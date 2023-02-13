✕ Close Donald Trump Responds To President Biden’s State Of The Union Address

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Rihanna over her highly-applauded Super Bowl half-time show at Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

The former president took to his Truth Social platform to fume: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.

“This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

The rant came after a 2020 image of the music icon spray painting “F*** Trump” on a car resurfaced ahead of the show.

Beyond Rihanna, Mr Trump also reportedly has a new harsh nickname for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – widely seen as his main 2024 rival – with the former president calling him “Meatball Ron” behind closed doors, reported The New York Times.

While he continues to attack others, Mr Trump is once again in hot water after it emerged a new classified briefing folder was located at Mar-a-Lago and turned over to the Justice Department.

The empty manilla folder marked “Classified Evening Summary” was found in the one-term president’s bedroom, Mr Trump’s attorney Timothy Parlatore told CNN.