Donald Trump returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riot today, to meet with Republican lawmakers about his campaign and potential second term in the White House.

During his meeting with members of the House of Representatives, the former president spoke about issues including abortion and immigration but sparked fury over a reported remark in which he called the Republican 2024 convention host city Milwaukee “horrible”.

GOP lawmakers claim the quote was taken out of context but Democrats were quick to pounce in response.

On a busy day in DC, Trump also met with GOP senators and will address a gathering of CEOs.

Trump has also recorded an interview for Logan Paul’s podcast. Trailing his interview with Paul, Trump was seen in an X video presenting the host with a pair of MAGA caps and a T-shirt bearing his notorious mugshot. A teaser shows them discussing aliens and the rap beef between Kendrick and Drake...

Meanwhile, it has been alleged Trump raged at House speaker Mike Johnson in the wake of the guilty verdict at his New York hush money trial last month, demanding he help overturn the jury’s decision.