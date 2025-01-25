Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Trump laughs it up with Las Vegas crowd as he talks ‘no tax on tips’ and first week wins in the White House: Live

As Trump heads to Vegas, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been confirmed as the next secretary of Homeland Security

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad,Gustaf Kilander
Saturday 25 January 2025 21:18 GMT
Comments
Close
Trump says he will overhaul FEMA or maybe get rid of it

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

President Donald Trump opened his speech about taxes in Las Vegas by claiming that his inaugural address “got the highest ratings in the history of Fox.”

“Can you believe it? That’s nice,” said Trump.

“I just came here because I wanted to thank the people of Nevada for giving us such a big win,” Trump added, referring to his 2024 victory in the state.

Meanwhile, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been confirmed as the next secretary of Homeland Security. She passed the final hurdle in the Senate around noon on Saturday by a vote of 59 to 34.

Noem will now be in charge of a sweeping agency that will be an important component in the new administration’s plan to crack down on immigration.

“Thank you, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, for the confidence in me to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security. I will work to make America SAFE again!” Noem wrote on X following her confirmation.

This comes after Trump suggested “getting rid of” the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) while touring disaster damage in North Carolina and California on Friday.

Recommended

WATCH: ‘The tariff system made so much money,’ Trump says

Gustaf Kilander25 January 2025 21:16

PHOTOS: Trump speaks in Las Vegas

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on his policy to end tax on tips in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 25, 2025
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on his policy to end tax on tips in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 25, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)
(AP)
(AFP via Getty Images)
Gustaf Kilander25 January 2025 21:09

Trump claims world leaders would wait two months to call Biden

Gustaf Kilander25 January 2025 21:03

Trump says U.S. ‘might be an enlarged country pretty soon’

Trump claimed the U.S. “might be an enlarged country pretty soon.”

This comes amid threats from Trump to make Canada the 51st state, take over Greenland from Denmark, and take back the Panama Canal from Panama.

Gustaf Kilander25 January 2025 21:00

‘Wasn’t the environment supposed to eat us up like in 12 years'

Trump boasted on Saturday about having “terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful green new scam.”

“Wasn’t the environment supposed to eat us up like in 12 years, but that was like 13 years ago? What happened?” he asked. “We’re still here. Remember, we have 12 years to live. Remember that was done by somebody that never even took a course on the environment.”

Gustaf Kilander25 January 2025 20:55

Live: President Trump makes speech in Las Vegas about 'no tips on tax' campaign promise

Gustaf Kilander25 January 2025 20:50

Trump opens speech about taxes by claiming inaugural address got ‘highest ratings’

Trump opened his speech about taxes in Las Vegas by claiming that his inaugural address “got the highest ratings in the history of Fox.”

“Can you believe it? That's nice,” said Trump.

“I just came here because I wanted to thank the people of Nevada for giving us such a big win,” Trump said, referring to his 2024 victory in the state.

Gustaf Kilander25 January 2025 20:45

The 14th Amendment was introduced to help racial justice. Trump’s plans ensure the opposite

One hundred and fifty-seven years ago, the United States adopted a Constitutional amendment guaranteeing citizenship to people born on U.S. soil, one of the American bedrocks of equality.

Now, that guarantee is under attack.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Monday night — just hours into his presidency — seeking to end birthright citizenship in the U.S. People across the country were quick to react: more than 20 states and pregnant women sued the Trump administration, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked the order and activists across the country mobilized in an effort to combat the order.

Read more:

Black activists championed birthright citizenship. Now, Trump is trying to end it

Black activists championed the idea of birthright citizenship long before it was introduced to the U.S. Constitution , reports Katie Hawkinson

Katie Hawkinson25 January 2025 20:30

Bill Gates admits many government agencies need budget slashed by 15% - but rejects Musk DOGE’s widespread cuts

Bill Gates said in a wide-ranging interview with The Wall Street Journal that many government departments can cut 10 to 15 percent of their budgets while cautioning against getting rid of entire groups.

Gates was asked about the shift in Silicon Valley from the focus on tech nerds to tech bros. Industry leaders have made clear that they want to be in President Donald Trump’s good graces, with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai all attending Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

“Well, I think they’re still nerds. As I can tell, they don’t deserve some new term, Jesus. They’re just as nerdy as they ever were,” said Gates.

Read more:

Bill Gates says many government departments could cut 10 to 15 percent of budget

‘Early in the days of Microsoft, I didn’t believe in having an office in Washington, D.C. I later learned that was a mistake,’ Gates says

Gustaf Kilander25 January 2025 20:00

Republicans duck Trump’s claims that Ukraine should have surrendered to Russia

Republican Senators ducked answering questions about Donald Trump’s claim that Ukraine should have surrendered to Russia and his attempt to blame the bloody conflict on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president spoke to Fox News host Sean Hannity this week and blamed Zelensky’s failure to preemptively capitulate to Russia invading Ukraine, even though Russian forces have occupied parts of the country since 2014.

“Zelensky was fighting a much bigger entity, much bigger, much more powerful,” Trump told Hannity. “He shouldn’t have done that, because we could have made a deal, and it would have been a deal that would have been, it would have been a nothing deal.”

Read more:

Republicans duck Trump’s claims that Ukraine should have surrendered to Russia

‘I hadn’t heard that,’ one Republican insisted about Trump’s claims in Hannity interview

Eric Garcia25 January 2025 19:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in