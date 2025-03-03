Trump affirms Mexico, Canada tariffs will take effect Tuesday and announces $100bn Taiwanese chipmakers investment: Live
Sweeping 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada will begin on Tuesday, Trump said
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
President Donald Trump announced that the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest chip manufacturer, will invest $100 billion in the United States to build new facilities and bring jobs.
In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Trump said TSMC plans to build facilities in Arizona and bring approximately 20,000 jobs to the U.S.. It is part of an effort to amp up domestic semiconductor manufacturing so the U.S. is less reliant on foreign imports.
Since taking office, the president is determined to crack down on the U.S.’s reliance on foreign imports through tariffs.
He said the sweeping 25 percent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports would begin on Tuesday. Though they were initially postponed in February, Trump said there was “no room left” for negotiations with the countries.
Also on Monday, Trump announced on Truth Social that he plans to enact tariffs on “external” agricultural products beginning on April 2. He did not specify what product that would include.
That arrives in conjunction with tariffs on steel, aluminum, pharmaceuticals and more.
Trump suggests Zelensky may not last long if no deal is reached with Russia
President Donald Trump said a deal ending hostilities between Russia and Ukraine “could be made very fast,” but claimed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky doesn’t seem to be interested.
“Now, maybe somebody doesn’t want to make a deal,” Trump said Monday, not naming Zelensky but clearly referring to him. “And if somebody doesn’t want to make a deal, I think that person won’t be around very long. That person will not be listened to very long. Because I believe that Russia wants to make a deal.”
Zelensky says Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t be trusted to maintain a ceasefire, and Ukrainians won’t lay down their arms without security commitments from the United States and Europe.
Trump’s comments, made during an investment announcement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, echo those of his advisers and allies who have suggested that Zelensky may need to step aside.
The Ukrainian leader maintains solid support in his country and among U.S. allies.
With reporting from the Associated Press
DOGE is claiming credit for ‘canceling’ contracts that were ended decades ago
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is taking credit for canceling contracts that have long been dead, according to a new report.
Read more from Graig Graziosi
DOGE claims credit for ‘canceling’ contracts that ended decades ago
Trump tariffs: Chipotle says it will absorb any price increases and not pass them to consumer
Fast casual burrito chain Chipotle announced this week that it will absorb the cost of any of Donald Trump’s tariffs and not pass them along onto its customers, according to a statement by company CEO Scott Boatwright.
Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on imports from several foreign countries, including US neighbors and allies Mexico and Canada. On Monday he reiterated that they would come into force on Tuesday.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Chipotle says it will absorb any tariff price increases and not pass them to consumer
Trump weighing suspension or cancelation of Ukraine aid, report says
The Trump administration is weighing suspending or canceling military aid to Ukraine, according to reporting by Fox News.
A senior White House official told the network: “Everything is on the table. America’s patience and pocketbook is not unlimited but that’s been our posture from the beginning.”
It’s unclear if the blockade would include aid that’s already been appropriated by Congress.
Asked about suspending aid at today’s Roosevelt Room event, Trump said: “I haven’t even talked about that.”
Watch: Trump says Zelensky should be 'more appreciative'
Asked what he would need to see from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to restart negotiations, President Donald Trump replied: “I just think he should be more appreciative because this country has stuck with them through thick and thin. We've given them much more than Europe... I want all of those young people to stop being killed.”
Dow sinks after Trump says Mexico / Canada tariffs will go into effect
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than one percentage point on Monday afternoon after Trump announced the 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada would go into effect on Tuesday.
25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada beginning on Tuesday
Trump announced that the sweeping 25 percent tariffs, which were supposed to be enacted on Mexico and Canada last month, would be implemented beginning on Tuesday.
During a press conference on Monday, Trump said there was “no room left” for either country to negotiate to starve off the tariffs.
“No room left for Mexico or Canada. The tariffs, they’re all set. They go into effect tomorrow,” Trump said.
Trump announced Taiwan Semiconductor will invest $100 billion
President Trump announced that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest at least $100 billion in the United States to build semiconductor manufacturing facilities over the next four years.
The new investment arrives after a push to ramp up domestic manufacturing of semiconductors. Under the Biden administration, Congress passed the CHIPS Act, which sought to make the U.S. less reliant on foreign semiconductors
TSMC is the world’s largest chip manufacturer.
The new investment will support building facilities in Arizona, Trump said on Monday afternoon.
Melania Trump arrives on the Hill to speak about 'Take it Down Act'
First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Capitol Hill on Monday afternoon to speak on a roundtable in support of the “Take it Down Act”, which intends to protect victims of real and deepfake “revenge pornography”
DOGE deletes billions from its ‘wall of receipts’
The Department of Government Efficiency deleted or altered hundreds of its claims from its “wall of receipts” website on Sunday evening – the second time in a week the group had to correct its record.
The team within the executive office edited or deleted more than 1,000 contracts that it claimed to cancel, resulting in what it claimed to be $4 billion in savings, according to the New York Times.
Deleted items included five of the seven largest savings it took credit for, including a $1.9 billion IRS project which was actually canceled under the previous administration
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments