans, will be preserved and eventually rehomed in other departments.
The policy, which was recommended in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 manifesto that Trump once distanced himself from, sees McMahon, a former wrestling boss, instructed to undertake “all necessary steps to facilitate the closure… and return education authority to the states.”
Trump appears open to 'secret offer' from King Charles
The “secret offer” in question is reportedly some kind of membership of the British Commonwealth... President Trump seems amenable.
Watch: Musk departs Pentagon meeting with Hegseth
“It’s always a great meeting,” said Elon Musk, adding: “I’ve been here before you know.”
Trump admin tries again to block reversal on trans service members ban
The Trump administration is asking for another shot to block a judge’s order reversing President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender service members. The judge is holding a last-minute hearing at 11 a.m.
Government attorneys accuse Judge Ana Reys of having “misconstrued” Pentagon policy banning trans troops. If the judge doesn’t dissolve the injunction, they want her to extend a pause on the order taking effect so they can appeal. Attorney General Pam Bondi is prepared to appeal, they wrote.
Previously:
Judge blocks Trump’s ‘unabashedly demeaning’ ban on transgender service members
Recap: What is happening in court over Trump's El Salvador deportation flights?
Last night and this morning: The Trump administration told Judge James Boasberg that there are cabinet-level discussions about invoking a rarely used “state secrets” privilege to avoid answering the judge’s questions about the flights.
At 2:30 p.m. today, there is a hearing on the ACLU’s initial challenge to Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act that prompted the judge’s order to temporarily block the flights (and which the administration allegedly ignored).
On Monday, and appeals court will hear arguments to Trump’s challenge of the judge’s temporary restraining order.
U.S. to limit Canadian access to border library
The U.S. will limit Canadian access to the library on the border between Vermont and Quebe, where Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made a jibe about Canada becoming the “51st state.”
Almost two months after Noem’s comments at the Haskell Free Library & Opera House, which straddles the border of Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec, the U.S. government has made the “unilateral decision” to block access to the building from the U.S. side without going through customs.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
U.S. to limit Canadian access to border library where Noem made ‘51st state’ jibe
Watch: Trump agricultural secretary claims Americans voted for higher food prices for 'interim period'
Trump and Hegseth to announce fighter jet contract, report says
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are set to make an announcement in the Oval Office at 11 a.m. ET, and until now, there were no details concerning what it was going to be about.
CBS News reports that they will be announcing a contract award to produce sixth-generation fighter jets.
Trump officials return to court over El Salvador deportation flights as the president battles the judge
A standoff between the Trump administration and a federal judge in Washington, D.C. is at boiling point.
Judge James Boasberg has repeatedly extended a deadline for the administration’s answers about deportation flights to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act 1798 after he temporarily blocked them from leaving the U.S.
Last night, the administration suggested it is trying to cite a “state secrets” privilege to avoid answering his questions. The judge accused officials of being evasive and “woefully insufficient” in their reasoning.
This afternoon, government lawyers and ACLU plaintiffs will be appear in Judge Boasberg’s courtroom for a hearing in the case – after Trump and administration officials have attacked the judge and signaled a wider crisis with a system of checks and balance designed to prevent the president from authoritarian rule.
On Friday morning, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “No District Court Judge, or any Judge, can assume the duties of the President of the United States. Only Crime and Chaos would result. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Deputy AG weighs in on deportation flights and state secrets privilege
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, formerly now-President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer, tells Judge James Boasberg that there are cabinet-level meetings underway over invoking a “state secrets” privilege to avoid answering the court’s questions about the El Salvador deportation flights.
