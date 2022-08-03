Trump news – live: Ex-president celebrates primary wins as Pat Cipollone subpoenaed in Jan 6 probe
Endorsement claimed by both frontrunners in key race for open seat
Donald Trump is celebrating several victories for his chosen candidates in primary races held last night. Blake Masters has won the Republican nomination for the Arizona Senate race. Mr Masters will now face off against incumbent Democratic senator Mark Kelly in a November general election.
His chosen gubernatorial candidate in the state, Kari Lake, is leading her primary opponent by a narrow margin as the vote count continues.
In Missouri, Mr Trump caused a stir by endorsing of “Eric” for the Republican primary election for a US Senate seat to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt. There were two GOP front-runners named Eric in that race – former governor Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. In the end, it was the less controversial Mr Schmitt who won.
Meanwhile, fomer Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been subpoenaed in the Justice Department’s grand jury probe into the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The grand jury has also spoken with top aides to Mike Pence, including his former chief of staff Marc Short.
GOP Congressman condemns Saudi-backed Golf series held at Trump resort
Chip Roy, a Texas congressman who first signed up to the effort to overturn the 2020 election but later soured on it, has taken a swing at Donald Trump’s decision to host the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series – an event that drew the outrage of families of 9/11 survivors:
Trump demands more credit for endorsement success
Hungry as ever for approval and praise, Donald Trump has been “truthing” about the success of many (note: not all) of his endorsees last night – and characteristically complaining that he doesn’t get the credit he deserves:
GOP congressman who voted to impeach Trump loses primary
Representative Peter Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump last year, lost his primary in Michigan’s 3rd District to challenger John Gibbs, whom Mr Trump supported.
Mr Meijer was first elected in 2020 to replace Representative Justin Amash, a Republican-turned-independent who voted to impeach Mr Trump in the former president’s first trial in 2019.
Mr Gibbs won with 51.8 per cent to Mr Meijer’s 48.2 per cent, with more than half of the vote reported.
Eric Garcia has more:
Republican Rep Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, loses Michigan primary
Meijer is the latest Republican who vote to impeach Trump to lose his primary.
Pat Cipollone subpoenaed in DoJ Jan 6 probe
Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is reportedly in talks to appear before the federal grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
According to ABC News, Mr Cipollone has been served with a subpoena from the District of Columbia-based grand jury. His attorneys are “expected to engage in negotiations around any appearance, while weighing concerns regarding potential claims of executive privilege”.
Last month, Mr Cipollone testified before the House January 6 select committee following negotiations between his attorneys and committee representatives. His agreement with the panel allowed him to decline to answer questions about conversations with Mr Trump.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Ex-White House lawyer Pat Cipollone subpoenaed in DoJ Jan 6 probe
The ex-Trump White House counsel’s lawyers are ‘expected to engage in negotiations around any appearance, while weighing concerns regarding potential claims of executive privilege’
ICYMI: Trump is ‘significant drag’ on GOP Senate chances, poll finds
A recent poll commissioned by former Trump adviser John Bolton’s political action committee found that the former president’s name remains toxic among independent voters.
Read the full story here:
Trump is ‘significant drag’ on GOP Senate chances, poll finds
A recent poll commissioned by former Trump adviser John Bolton’s political action committee found that the former president’s name remains toxic among independent voters
Nail-biter in Arizona gubernatorial primary
Donald Trump may have scored a comfortable win with Blake Masters, but Arizona’s other headline race is looking much tighter. With 80 per cent of the vote counted, Kari Lake, the ex-president’s exuberantly right-wing endorsee, is currently less than two points ahead of her main rival, Karrin Taylor Robson.
Ms Lake has drawn controversy not just for relentlessly promoting false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, but for dramatically changing her views on social issues including gender identity to match the current conservative movement’s anti-drag, anti-trans and generally anti-LGBT+ bent.
Johanna Chisholm has more on Ms Lake’s metamorphosis.
Trump-backed Arizona governor candidate branded a ‘hypocrite’ by drag queen
‘To make me be the bogeyman for political gain, it was just too much,’ said Richard Stevens, who goes by the stage name Barbra Seville
Eric Schmitt wins Republican Senate primary in Missouri after Trump double-endorsement
Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt won the Republican Senate primary on Tuesday after former president Donald Trump simply endorsed “Eric”, which is also the first name of one of his opponents.
Mr Trump’s endorsement caused a stir in the party as there were two GOP front-runners named Eric in that race – former governor Eric Greitens and state attorney general Eric Schmitt.
Mr Schmitt beat disgraced former governor Mr Greitens, as well as conservative activist Mark McCloskey and representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long.
Mr Trump declined to throw his support behind a specific candidate in the race and announced on Monday his support for “Eric”, after which both candidates celebrated his endorsement.
Former federal prosecutor says Justice Department must investigate wiped Trump texts
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said it was not just an accident that text messages sent and received around the January 6 attack on the Capitol were “wiped” from mobile phones belonging to top Defence Department officials.
Speaking on MSNBC’s “The Beat”, Mr Mariotti it seems to be an intentional act to him and urged Justice Department to investigate it.
“Talking about the missing text issue, I really think there is increasing concern that this was not just an accident, there was malfeasance here,” Mr Mariotti said.
“First of all, we just heard reports today, Ari, that there was — there were missing texts from the Pentagon, so this wasn’t just potentially deleted texts or inadvertent — by the Department of Homeland Security or another agency with missing texts from key Trump officials missing from January 6th.”
“I think the time has come for the Justice Department to have its own investigation into this matter,” Mr Mariotti added. “This is, I think, a great subject for a potential criminal referral from Congress, even before the January 6th Committee investigation is over.”
Blake Masters wins Arizona GOP nomination
Blake Masters has won the Arizona GOP nomination race this year after former president Donald Trump endorsed him two months ago.
Mr Masters will now face off against incumbent Democratic senator Mark Kelly in a November general election.
He also won the former president’s endorsement two months ago — mainly due to his hardline stance on border and immigration issues.
Kevin Costner dons ‘I’m for Liz Cheney’ shirt
Wyoming Rep Liz Cheney has found unlikely support for her fast-approaching primary next month in Kevin Costner, touting the Hollywood actor’s support by tweeting a picture of him wearing a tee saying as much.
“Real men put country over party,” tweeted the Republican congresswoman on Tuesday night alongside a picture of the Yellowstone star donning a black cowboy hat and white shirt offset with the text: “I’m for Liz Cheney.”
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Kevin Costner dons ‘I’m for Liz Cheney’ shirt while filming ‘Yellowstone’
Rep Cheney trails her closest challenger in the 16 August primary in Wyoming by 22 points
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies