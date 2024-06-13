Trump interview on Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast set to cover aliens and Kendrick vs Drake: Live updates
Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon back on the campaign trail ahead of sentencing on July 11 over conviction in New York hush money case
Donald Trump returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riot today, to meet with Republican lawmakers about his campaign and potential second term in the White House.
During his meeting with members of the House of Representatives, the former president spoke about issues including abortion and immigration but sparked fury over a reported remark in which he called the Republican 2024 convention host city Milwaukee “horrible”.
GOP lawmakers claim the quote was taken out of context but Democrats were quick to pounce in response.
On a busy day in DC, Trump also met with GOP senators and will address a gathering of CEOs.
Trump has also recorded an interview for Logan Paul’s podcast. Trailing his interview with Paul, Trump was seen in an X video presenting the host with a pair of MAGA caps and a T-shirt bearing his notorious mugshot. A teaser shows them discussing aliens and the rap beef between Kendrick and Drake...
Meanwhile, it has been alleged Trump raged at House speaker Mike Johnson in the wake of the guilty verdict at his New York hush money trial last month, demanding he help overturn the jury’s decision.
Republicans can’t separate themselves from Trump now — even if they want to
Eric Garcia writes:
Marc Molinaro is the exact type of Republican who should be trying to distance himself from Donald Trump. The Cook Political Report rates his race as a toss-up, and his district — New York’s 19th — voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.
Under typical circumstances, endangered incumbents hope to create some distance from a nominee who may drag them down. Joe Manchin, the now-retiring independent senator who won in coal-friendly West Virginia, famously shot an Obama-era climate bill with a rifle despite being a Democrat. And before she put herself in the running to be Trump’s running mate, Representative Elise Stefanik voted against the Trump tax cuts.
Yet Molinaro, a freshman Republican, joined his colleagues in heading over to the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday morning to hear the former president rally the troops.
Read on...
Republicans can’t separate themselves from Trump now — even if they want to
Republicans should try to create some daylight between themselves and the former president. But they have few options, as a day of Trump in DC proved
Watch: Logan Paul releases teaser of interview with Trump
After surviving Kevin McCarthy’s ‘revenge tour’, Nancy Mace now has to deal with Trump
South Carolina Rep Nancy Mace is once again the victory of a Republican primary election against an opponent backed by a prominent foe.
The congresswoman won the Republican primary in South Carolina’s 1st congressional district over challengers Catherine Templeton and William Young; as votes came in, Mace pulled to an early lead and was declared the victor early on Tuesday evening.
Her victory comes after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy targeted her as one of the eight Republicans responsible for kicking him out of the speaker’s chair last fall.
John Bowden reports:
Nancy Mace survived Kevin McCarthy’s ‘revenge tour’. Now she has to deal with Trump
South Carolina congresswoman fights off effort by former speaker to seek vengeance for fall 2023 downfall
‘This is what we’re reduced to’: Trump gives mugshot T-shirt to Logan Paul
Donald Trump has promoted his upcoming interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast by appearing in a video in which he presents the host with a pair of MAGA caps and two T-shirts bearing the infamous mugshot from his arraignment in Fulton County, Georgia, last summer.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Trump gives mugshot T-shirt to Logan Paul: ‘This is what we’re reduced to’
Republican claims the infamous photograph has helped him ‘eclipse’ Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra but appears to lament having to use it for promotional purposes
Watch: GOP rep changes tack on reaction to Trump remark
Trump humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene, telling her to ‘be nice’ to Speaker Johnson
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC:
Donald Trump tried to quell divisions within the House Republican conference on Thursday when he stopped by Washington DC to attend meetings with the full House and Senate Republican caucuses.
But he did so in a very Trumpian way — by publicly humiliating one of his own allies, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Continue reading...
Trump humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene by telling her to ‘be nice’ to Speaker
Ex-president tries to mend fences between warring House Republicans in classic Trump-like way
In pictures: Trump meets with Senate Republicans
Biden and Milwaukee mayor join in reaction to Trump ‘horrible’ comment
President Joe Biden gave his two cents response to Donald Trump’s remark that Milwaukee was “horrible”, posting: “I happen to love Milwaukee” along with a picture of him and the Milwaukee Bucks who won the NBA championship in 2021.
Meanwhile, Mayor Cavalier Johnson retorted: “All of us lived through his presidency, so right back at ya, buddy.”
Watch: Murkowski skipped Trump meeting, not happy with either candidate
Jimmy Kimmel compares Trump to Hunter Biden
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel drew a comparison between Donald Trump and Hunter Biden after the former president admitted he owned a gun.
Trump made the confession during his pre-sentencing probation interview on Monday, a required step after he was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the hush money trial in New York City on May 31. The first-ever convicted former president had three firearms, two of which were handed to NYPD last March while a third weapon was “lawfully moved to Florida,” CNN reported.
Speaking about the weapon, Kimmel said on his Wednesday show: “That could be a violation of his parole and could be another potential felony.” He then joked: “Who does this guy think he is, Hunter Biden?”
Kelly Rissman has the story:
Jimmy Kimmel compares Trump to Hunter Biden in latest late-night rant
‘How would a gun even work with those tiny fingers?’ the late-night host joked
