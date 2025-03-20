Trump administration live updates: Trump pauses $175m in funding to UPenn over transgender swimmer
University of Pennsylvania and state of Maine threatened by Trump administration over rights of trans athletes
The Trump administration suspended $175 million in federal funding for the University of Pennsylvania over a transgender swimmer's participation in its training program, the White House said Wednesday.
Ivy League UPenn is currently under investigation by the Education Department after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports. A similar threat has also been made against the state of Maine.
Meanwhile, the president said his administration will not openly defy court orders, despite top aides saying they do not care about judges’ decisions, amid a slew of rulings across the country against deportations and federal firings.
Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, the president insisted his team would not flout court orders from judges trying to rein in his attempts to flout the law. He called them “very bad” for impinging on his powers despite earlier being rebuked by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts for calling for the impeachment of a judge.
One legal setback this week was Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)’s move to scrap the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) being found unconstitutional.
Sen. Murkowski hits out at Trump and Musk in scathing speech
Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she did not fear Elon Musk spending money against her as she criticized the indiscriminate firing led by his Department of Government Efficiency.
Murkowski delivered her annual joint address to Alaska’s legislature on Tuesday and during her address, she criticized the indiscriminate firing of federal workers by DOGE.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump whines about ‘absolutely terrible’ Fox News White House correspondent
A couple of hours after journalist Jacqui Heinrich pointed out that one of Donald Trump’s favorite Fox News legal experts believed the law wasn’t entirely on his side regarding deportation flights, the president railed against the Fox News White House correspondent on social media.
Justin Baragona has the story.
Putin’s drone attacks make mockery of Trump peace deal for Ukraine
Russia launched a mass drone attack on Ukraine's energy grid mere hours after Vladimir Putin agreed with Donald Trump to halt such strikes – although the US president has claimed efforts to get a ceasefire are "very much on track".
Chris Stevenson, The Independent’s international editor, reports.
Chuck Schumer tries to put out a five-alarm fire after Democrats ‘caved’ on shutdown vote
John Bowden writes:
The aftereffects of Senate Democrats’ decision to help Republicans pass legislation to avert a government shutdown without securing any concessions are still being felt. Having won nothing — including assurances that congressionally approved legislation would not be touched by DOGE cuts — voters are furious with the Senate minority leader.
His allies are doing absolutely nothing to throw him a lifeline.
Read on...
Alleged head of DOGE has been working at another agency for weeks
Amy Gleason, the government worker the Trump administration has said is actually in charge of Elon Musk’s signature Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) program, has a second role at a separate agency, according to court documents.
Since February, Gleason has been detailed to the Department of Health and Human Services, and on March 4 she signed a document formally accepting a role as “expert / consultant” at the agency, which oversees marquee government efforts like Medicare and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Josh Marcus reports.
Right-wing podcaster eyes run for Senate or governor in Michigan
Right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon has said she is considering running for office in Michigan in 2026 but has yet to decide whether to opt for the battleground state’s open Senate seat or governor’s office.
Dixon, 47, was previously the Republican nominee for governor of the Great Lakes State in 2022 but lost to Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Trump-Zelensky call: White House says intelligence sharing with Ukraine will continue
The White House on Wednesday said America’s intelligence community would continue to share information with the Ukrainian government to bolster Kyiv’s defensive efforts and provide Ukraine with more Patriot missile defense systems from European stocks.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a daily press briefing that Trump had “fully briefed” Zelensky on his 90-minute conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin and relayed the “key issues” discussed during the Tuesday morning conversation, the second call between the two leaders since Trump returned to the presidency in January.
Andrew Feinberg reports from the White House.
Minnesota Republican accused of soliciting a minor same day he introduced ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ bill
On Monday, a Minnesota State Senator made headlines as he introduced a bill to label “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness.
Hours later, he was arrested.
Katie Hawkinson has the story.
Trump's 'anti-war' facade slips in face of Gaza ceasefire collapse and threats against Iran
The image of Donald Trump as an anti-war president is crumbling in real time.
Whether winning votes or merely demotivating support for his opponent, Kamala Harris, Trump fed on American frustrations in both parties to — once again — win election victory with a promise of ending or withdrawing American support for bloody and costly conflicts around the world.
John Bowden looks at how that is panning out.
