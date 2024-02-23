Trump fraud trial rejects ‘failed’ attempt to pause $355m ruling: Live
Donald Trump could see his assets seized and even lose his buildings in New York if he cannot pay the $355m fine in his civil fraud case, state attorney general Letitia James has warned.
“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgement, then we will seek judgement enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” Ms James said in an interview with ABC News.
“We are prepared to make sure that the judgement is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day.”
Mr Trump took part in a Fox News town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday evening in which he again compared his own legal struggles to the shocking fate of the late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.
The former president said last week’s verdict against him amounted to “a form of Navalny”, adding: “It is a form of communism or fascism.”
Elsewhere at the town hall, Mr Trump hinted at a shortlist of possible running mates as he pursues the Republican presidential nomination and committed to debating Joe Biden but struggled with questions about illegal immigration and classified documents.
Despite refusing to show up for any of the Republican primary debates – or for the presidential debates in 2020 – Donald Trump is now challenging PresidentJoe Biden to debate him this time around.
Speaking at a town hall on Fox News Tuesday night, the former president and Republican frontrunner said there was “an obligation” for the pair to go head-to-head in the lead-up to the election in November.
“Frankly, I think we have an obligation. When you have the final Republican, the final Democrat, you have the two people, you have to debate regardless of polls,” Mr Trump told Laura Ingraham in South Carolina.
Mr Trump said he would like to have as many debates as necessary, adding: “I would like to do it starting now”.
Dan Gooding reports:
Andrew Feinberg reports that it has become increasingly apparent that the sources of whatever ‘dirt’ Republicans claim to have on President Joe Biden and his family can all be traced back to one man...
Alex Woodward reports:
President Joe Biden’s reported plan to restrict the right to claim asylum at the US-Mexico border has alarmed members of Congress and civil and humanitarian rights groups who fear the administration could be in breach of international law.
The president is reportedly mulling executive action to block people who cross the southern border without legal permission from claiming asylum once inside the US, upending guarantees that protect asylum rights for people on US soil.
Such a proposal, which would bypass Congress, would mirror an illegal Trump-era measure that a federal judge had previously rejected as an unlawful attempt to “rewrite” the nation’s immigration laws to “impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden.”
Fani Willis' testimony evokes long-standing frustrations for Black women leaders
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is used to prosecuting high-profile, challenging cases. But as she parried questions about her own personal conduct from the witness stand against the legal teams for defendants her office has accused of election interference, many Black women recognized a dispiriting scene.
“It absolutely feels familiar. There is no secret that the common sentiment among Black women in positions of power (is that they) must over-perform to be seen as equals to their counterparts,” said Jessica T. Ornsby, a family litigation attorney in the Washington, D.C., area.
“Here, Ms. Willis is being scrutinized for things that are not directly related to her job performance, in ways we see other Black women regularly picked apart,” Ornsby said.
Donald Trump has said that his wife Melania will be out “quite a bit” during his ongoing campaign to reclaim the White House, despite her recent absence from the spotlight.
Mr Trump praised the former first lady, at a town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday, during which he described her as a “very brilliant person” who had done “a beautiful job in raising my very tall son”.
Mike Bedigan has the story:
Senator mocks Trump over crime gaffe
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut used a gaffe by Donald Trump in his Fox News town hall to underline that crime has been falling since Joe Biden became president.
The former president said in response to a question on crime: “We’re going to take over Washington DC. We’re going to have very powerful crime.”
Senator Murphy posted on X: “It’s true. Crime will go up under Trump. “
He continued: “Under Biden violent crime rates have been plummeting. In the last year - since Biden helped passed [sic] the 2022 gun law - urban homicides dropped 12%, the largest one year drop in American history.”
Trump gives vague answer to question on proof of Biden ‘corruption’
Former president Donald Trump on Tuesday struggled to answer when he was asked for proof that Joe Biden had personally benefitted from his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.
At a town hall event in Greenville, South Carolina, the GOP front-runner was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham about his response to those who argue that there is no evidence that President Biden has received any financial benefit from his 53-year-old son’s business ventures.
“But they say there’s no evidence that Joe Biden received any financial benefit personally. And to that you say?” Ingraham asked Mr Trump.
Martha McHardy reports on how he answered:
Trump struggles to answer when asked for proof of Biden 'corruption'
Ex-president was asked about his response to those who argue that there is no evidence that his successor has received any financial benefit from his son’s business dealings
Donald Trump has lashed out at late-night host and frequent critic Jimmy Kimmel after he gave an interview saying that he was considering retiring from his show after his current contract expires.
The former president wrote: “They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!”
