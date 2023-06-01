Trump news – live: Trump caught on tape revealing he kept classified papers after presidency, report says
All the latest news today on the one-term president’s legal woes and 2024 campaign
In a bombshell development in the classified documents case against Donald Trump, a report by CNN says federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which the former president acknowledges he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran — potentially undercutting his argument that he declassified everything.
The recording indicates Mr Trump understood he retained classified papers after leaving the White House and suggests he would like to share the information but is aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records. The network cites multiple sources.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the classified papers case, is also looking at the former president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. In a new development he is examining Mr Trump’s firing of cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs, whose office said the vote was secure, The New York Times reports. Mr Krebs was fired by Mr Trump shortly after the election.
Meanwhile, as more Republican contenders join the party’s primary race, Mr Trump has promised a year-long celebration of America to mark 250 years of independence if he wins the presidency again.
Where did it all go wrong for Trump and McEnany?
In a moment that shocked some — but came as no surprise to others — Donald Trump turned on his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday night for allegedly sharing inaccurate poll numbers.
Ms McEnany, who served as the former president’s fourth press secretary, was known as one of his most loyal aides and staunch defenders, something she continued when she joined Fox News as a contributor after he lost the 2020 election and left office.
Nevertheless, the former president pulled no punches in a Truth Social Post, complaining about a segment in which he claims she misreported his lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Why did Donald Trump turn on Kayleigh McEnany?
Why did the former president so dismissively insult one of his most loyal White House aides?
Report: Trump worker who moved classified papers at Mar-a-Lago questioned surveillance video
A Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move boxes of classified documents the day before Justice Department investigators visited Donald Trump’s home also reportedly asked questions about the property’s security cameras.
The employee first moved the boxes at the Florida estate in June, then weeks later questioned asked an IT worker about the security cameras, according to The Washington Post.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Trump worker who moved classified papers questioned surveillance video details
Former president’s handling of classified material at his Florida home being probed by special counsel Jack Smith
Nikki Haley's husband to deploy with National Guard to Africa
Nikki Haley‘s husband will soon begin a yearlong deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard to Africa, a mission that will encompass most of the remainder of his wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Nikki Haley's husband to deploy with National Guard to Africa as she seeks 2024 GOP nomination
Nikki Haley’s husband will soon begin a yearlong deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard to Africa
House GOP majority to be cut by one after shock resignation
The impending resignation of Utah Representative Chris Stewart will give House Speaker Kevin McCarthy approximately 20 per cent less room to manoeuvre when trying to cobble together enough GOP votes to pass legislation in the closely-divided House.
Mr Stewart, a former US Air Force pilot who has represented the Beehive State’s second congressional district for over a decade, is set to announce that he will step down from his Congressional seat to care for his wife, Evie Stewart, who is reportedly suffering from unidentified medical issues.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
House Republican majority cut by one after shock resignation of congressman
Representative Chris Stewart is expected to say he will leave Congress by year’s end
Jan 6 rioter who threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi is jailed
A Pennsylvania restaurant owner who screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the US Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to more than two years in prison.
Pauline Bauer was near Ms Pelosi’s office suite on 6 January 2021 when she yelled at police officers to bring out the California Democrat so the mob of Donald Trump supporters could hang her.
Capitol rioter who threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi is jailed for over two years
Pauline Bauer screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the US Capitol on January 6 2021
Christie set to announce 2024 bid next week
Chris Christie, the pugnatious ex-New Jersey governor and ally turned critic of former president Donald Trump, is set to enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary and challenge the man he endorsed after failing to gain traction in the GOP field nearly eight years ago.
According to multiple reports, Mr Christie will announce his candidacy at a town hall to be held on Tuesday at St Anselm College in New Hampshire.
Chris Christie set to announce 2024 bid next week
Ex-New Jersey governor has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump in recent years
DeSantis hits familiar targets of Fauci, Disney and ‘wokeism’
Governor Ron DeSantis was in Iowa on Tuesday for his first rally of the 2024 Republican primary cycle — but his remarks were clearly aimed at a general election audience.
John Bowden reports.
DeSantis hits familiar targets of Fauci, Disney and 'wokeism' in first 2024 rally
Florida governor begins quest for GOP nomination without mention of Donald Trump
Peter Navarro to go on trial in September in Jan 6 contempt case
Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro will stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
US District Judge Amit Mehta set a 5 September trial date during a court appearance on Tuesday in Washington.
Trump White House official Peter Navarro has trial set in Jan 6 contempt case
Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro is scheduled to stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol
Five takeaways from Ron DeSantis’s 2024 launch
Ron DeSantis is officially running for president, and on Tuesday landed in the early caucus state of Iowa to give voters a preview of what his campaign will look like.
What that shaped up to be in Des Moines was largely what analysts had expected for months: a bid for higher office that leans into Republican culture war battles and as far away from direct confrontation with the incumbent de facto leader of the party, Donald Trump.
Mr DeSantis spoke to an enthusiastic crowd that cheered enthusiastically at his vows to score major wins on those issues like LGBT+ rights and “critical race theory”, but less for his veiled shots at the former president, who was never mentioned by name for obvious fear of losing the audience. The governor instead heaped his criticism on Joe Biden and the administrative state which he hinted that Mr Trump had failed to rein in.
He was joined by his wife, Casey, and a handful of state-level elected officials — a preview of the battle that is no doubt shaping up in the state where the governor will have his first (and potentially only) real chance to prove that he can credibly compete with the former president, who has turned his fire wholly on his top rival in recent weeks amid continued polling showing the governor falling further behind him.
Here are five things you should remember about Tuesday night’s rally going forward into the 2024 primary season:
Five takeaways from Ron DeSantis's 2024 launch in Iowa
Florida governor rolls into first caucus state to launch 2024 bid against Trump
Trump campaign responds to classified documents recording report
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins posted the following response from the Trump campaign to the network’sreporting on a recording of former president Donald Trump speaking about classified documents:
Leaks from radical partisans behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue the media’s harassment of President Trump and his supporters. It’s just more proof that when it comes to President Trump, there are absolutely no depths to which they will not sink as they pursue their witch hunts. The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is shameful and this meritless investigation should cease wasting the American taxpayer’s money on Democrat political objectives.
