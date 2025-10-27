Trump says he got a ‘perfect’ MRI scan during Walter Reed visit and he’d ‘love’ a third term: Live updates
The president challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to take one of the ‘very hard’ cognitive tests he’s passed
President Donald Trump boasted about undergoing a “perfect” MRI scan during his visit to Walter Reed earlier this month.
“I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect,” he told reporters on Air Force One Monday.
Pressed further on what the scan was taken for, the president replied: “You can ask the doctors.”
Also on board, Trump labeled House Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “low IQ” before suggesting she take the “very hard” cognitive tests that he passed.
“If you give her an IQ test, have her pass like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,” he said, before describing the test itself. “Those are very hard… The first couple of questions are easy. A tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”
Trump has previously bragged about his medical visits in the past.
Notably, in 2020, he told reporters that he passed a test in which he was asked to remember “person, woman, man, camera, TV.”
ICYMI: Zelensky says Ukraine will work on ceasefire plan ‘in next 10 days’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his country will work on a plan for a ceasefire with Russia “in the coming 10 days.”
“President Trump is concerned about escalation,” Zelensky told Axios. “But I think that if there are no negotiations, there will be an escalation anyway. I think that if Putin doesn’t stop, we need something to stop him. Sanctions is one such weapon, but we also need long-range missiles.”
“We speak not only about Tomahawks. The US has a lot of similar things that doesn’t require much time for training. I think the way to work with Putin is only through pressure,” he added.
ANALYSIS: The government shutdown staring contest will finally get real this week
Democrats in Congress got hit with a sucker punch Monday when the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents federal workers, put out a statement calling for an end to the government shutdown.
“The path forward for Congress is clear: Reopen the government immediately under a clean continuing resolution that allows continued debate on larger issues,” AFGE president Everett Kelley said in a statement on Monday.
The statement poses a significant issue for Democrats in their strategy for the government shutdown.
Eric Garcia has the story.
The shutdown staring contest will finally get real this week: Who blinks first?
Both sides point fingers over whose responsible for SNAP benefits ending as shutdown drags into fourth week
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Democrats are in control of preventing 42 million Americans from losing SNAP benefits next month by ending the shutdown.
It just takes five Senate Democrats to “do the right thing,” he said before using his hands like a scale. “’Am I gonna starve my constituents or am I gonna appease the Marxists?’ That is their actual calculation,” Johnson said of Democrats.
"The best way for SNAP benefits to be paid on time is for the Democrats to end their shutdown,” he said.
Meanwhile, Democrats have placed blame on Republicans.
“The Trump Administration has the money to provide SNAP benefits next month, but he’s using the millions of families that could go hungry for leverage in shutdown negotiations instead,” California Senator Alex Padilla wrote on X Sunday.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar similarly posted Sunday: “The Trump Administration is choosing to let families go hungry even as grocery prices rise and millions struggle to afford food. The emergency funds exist to keep SNAP benefits going, but they’re refusing to act. It’s shameful and completely unacceptable.”
The government shutdown has continued for 27 days.
Newsom says he's giving 'serious thought' to a 2028 presidential run
California Governor Gavin Newsom said he’s considering a 2028 presidential run.
When asked if he was mulling a 2028 bid, the California Democrat told CBS News Sunday Morning: "I'd be lying otherwise.”
Newsom said he has given "serious thought" to the idea.
The governor has been an outspoken opponent of Trump, often trolling the president on social media.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Trump refused to rule out whether he’d run for a third term — despite Constitutionally-mandated limits.
Timeline: Trump and Musk's relationship over the years, in a nutshell
President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have had a turbulent relationship over the years.
Here’s a brief timeline of their relationship:
- June 2017: Musk was appointed by Trump during his first term to an economic advisory council, which he resigned from after the president announced he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord.
- July 2024: After the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the billionaire endorsed him and later donated more than a quarter of a billion dollars to his re-election campaign.
- January 2025: Trump tapped Elon Musk to serve as one of the heads of his Department of Government Efficiency. During his tenure, Musk carried out mass layoffs in the federal workforce and claimed to have saved the government $175 billion.
- May 2025: Shortly after Musk left the White House after his special government employee status expired, the Tesla CEO criticized Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill, angering the president. The pair engaged in a public social media feud.
- September 2025: The duo were seen sitting next to one another at Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Arizona.
- October 2025: Trump says that he and Musk are “good.” Musk had a “bad spell” but, the president said, “I like Elon and I suspect I'll always like him."
Trump demands ban on 'fake ads' that display his low poll numbers
President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Monday demanding that “fake ads” about his dwindling polling numbers “shouldn’t be allowed to run.”
“After winning THREE Elections, BY A LOT, I am now getting the best Polling Numbers that I have ever received,” he wrote.
“Despite all of this, the Radical Left Losers are taking fake ads, not showing REAL Polls, but rather saying that I’m Polling at low levels. These are the people that I’ve been beating for years, and am continuing to do so, but by even bigger margins. These ads should not be allowed to run because they are FAKE!”
A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this month showed the president underwater on a range of key issues ranging from the economy, crime and immigration — traditionally his strongest areas — to inflation, jobs, cost-of-living and the rule of law.
According to statistician Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin average of public polls, the president’s approval rating average peaked shortly after he took office at 52.4 percent and has fallen to a current 43.8 percent.
Andrew Feinberg has more.
Trump demands a ban on ‘fake ads’ that show off his shrinking polling numbers
Millions set to miss food stamps payments as Trump’s USDA blames Democrats
Nearly 42 million Americans and their families who rely on federal food assistance will not receive aid on November 1 without urgent funding from Congress, according to Donald Trump’s administration.
A notice on the Department of Agriculture’s website claims “the well has run dry” for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — and explicitly blames Senate Democrats for the ongoing impasse in Congress over a temporary funding measure that would end the federal government shutdown, which is now stretching into a fifth week.
The message, echoing the recent wave of partisan attacks on government websites, states “there will be no benefits” November 1.
Alex Woodward has the story.
