Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour during a Fourth of July rally in Pickens, South Carolina, saying that he would appoint a special prosecutor to probe the “Biden crime family.”
He twice invited South Carolina’s Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on stage during which the lawmaker was loudly booed and called a “traitor” by the crowd. Mr Trump offered a brief defense of the senator.
Mr Graham tried to win over the crowd by saying that although it “took awhile” he has “come to like President Trump.”
The rally comes as The Independent revealed that the Department of Justice is preparing to seek indictments against multiple figures in Mr Trump’s orbit and may yet bring additional charges against the former president in the coming weeks.
According to sources familiar with the matter, DOJ has made preparations to bring what is known as a “superseding indictment” — a second set of charges against an already-indicted defendant that could include more serious crimes — against Mr Trump. The justice department could do so in a number of different venues, depending on how prosecutors feel the case they have brought against him in a Florida federal court is proceeding, sources said.
Koch to fund Trump’s primary opponents
The network of political organisations established by brothers Charles and David Koch will continue to fund conservative causes — so long as they aren’t backing Donald Trump.
The Kochs’ network, Americans for Prosperity Action, is reportedly funding candidates that will help the Republican party “move away” from Trump, a spokesperson told The New York Times.
The network has already raised more than $70m.
This will be the first year the network will take on a primary race, with the group’s intent reportedly aimed at stopping Mr Trump — the clear Republican front-runner — from winning the primary. The Times reports that a top official in the network, Emily Seidel, wrote to the group’s donors that it was time to “have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter.”
Despite recent rulings, Biden says it would be ‘a mistake’ to expand Supreme Court
President Joe Biden has said it would be a mistake to expand the Supreme Court, despite its recent rulings against affirmative action in higher education, LGBT+ rights, and student loan debt forgiveness.
The high court overturned decades of policies when it ruled this week that race-based admissions were not constitutional, preventing universities from considering race as a factor in student applications.
RFK Jr says he is ‘proud’ to have Trump’s praise
Yes, he’s running as a “Democrat”...
SCOTUS allows Colorado designer to deny LGBT+ customers
A wedding website designer may refuse to create work for people in the LGBT+ community if it conflicts with their religious beliefs, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday.
In a 6-3 decision, the conservative majority of the court ruled in favour of Lorie Smith, a Colorado-based website creator, who wanted to refuse service to same-sex couples but couldn’t as it was a violation of a public accommodation law.
Even as indictment loomed, Trump demanded to get ‘my boxes’ back from feds
As Donald Trump’s lawyers began preparing for a federal indictment, the ex-president was allegedly still hoping to get the documents and boxes seized from Mar-a-Lago back, according to a report.
Mr Trump referred to the classified material as “my boxes” and “my documents” and asked his lawyers to retrieve the material, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Rolling Stone.
'Oh God, I try not to think about that’
President Joe Biden summed up perhaps most foreign policy experts’ thoughts when asked if he thought Mr Trump would have tipped off Russian President Vladimir Putin to the abortive coup attempt waged by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin over last weekend.
“Oh God, I try not to think about that,” Mr Biden said.
Did DeSantis break the law with Texas border trip?
The presidential campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been accused of breaking the law after the team shared an image on Twitter of the candidate exiting a helicopter that records show is owned by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Gustaf Kilander explains why that might be an issue.
Pence meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
Former vice president Mike Pence visited with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine even as many Republicans sour on support for Ukraine, CNN first reported.
Trump celebrates Supreme Court decision on affirmative action
Former President Donald Trump celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to reject affirmative action programmes at US colleges and universities on Wednesday morning, calling it a “a great day for America.”
In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said that the ruling was “amazing.”
DeSantis’ earnings jump due to book advance
Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saw his earnings spike this year from a book deal.
He earned $1.25million as an advance for the memoir he released earlier this year, according to an annual financial disclosure form, significantly boosting his net worth.
The book titled The Courage to be Free was published by HarperCollins in February and made the New York Times bestsellers list the following month.
