Trump news – live: Ex-president responds to DoJ blockbuster filing as Sarah Palin dramatically upset in race
Department of Justice’s latest filing details Trump team’s alleged obstruction of attempts to recover classified material
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
Donald Trump has accused the Justice Department of staging the images of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
The photo shows papers strewn across a floor with markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” on classified documents – and one document’s heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence.
“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote on Truth Social.
“Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!”
According to reports, any resulting potential charges will likely not be known until after the midterm elections due to DoJ policy.
Meanwhile users on Mr Trump’s Truth Social were quick to denounce former Alaska governor Sarah Palin’s loss to Democratic candidate Mary Peltola in the special election in the largely-Republican state.
Republican senator Tom Cotton has also claimed that the Alaska election was “rigged.”
Former Trump lawyer asked to testify in Georgia election fraud investigation
A lawyer formerly litigating Donald Trump‘s 2020 election fraud claims has been called on to testify in a criminal investigation into efforts to overturn Georgia‘s election results.
The New York Times reports that L Lin Wood, the attorney who — alongside Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — once carried the former president’s voter fraud challenges to the courts, will now cooperate by providing testimony for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Mr Wood told the Times. “I’ve got nothing to hide, so I’ll go down and talk to them.”
Graig Graziosi reports.
Former Trump lawyer asked to testify in Georgia election meddling probe
‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I’ve got nothing to hide, so I’ll go down and talk to them’
Beto O’Rourke’s Texas abortion gamble
Ahead of November’s midterm elections, Beto O’Rorke – who is taking on Republican incumbent Greg Abbott – is spending millions of dollars on television adverts claiming the vote is a “referendum” on abortion access in the state.
The former congressman claims the abortion ban is uniting Texans in way he has never seen.
Andrew Buncombe reports:
Inside Beto O’Rourke’s Texas abortion gamble
Democrats last held the governor’s mansion 30 years ago but the former congressman claims the abortion ban is uniting Texans in way he has never seen, writes Andrew Buncombe
Trump claims FBI agents ‘threw’ classified documents ‘all over the floor’
Former president Donald Trump is now accusing FBI agents of staging a photograph taken during the 8 August search of his home and office to “make [him] look bad” and repeating his previous claim to have declassified the entire lot of highly sensitive documents found there.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump claims FBI agents ‘threw’ classified docs ‘all over the floor’ to frame him
Mr Trump is still claiming to have declassified documents that show no evidence of having been declassified
Arizona Senator calls ranked-choice voting a 'scam' after Palin's loss
Republican senator from Arizona Tom Cotton has lashed out at the ranked-choice voting and termed it a “scam to rig elections” after Mary Peltola beat former governor Republican governor Sarah Palin to represent Alaska in Congress.
In a series of tweets after Ms Palin’s loss, the Arizona Republican said:“60% of Alaska voters voted for a Republican, but thanks to a convoluted process and ballot exhaustion—which disenfranchises voters—a Democrat ‘won’.”
“Ranked-choice voting is a scam to rig elections,” he said.
ICYMI: Trump mocked for asking ‘Why are people so mean?’
Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”
The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.
Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Trump mocked after asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’
‘Which stage of the 7 stages of ‘I got caught stealing classified info’ is this post?’
Who is Mary Peltola, the Democrat who edged out Palin in Alaska
Former state legislator Mary Peltola beat former governor Republican governor Sarah Palin to become the first Democrat to represent Alaska in Congress in almost 50 years.
Read her interview with The Independent’s Richard Hall, who caught up with the Democrat last week:
She’s pro-choice, pro-fish and pro-worker and she’s beating Sarah Palin
Mary Peltola pulled ahead in the first round of Alaska’s ranked choice special election, Richard Hall reports. Can she hold the lead?
ICYMI: Photos released of top secret documents seized by FBI from Mar-a-Lago
The first images of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents earlier this month have been released as the Justice Department says that it has evidence that government records were likely moved to obstruct its investigation.
In images released as part of a Justice Department court filing late Wednesday evening, markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” are clearly visible, removing all doubt as to whether Mr Trump had classified documents at the unsecured resort and residence where he currently lives.
John Bowden reports.
First photos released of top secret documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
Human intelligence marking is clearly visible on one heading
Trump's Truth Social calls Palin's election loss 'rigged'
Users on Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social have claimed that Republican Sarah Palin’s loss to Democrat Mary Peltola for Alaska’s House seat was stolen.
Some screenshots of users reactions to Ms Palin’s loss was shared on Twitter by attorney Ron Filipkowski.
“Naturally, on Truth Social, the election was stolen from Sarah Palin,” he tweeted.
Biden condemns ex-friend Lindsey Graham for warning of riots if Trump is prosecuted
President Joe Biden on Tuesday implicitly rebuked senator Lindsey Graham for predicting “riots in the street” if Donald Trump is ultimately indicted for taking classified documents after leaving the White House.
“No one expects politics to be pattycake,” the president said during a speech at the Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.
“Sometimes it gets mean as hell. But the idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying ‘if such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street’....where the hell are we?” he added in an apparent reference to comments made by Mr Graham on Fox News.
Namita Singh reports.
Biden condemns ex-friend Lindsey Graham for warning of riots if Trump is prosecuted
President insists that ‘no one should be encouraged to use political violence’
Report: Melania Trump ‘annoyed’ at FBI raid but more concerned with NFTs
Although allegedly “annoyed” at the FBI search on Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, Melania Trump has instead concentrated her attention on selling and promoting NFTs (non fungible tokens), a report says.
Gino Spocchia has the story.
Melania more concerned with selling NFTs than FBI, report says
Former first lady has issued no statement on federal probe
