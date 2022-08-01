Trump news – live: Rusty Bowers condemns ex-president’s ‘rule by thuggery’ in new interview
Arizona House speaker vowed to ‘never’ vote for Trump
Related video: Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers after Jan. 6 testimony
Republican Arizona state house speaker Rusty Bowers has vowed to never vote for former president Donald Trump and said “America’s tired” of him.
Mr Bowers, who drew the ire of the Arizona GOP for testifying to the Jan 6 committee, said he was unapologetic about his congressional testimony and his decision not to overturn the state election results.
“I’ll never vote for him,” he said. “But I won’t have to, because I think America’s tired. And there’s absolutely forceful, qualified, morally, defensible, and upright people. And that’s what I want. That’s what I want in my party. And that’s what I want to see.”
Explaining the hold that Mr Trump has over Republican leaders, Mr Bowers claimed those supporting the former president “rule by thuggery and intimidation”.
“So you know, they found a niche, they found a way and it’s fear, and people can use fear, demagogues like to use fear as a weapon,” he said. “And they weaponise everything, and we all know it. But that’s not leadership to me to use thuggery”.
ICYMI: Rusty Bowers’s interview
Republican Arizona State House Speaker Rusty Bowers has spoken out against Trumpism in a deepening row with former president Donald Trump over his testimony to the January 6 committee.
“They rule by thuggery and intimidation. So you know, they found a niche, they found a way and it's fear, and people can use fear, demagogues like to use fear as a weapon. And they weaponise everything, and we all know it. But that's not leadership to me to use thuggery”, Mr Bowers said.
Mr Bowers, 69, was censured by the Arizona GOP a month after his testimony. On 21 June, Mr Bowers told the committee that Mr Trump pressured him to overturn the results in Arizona, a state President Joe Biden won narrowly.
Concerning the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, Mr Bowers said: “If we want to base a party and an authority and move people to solve problems, you can’t base it on a lie. Ultimately, that falls apart.”
Gustaf Kilander has more.
‘Rule by thuggery’: Rusty Bowers speaks out against Trumpism after Jan 6 testimony
Trump ‘has no idea what a hard life is and what people have to go through in real in the real world – he has no idea what courage is’
What’s in Jared Kushner’s book?
Jared Kushner is joining the long list of former Trump White House officials publishing memoirs in an attempt to capitalise from four years serving a celebrity president whose ex-employees have launched an empire of media gigs and pet projects.
Breaking History has much in common with the memoirs put out by other Trump alumni, with descriptions of lurid, explosive moments that would seem deeply out of place in any other administration. What may be unique about Mr Kushner’s, however, is the pairing of unflattering portrayals of the Trump White House with the unlikelihood that Mr Trump himself will denounce the work or its author.
John Bowden takes a look at the most newsworthy findings from the latest offering to arise from the ignominious end of the Trump presidency.
Five things we learned from Jared Kushner’s White House memoir
Member of Trump’s inner circle describes chaotic, divided White House
Let’s Go Brandon and Tucker Carlson: scenes from Bedminster
Donald Trump’s controversial hosting of the Saudi-backed LIV golf series went ahead this weekend despite the protests of 9/11 families. Despite the protests of the families of 9/11 victims outraged at the ex-president for accepting Saudi money, Mr Trump was front and centre among the spectators – as was one of his most extreme admirers on Fox News:
Explained: Will the Democrats’ surprise legislative win give them fresh momentum?
Democrats have been quick to accentuate the positives – both short and long term – of a surprise deal struck to resurrect some elements of Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. That includes climate provisions that advocates have said help keep the US in the global fight to deal with the environmental crisis.
“I’d say it’s somewhere between a surprise and a shock,” the Democratic senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, said of the deal around the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – which also includes major investments in lowering drug pricing and closing tax loopholes for the wealthy.
The reason? Talks between West Virginia senator Joe Manchin, who has made a habit of holding up legislation, and the Democratic Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, had broken down in mid-July, with Manchin admitting that things had got “heated”.
Manchin said he had told Schumer, in regard to rising inflation, that “the people of West Virginia cannot afford higher prices. They can’t afford higher gasoline prices, higher food prices.”
A deal between senators Manchin and Schumer has provided a fillip to their party, writes our premium editor Chris Stevenson:
Analysis: Will the Democrats’ surprise legislative win give them fresh momentum?
A deal between senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer has provided a fillip to their party, writes Chris Stevenson
Trump calls WNBA star Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’
Donald Trump blasted the proposed prisoner swap between the US and Russia, involving WNBA star Brittney Griner and ex-marine Paul Whelan in exchange for Russian weapons dealer Viktor Bout.
Ms Griner has been in jail in Russia for months and is on trial on drug charges.
