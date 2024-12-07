Trump returns to world stage as he joins Zelensky and Prince William at Notre Dame reopening: Live
President-elect Donald Trump’s visit to the Notre Dame Cathedral marks his return to the geopolitical stage just weeks before he’s set to return to the White House
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
President-elect Donald Trump will join world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prince William, at the re-opening of France’s Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday.
This visit will mark Trump’s return to the global stage with just six weeks until he returns to the White House. French President Emmanuel Macron invited the president-elect soon after congratulating him on X for his victory last month.
Trump also claims support for Pete Hegseth, his nominee for secretary of defense, is “strong and deep” blaming the “fake news” for the backlash against the former Fox News host.
Vice president-elect JD Vance echoed his comments on X and during a visit to North Carolina, when asked about rumors that Senator Joni Ernst was being floated as an alternative nominee.
Hegseth spent another day on Capitol Hill on Thursday trying to drum up support for his confirmation as allegations concerning sexual harassment and alcohol continue to dog him on top of concerns about his views on women in combat.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who granted clemency to his son Hunter last week, is said to be mulling preemptive pardons for US officials perceived to be at risk ahead of Trump’s return to the White House. The president-elect has previously vowed to take revenge against critics.
Is Joni Ernst trying to sink Hesgeth for her own gain? Some think so...
Donald Trump’s aides have suggested that Iowa Senator Joni Ernst may be trying to sink the nomination of Pete Hegseth as defense secretary so that she can get the job instead.
Ernst, a combat veteran and sexual assault survivor, has so far refused to publicly back Hegseth’s selection by Trump amid a string of controversies surrounding the Fox News host.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Trump aides suggest Joni Ernst is purposefully trying to sink Hegseth nomination
Joni Ernst, a combat veteran and sexual assault survivor, appears hesitant to back Hegseth amid string of controveries surrounding his nomination as secretary of defense
Biden is considering using preemptive pardons — what are they?
Outgoing President Joe Biden and his White House team are considering issuing preemptive pardons to protect those they believe may be targeted for retribution by President-elect Donald Trump.
The move is mostly being discussed among White House attorneys, but the president has also spoken about the possible measure with some of his aides, two sources have said, according to the Associated Press.
A decision has yet to be made on the issue and Biden may still choose not to issue any preemptive pardons.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
What are preemptive pardons? Reports Biden considering granting them to Trump enemies
Biden administration concerned Trump and his associates may launch probes that would harm the reputations and finances of their targets
Trump taps forceful ally of hard-line immigration policies to head Customs and Border Protection
The picture of who will be in charge of executing President-elect Donald Trump‘s hard-line immigration and border policies has come into sharper focus after he announced his picks to head Customs and Border Protection and also the agency tasked with deporting immigrants in the country illegally.
Trump said late Thursday he was tapping Rodney Scott, a former Border Patrol chief who’s been a vocal supporter of tougher enforcement measures, for CBP commissioner.
Read on...
Trump taps forceful ally of hard-line immigration policies to head Customs and Border Protection
President-elect Donald Trump's immigration and border team is filling out
COMMENT: Biden has handed Trump a get-out-jail-free card – he will be delighted
Jon Sopel writes:
American politicians like to talk about why their country is different from all others, with the clear implication that it is better. And when they talk about the idea of American exceptionalism, they tend to use a biblical phrase – first used by one of the Puritans who came over on the Mayflower – that America is “the shining city on a hill”.
It’s a metaphorical allusion, but in Washington, DC, it is – sort of – literal. The top of Capitol Hill does indeed shine with the magnificent, gleaming marble and white stone of the Congress. And just across the road the equally imposing Supreme Court, itself a neoclassical masterpiece: the pinnacle of the justice system in the United States.
But has the rule of law in America ever looked so battered and tattered? Shining city? You’re having a laugh.
Continue reading...
Biden has handed Trump a get-out-jail-free card – he will be delighted
Granting his son, Hunter, a pardon from convictions involving tax fraud, guns and drugs is a disastrous final act by a compromised president, writes Jon Sopel. Never has the rule of law in American looked so perilous – and there is every danger that Trump will use that to his advantage
After promising to help ‘everyday Americans’, Trump adds even more billionaires to his administration
Donald Trump’s campaign pledged to be a champion for the working class. He ran campaign ads vowing to lift up the “hardest working citizens.” The Republican National Convention even put the spotlight on “everyday Americans.”
