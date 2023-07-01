Trump news - live: Trump makes brash Georgia election case prediction as DoJ ‘prepares new charges’
All the latest developments from the 2024 campaign trail as the former president’s legal troubles build
CNN plays tape of Trump appearing to show off classified military documents
The Department of Justice is prepared to seek indictments against multiple figures in former president Donald Trump’s orbit and may yet bring additional charges against the ex-president in the coming weeks, The Independent has learned.
According to sources familiar with the matter, the department has made preparations to bring what is known as a “superseding indictment” — a second set of charges against an already-indicted defendant that could include more serious crimes — against the ex-president, and could do so in a number of different venues, depending on how prosecutors feel the case they have brought against him in a Florida federal court is proceeding.
Mr Trump’s other legal troubles also appear to be hotting up, with former campaign official Mike Roman reportedly cooperating with investigators probing his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Sources told CNN on Thursday that Mr Roman, who was involved in the fake electors scheme, has reached a proffer agreement with special counsel Jack Smith’s office. Rudy Giuliani is also said to have taken such an agreement.
Meanwhile, three investors in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took the Trump Media & Technology Group public have been indicted for insider trading.
Three investors charged in $22m Trump Media insider trading case
Three investors in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took Trump Media public have been indicted for insider trading concerning the deal, making $22m in alleged illegal trades.
Trump Media investors charged in $22m insider trading case
Federal indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court
Christie says McCarthy spoke correctly about Trump the first time
Former New Jersey governor and presidential Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie told CNN that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was right in his initial assessment about whether former president Donald Trump was the strongest candidate to beat Joe Biden in a general election contest.
Earlier this week, Mr McCarthy said he was not sure that Mr Trump was the strongest candidate to beat Mr Biden.
Eric Garcia reports.
Chris Christie says McCarthy spoke correctly about Trump the first time
McCarthy has back pedaled after he said he was not sure if Trump is the best candidate to beat Joe Biden
DeSantis says if elected he would abolish education, energy and IRS agencies
Gov Ron DeSantis of Florida said in an interview on Fox News on Wednesday morning that he supports eliminating multiple federal government agencies including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
To fight “woke ideology”...
DeSantis says he would abolish education and energy departments and IRS
The Florida governor is trailing former president Donald Trump by wide margins in Republican primary polls
Trump’s GOP support dips slightly after second indictment
Former President Donald Trump‘s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly —- according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Trump's GOP support dips slightly after his indictment over classified documents, AP-NORC poll finds
Former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly
Voices: Kevin McCarthy knows he crossed the line with Donald Trump
Few people embody Republicans’ relationship and acquiescence to Donald Trump more than House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Eric Garcia charts the latest developments in their relationship.
Kevin McCarthy knows he crossed the line with Donald Trump
Oh, Kevin, My Kevin. You should have known better than to question Trump’s dominance in the GOP
New DeSantis-backed laws in Florida address immigration, guns and more
Employers who hire immigrants in the country illegally will face tough punishments and gun owners will have more freedoms when more than 200 new Florida laws take effect Saturday, many of which Gov. Ron DeSantis will highlight as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination.
Florida's new DeSantis-backed laws address immigration, guns and more
Employers who hire immigrants in the country illegally will face tough punishments and gun owners will have more freedoms when more than 200 new Florida laws take effect Saturday
Biden blames GOP for student loan ruling
President Joe Biden insisted Friday that “this fight is not over” after the Supreme Court struck down his $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan. Biden blamed Republicans’ opposition, aiming to direct the ire of millions of borrowers toward them rather than his own party in next year’s elections.
The president planned an afternoon address to lay out a series of actions to provide continued relief to 43 million student loan borrowers, and in the meantime tried to stay on the political offensive against the GOP.
Biden blames GOP for student loan ruling as 2024 political consequences loom
President Joe Biden insisted Friday that “this fight is not over” after the Supreme Court struck down his $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan
Biden: It would be ‘a mistake’ to expand Supreme Court
President Joe Biden has said it would be a mistake to expand the Supreme Court, despite its recent rulings against affirmative action in higher education, LGBT+ rights, and student loan debt forgiveness.
Biden says expanding Supreme Court would be 'mistake', despite recent rulings
‘This is not a normal court,’ says President Joe Biden
Voices: The Supreme Court just made me a second-class citizen
Skylar Baker-Jordan reacts to today’s Supreme Court ruling.
The Supreme Court just made me a second-class citizen
The Supreme Court has ignored a crucial distinction
