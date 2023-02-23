✕ Close Trump accuses government of 'indifference' and 'betrayal' toward Ohio community

Former president Donald Trump visited the site of the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine near the Pennsylvania border on Wednesday, meeting with local officials and members of the community and assuring them they would not be “forgotten” while attacking the Biden administration’s “indifferent” response to the disastrous chemical spill in their town.

The former president called on his successor Joe Biden to “get over here” and said his failure to do so since the accident took place on 3 February had been “a betrayal”.

Mr Trump also donated thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and water to support the cleanup effort and bought a McDonald’s lunch for firefighters but was accused of “feigning concern” for residents by the League of Conservative Voters, who called it the “height of hypocrisy” after years of “openly mocking and rolling back environmental safeguards.”

His appearance was also derided as “pure political theatre” by the anti-Trump Republican collective the Lincoln Project.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s favourite daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith investigating the events of 6 January 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters raided the US Capitol wrongly believing the 2020 election to have been rigged against the Republican.