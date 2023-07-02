✕ Close CNN plays tape of Trump appearing to show off classified military documents

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour during a Fourth of July rally in Pickens, South Carolina, saying that he would appoint a special prosecutor to probe the “Biden crime family.”

He twice invited South Carolina’s Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on stage during which the lawmaker was loudly booed and called a “traitor” by the crowd. Mr Trump offered a brief defense of the senator.

Mr Graham tried to win over the crowd by saying that although it “took awhile” he has “come to like President Trump.”

The rally comes as The Independent revealed that the Department of Justice is preparing to seek indictments against multiple figures in Mr Trump’s orbit and may yet bring additional charges against the former president in the coming weeks.

According to sources familiar with the matter, DOJ has made preparations to bring what is known as a “superseding indictment” — a second set of charges against an already-indicted defendant that could include more serious crimes — against Mr Trump. The justice department could do so in a number of different venues, depending on how prosecutors feel the case they have brought against him in a Florida federal court is proceeding, sources said.