“She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it”, Mr Trump said on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Saturday.
“It certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it?” he added, referring to Bout. “He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s going to be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.”
Read the details in this joint report from Gustaf Kilander and Bevan Hurley:
Trump calls Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’ and says he wouldn’t make deal for her release
‘He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s going to be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs’
What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan and elsewhere?
In Missouri, scandal-ridden former governor Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback. In Michigan, a crowded field of Republican gubernatorial candidates includes a man charged in the Jan 6 US Capitol attack. In Arizona, a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement is running for the US House.
Those are among some of the most notable contests in Tuesday’s primary elections being held in six states.
Arizona, which Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020, is a top target for former president Donald Trump, who tried in vain to get his defeat overturned. He has endorsed a slate of candidates up and down the ballot who have promoted his false claims of a stolen election.
Read the details about the upcoming primaries in this report:
What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere
Primary elections are behind held in six states on Tuesday
Trump ‘has to be rattled’, says biographer
With the House committee probing the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol, former president Donald Trump “has to be rattled”, his biographer Tim O’Brien said on Sunday.
The author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald made the comments on MSNBC when asked about the panel’s possible plans to interview his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.
“Mike Pompeo said he’s considering talking to the committee about possibly testifying. Do you think Trump is rattled by these senior members of his administration cooperating?” asked the host.
“I can’t get inside his head that completely, but Trump has always believed in unwavering loyalty....And I think throughout most of his presidency that was a pretty firm wall,” Mr O’Brien responded.“I don’t think you saw many people in his inner circle—they quit before they really decided to rat him out.”
He told the outlet that the substance of questions directed at high-ranking Trump officials were aimed at enquiring “whether or not they were alarmed by what happened on January 6 that they wanted to invoke 25th Amendment and force Trump’s removal from office”.
“So he has to be rattled by that because these are people in the past… I think who never would have publicly gone on the other side against him.”
Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results
An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former president Donald Trump and another lawmaker who believe that the 2020 presidential results should be overturned are among four Republicans in race for the top election officer in Arizona.
Tuesday’s primary elections feature similar candidates in Kansas and Washington state.n Kansas, voters will choose between a challenger who questions the 2020 presidential results and the incumbent Republican who believes the election was secure in his state.
Washington state’s open primary also has a candidate who backs Trump’s unsupported claims, although that’s not the toughest challenge the Democratic incumbent faces.
So far this year, Republican primary voters have split on whether to put election skeptics on the November ballot.
Read the details here:
Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results
An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 election should be overturned are among four Republicans vying to be the top election officer in Arizona
‘Rule by thuggery’: Rusty Bowers speaks out against Trumpism after Jan 6 testimony
Republican Arizona State House Speaker Rusty Bowers has spoken out against Trumpism in a deepening row with former president Donald Trump over his testimony to the January 6 committee.
Responding to the attacks from former president for testifying before the select committee, Mr Bowers said: “I have thought at times that someone born how he was raised how he was – he has no idea what a hard life is and what people have to go through in real in the real world. He has no idea what courage is, and the last place on Earth that I would want to do evil would be the state of Arizona.”
“How do you explain the hold that he has, though, on Republicans, including a lot of Republican leaders right here in Arizona?” ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl asked.
“They rule by thuggery and intimidation. So you know, they found a niche, they found a way and it’s fear, and people can use fear, demagogues like to use fear as a weapon. And they weaponise everything, and we all know it. But that’s not leadership to me to use thuggery”, Mr Bowers said.
Read the details in this report by Gustaf Kilander:
‘Rule by thuggery’: Rusty Bowers speaks out against Trumpism after Jan 6 testimony
Trump ‘has no idea what a hard life is and what people have to go through in real in the real world – he has no idea what courage is’
Trump apologised to Cruz for insulting his wife and father during campaign, reveals memoir
Donald Trump apologised to Ted Cruz for insulting his wife and father during the 2016 campaign trail, revealed a new memoir from the former president’s then campaign manager Paul Manafort.
“On his own initiative, Trump did apologise for saying some of the things he said about Cruz, which was unusual for Trump,” Mr Manafort wrote in his book Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, But Not Silenced, reported the Guardian.
In 2016, Mr Trump had insinuated that Mr Cruz’s wife was ugly, linked his father to the assassination of John F Kennedy and questioned if he was born in Canada.
Mr Manafort, who was Mr Trump’s campaign manager between May and August 2016, said his former top boss, while apologising to Mr Cruz, told him that “he considered him an ally, not an enemy, and that he believed they could work together when Trump was president.”
While Mr Cruz did not initially endorse him at the Republican convention, however, he eventually “came around to supporting Trump and Trump harboured no ill will”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies