Donald Trump is celebrating several victories for his chosen candidates in primary races held last night. Blake Masters has won the Republican nomination for the Arizona Senate race. Mr Masters will now face off against incumbent Democratic senator Mark Kelly in a November general election.

His chosen gubernatorial candidate in the state, Kari Lake, is leading her primary opponent by a narrow margin as the vote count continues.

In Missouri, Mr Trump caused a stir by endorsing of “Eric” for the Republican primary election for a US Senate seat to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt. There were two GOP front-runners named Eric in that race – former governor Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. In the end, it was the less controversial Mr Schmitt who won.

Meanwhile, fomer Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been subpoenaed in the Justice Department’s grand jury probe into the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The grand jury has also spoken with top aides to Mike Pence, including his former chief of staff Marc Short.