But his incoming administration reflects a government run by billionaires, stuffed with Wall Street fixtures, investment bankers, real estate developers and oil executives, all within reach of power to slash services that millions of poor and vulnerable Americans depend on.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump adds more billionaires to his team after promising to help ‘everyday Americans’
The incoming administration will be the wealthiest in history, with more than a dozen ultra-rich nominees for critical agencies and major diplomatic roles
AOC wants top Democratic seat on House committee to keep Trump in check
A high-profile Democrat who rose to power during Donald Trump’s first term is pitching for a very significant job during his second. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hoping to become the ranking minority member of the powerful House Oversight Committee, continuing a generational shift among House Democrats in the wake of Trump’s 2024 election victory.
In a letter to the House Democratic Caucus, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — often known colloquially as AOC — said she is asking for their support to lead their party’s side of the committee. The committee is the lower chamber’s principal investigatory arm with the power to look into “any matter,” even those under the jurisdiction of other standing committees.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
AOC wants to lead Dems on House committee that will try to keep Trump in check
Democrats ‘cannot’ and ‘will not’ allow the Republican majority to use ‘their chaos to confuse, disorient, and distract the public’s attention away from their disastrous agenda,’ Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a letter
Musk spent over $250m to help Trump get elected
Elon Musk spent over $250 million on political donations to help Donald Trump retake the White House this year, new federal filings show.
Federal Election Commission documents published Thursday revealed that Musk handed over more than $230 million to the America PAC — a political action committee that the Tesla billionaire created and which ultimately grew into a vital fundraising organ for the Trump campaign.
In the few weeks before Election Day, Musk made three separate $25 million donations to America PAC, the filings show.
Read on...
Elon Musk spent over $250 million to help Trump get elected, new filings show
The FEC filings reveal big payments to his America PAC, the mysterious RBG PAC and other Republican candidates
Trump names David Perdue as US ambassador to China
Donald Trump has selected former senator David Perdue to serve as the US ambassador to China amid escalating military and trade tensions.
The president-elect said the former senator from Georgia “brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China“.
Mr Perdue, who lived in Hong Kong during a 40-year career as a business executive, will be “instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain peace in the region and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders”, Mr Trump added.
In his time as senator from 2015 to 2021, Mr Perdue advocated for the US to build a more robust naval force to cope with foreign threats and was labeled “anti-China” in a 2019 Chinese think tank.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Donald Trump names David Perdue as US ambassador to China
Incoming president says former senator from Georgia labeled ‘anti-China’ will help build ‘productive working relationship with China’s leaders’
Melania admits that she doesn't dance like Trump
In her first television interview since her husband Donald Trump won the presidential election, incoming First Lady Melania Trump appeared on her spouse’s favorite morning show Fox & Friends to discuss her son Barron’s impact on the “bro vote,” the president-elect’s infamous dance moves, and how she’s handling the transition into the White House.
Along the way, Mrs. Trump also took the opportunity to pitch a “stocking-stuffer” version of her coffee table book, as well as a limited-edition set of Christmas ornaments and collectibles that she said would make a “great gift.”
Justin Barangoa has the story.
Melania admits that she doesn’t dance like Trump as she hawks jewelry on Fox News
“These are awesome! These are fantastic,” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade exclaimed while displaying the incoming first lady’s Christmas ornaments, which buyers can purchase for $90 a piece.
Giuliani was indicted, found liable for defamation and nearly bankrupt. Now he could land in jail
Hours before a final deadline to answer why he should not be held in contempt of court for repeatedly lying about women he defamed, Rudy Giuliani was hit with yet another threat of contempt, in a separate court, by the same women.
“Severe” sanctions are warranted, they argued.
Donald Trump’s former attorney is now juggling motions against him in Washington, DC and in Manhattan, where he is also in the middle of a protracted legal battle to relinquish a long list of property and valuables to chip away at the nearly $150m he owes the mother-daughter duo.
Alex Woodward explains what’s happening to the former New York mayor.
Giuliani was nearly bankrupt. Now he could face jail
Trump’s former attorney faces threats of court-ordered sanctions in Manhattan and Washington, DC, Alex Woodward reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments