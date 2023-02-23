Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1677143486

Trump news - live: Ex-president accused of ‘feigning concern’ for Ohio residents after visit

Follow the latest updates from Trumpworld

Joe Sommerlad
Thursday 23 February 2023 09:11
Comments
Trump accuses government of 'indifference' and 'betrayal' toward Ohio community

Former president Donald Trump visited the site of the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine near the Pennsylvania border on Wednesday, meeting with local officials and members of the community and assuring them they would not be “forgotten” while attacking the Biden administration’s “indifferent” response to the disastrous chemical spill in their town.

The former president called on his successor Joe Biden to “get over here” and said his failure to do so since the accident took place on 3 February had been “a betrayal”.

Mr Trump also donated thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and water to support the cleanup effort and bought a McDonald’s lunch for firefighters but was accused of “feigning concern” for residents by the League of Conservative Voters, who called it the “height of hypocrisy” after years of “openly mocking and rolling back environmental safeguards.”

His appearance was also derided as “pure political theatre” by the anti-Trump Republican collective the Lincoln Project.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s favourite daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith investigating the events of 6 January 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters raided the US Capitol wrongly believing the 2020 election to have been rigged against the Republican.

Recommended

1677143084

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of US presidential candidate Donald Trump, plotting a return to the White House in 2024.

Joe Sommerlad23 February 2023 09:04

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in