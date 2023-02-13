Trump news – live: Trump trolls Rihanna’s Super Bowl show as new classified briefing folder turned over to DOJ
Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Rihanna over her highly-applauded Super Bowl half-time show at Sunday night’s Super Bowl.
The former president took to his Truth Social platform to fume: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.
“This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”
The rant came after a 2020 image of the music icon spray painting “F*** Trump” on a car resurfaced ahead of the show.
Beyond Rihanna, Mr Trump also reportedly has a new harsh nickname for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – widely seen as his main 2024 rival – with the former president calling him “Meatball Ron” behind closed doors, reported The New York Times.
While he continues to attack others, Mr Trump is once again in hot water after it emerged a new classified briefing folder was located at Mar-a-Lago and turned over to the Justice Department.
The empty manilla folder marked “Classified Evening Summary” was found in the one-term president’s bedroom, Mr Trump’s attorney Timothy Parlatore told CNN.
Trump was subpoenaed for folder with classification markings
Donald Trump’s latest batch of documents turned over to the US Justice Department came after another subpoena was issued for the material, according to a new report.
The Guardian reported on Saturday that Mr Trump’s handover of a laptop as well as an empty folder marked “classified evening briefing” and one document marked classified occurred after at least one of the items, the folder, was observed by an FBI source in the former president’s private residence.
That would likely mean the materials were not secured in the same fashion that others taken from a storage area and Mr Trump’s private office were held; if so, it could potentially mean that prosecutors looking into whether Mr Trump or others mishandled classified materials have more ammunition to use.
Trump legal team hands over more classified material found at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump’s attorneys have turned over a new batch of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago to federal prosecutors, according to reports.
An empty folder marked “classified evening briefing,” and a document marked classified were located at the former president’s Florida resort in December, sources told CNN.
A laptop belonging to a current aide of Mr Trump’s was also handed over to the Justice Department, reports stated.
Trump attacks pregnant Rihanna in bizarre rant about Super Bowl show
Former president Donald Trump lashed out at pop superstar Rihanna after her widely acclaimed halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl.
Mr Trump posted on Truth Social: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.”
He continued: “This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language.”
In a final attack, he wrote: “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”
The “foul and insulting language” Mr Trump refers to is likely a reference to a photo taken in August 2020 in which Rihanna posed in front of a piece of art that featured a car with the words “F*** Trump” painted on it.
The Independent’s Oliver O’Connell has the story:
