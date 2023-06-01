Trump news – live: Trump caught on tape revealing he kept classified papers after presidency, report says
In a bombshell development in the classified documents case against Donald Trump, a report by CNN says federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which the former president acknowledges he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran.
The recording indicates Mr Trump understood he retained classified papers after leaving the White House and suggests he would like to share the information but is aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the classified papers case, is also looking at the former president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.
In a new development he is examining Mr Trump’s firing of cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs, whose office said the vote was secure, The New York Times reports. Mr Krebs was fired by Mr Trump shortly after the election.
Meanwhile, as more Republican contenders join the party’s primary race, Mr Trump has promised a year-long celebration of America to mark 250 years of independence if he wins the presidency again.
Pence to announce 2024 White House bid on 7 June, report says
Former vice president Mike Pence is expected to announce his campaign for 2024 president next Wednesday, according to reports.
After weeks of speculation, Mr Pence will make the official announcement on 7 June just before his town hall with CNN in Des Moines, Iowa, a source told ABC News.
Ariana Baio reports.
Hayley Williams says anyone who votes for Ron DeSantis is ‘dead to me’
Paramore’s Hayley Williams has declared that anyone who votes for Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is “dead” to her.
The 34-year-old lead singer of the alternative rock band shared her stance on stage at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the weekend.
“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very f***ing comfortable talking politics,” Williams told the crowd. “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f***ing dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”
Peony Hirwani has more.
Trump accuses DeSantis of faking his own name
Former president Donald Trump escalated his attacks on competitor Ron DeSantis as the Florida governor began his presidential campaign in Iowa following his glitch-laden Twitter announcement.
The 45th president on Wednesday claimed that Mr DeSantis was looking to “change his name”.
“Have you heard that ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious wants to change his name, again,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Where did it all go wrong for Trump and McEnany?
In a moment that shocked some — but came as no surprise to others — Donald Trump turned on his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday night for allegedly sharing inaccurate poll numbers.
Ms McEnany, who served as the former president’s fourth press secretary, was known as one of his most loyal aides and staunch defenders, something she continued when she joined Fox News as a contributor after he lost the 2020 election and left office.
Nevertheless, the former president pulled no punches in a Truth Social Post, complaining about a segment in which he claims she misreported his lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Report: Trump worker who moved classified papers at Mar-a-Lago questioned surveillance video
A Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move boxes of classified documents the day before Justice Department investigators visited Donald Trump’s home also reportedly asked questions about the property’s security cameras.
The employee first moved the boxes at the Florida estate in June, then weeks later questioned asked an IT worker about the security cameras, according to The Washington Post.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Nikki Haley's husband to deploy with National Guard to Africa
Nikki Haley‘s husband will soon begin a yearlong deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard to Africa, a mission that will encompass most of the remainder of his wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
House GOP majority to be cut by one after shock resignation
The impending resignation of Utah Representative Chris Stewart will give House Speaker Kevin McCarthy approximately 20 per cent less room to manoeuvre when trying to cobble together enough GOP votes to pass legislation in the closely-divided House.
Mr Stewart, a former US Air Force pilot who has represented the Beehive State’s second congressional district for over a decade, is set to announce that he will step down from his Congressional seat to care for his wife, Evie Stewart, who is reportedly suffering from unidentified medical issues.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Jan 6 rioter who threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi is jailed
A Pennsylvania restaurant owner who screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the US Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to more than two years in prison.
Pauline Bauer was near Ms Pelosi’s office suite on 6 January 2021 when she yelled at police officers to bring out the California Democrat so the mob of Donald Trump supporters could hang her.
Christie set to announce 2024 bid next week
Chris Christie, the pugnatious ex-New Jersey governor and ally turned critic of former president Donald Trump, is set to enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary and challenge the man he endorsed after failing to gain traction in the GOP field nearly eight years ago.
According to multiple reports, Mr Christie will announce his candidacy at a town hall to be held on Tuesday at St Anselm College in New Hampshire.
DeSantis hits familiar targets of Fauci, Disney and ‘wokeism’
Governor Ron DeSantis was in Iowa on Tuesday for his first rally of the 2024 Republican primary cycle — but his remarks were clearly aimed at a general election audience.
John Bowden reports.
