Trump laughs it up with Las Vegas crowd as he talks ‘no tax on tips’ and first week wins in the White House: Live
As Trump heads to Vegas, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been confirmed as the next secretary of Homeland Security
President Donald Trump opened his speech about taxes in Las Vegas by claiming that his inaugural address “got the highest ratings in the history of Fox.”
“Can you believe it? That’s nice,” said Trump.
“I just came here because I wanted to thank the people of Nevada for giving us such a big win,” Trump added, referring to his 2024 victory in the state.
Meanwhile, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been confirmed as the next secretary of Homeland Security. She passed the final hurdle in the Senate around noon on Saturday by a vote of 59 to 34.
Noem will now be in charge of a sweeping agency that will be an important component in the new administration’s plan to crack down on immigration.
“Thank you, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, for the confidence in me to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security. I will work to make America SAFE again!” Noem wrote on X following her confirmation.
This comes after Trump suggested “getting rid of” the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) while touring disaster damage in North Carolina and California on Friday.
Trump says U.S. ‘might be an enlarged country pretty soon’
Trump claimed the U.S. “might be an enlarged country pretty soon.”
This comes amid threats from Trump to make Canada the 51st state, take over Greenland from Denmark, and take back the Panama Canal from Panama.
‘Wasn’t the environment supposed to eat us up like in 12 years'
Trump boasted on Saturday about having “terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful green new scam.”
“Wasn’t the environment supposed to eat us up like in 12 years, but that was like 13 years ago? What happened?” he asked. “We’re still here. Remember, we have 12 years to live. Remember that was done by somebody that never even took a course on the environment.”
The 14th Amendment was introduced to help racial justice. Trump’s plans ensure the opposite
One hundred and fifty-seven years ago, the United States adopted a Constitutional amendment guaranteeing citizenship to people born on U.S. soil, one of the American bedrocks of equality.
Now, that guarantee is under attack.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order Monday night — just hours into his presidency — seeking to end birthright citizenship in the U.S. People across the country were quick to react: more than 20 states and pregnant women sued the Trump administration, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked the order and activists across the country mobilized in an effort to combat the order.
Bill Gates admits many government agencies need budget slashed by 15% - but rejects Musk DOGE’s widespread cuts
Bill Gates said in a wide-ranging interview with The Wall Street Journal that many government departments can cut 10 to 15 percent of their budgets while cautioning against getting rid of entire groups.
Gates was asked about the shift in Silicon Valley from the focus on tech nerds to tech bros. Industry leaders have made clear that they want to be in President Donald Trump’s good graces, with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai all attending Trump’s inauguration on Monday.
“Well, I think they’re still nerds. As I can tell, they don’t deserve some new term, Jesus. They’re just as nerdy as they ever were,” said Gates.
Republicans duck Trump’s claims that Ukraine should have surrendered to Russia
Republican Senators ducked answering questions about Donald Trump’s claim that Ukraine should have surrendered to Russia and his attempt to blame the bloody conflict on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The president spoke to Fox News host Sean Hannity this week and blamed Zelensky’s failure to preemptively capitulate to Russia invading Ukraine, even though Russian forces have occupied parts of the country since 2014.
“Zelensky was fighting a much bigger entity, much bigger, much more powerful,” Trump told Hannity. “He shouldn’t have done that, because we could have made a deal, and it would have been a deal that would have been, it would have been a nothing deal.”
