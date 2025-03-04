U.S. forecast to enter recession after Trump crashes markets with tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico: Live
President’s trade aggression causes unease after he suspends American aid for Ukraine
Donald Trump’s introduction of his long-threatened 25 percent trade tariffs on Mexico and Canada has caused global stock markets to drop sharply, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all falling.
Investors, fearful of a trade war erupting, had hoped the president might relent in his promise to penalize imports from the nation’s two biggest trading partners.
Instead, Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that there was "no room left for Mexico or for Canada,” adding: “The tariffs, they’re all set. They go into effect tomorrow.”
The president also said that he would impose an extra 10 percent tariff on China, on top of the previous 10 percent tariff he introduced last month, with Beijing already retaliating.
The unease has already led to warnings that the U.S. could be heading for recession, with the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model estimating real GDP growth for the first quarter of 2025 at -2.8 percent, down from +3.9 percent just four weeks ago.
Trump has meanwhile moved to suspend aid to Ukraine after his feud with Volodymyr Zelensky escalated.
He will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency on Tuesday evening.
Trump to deliver first joint congressional address of second presidency tonight
The president has promised to “tell it like it is” when he delivers a State of the Union speech in all but name this evening to a joint session of Congress.
What to look and listen for in Trump’s address to Congress
JD Vance says U.S. working on Ukraine peace plan ‘with the Russians’
Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News last night, the vice president aid Trump administration officials are already in talks with Russia to end the years-long war Russia launched against Ukraine, and warned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky needs to accept Donald Trump’s terms for a mineral rights deal and enter negotiations with Moscow.
Vance says US working on’Ukraine plan ‘with the Russians’
Trump halts aid to Ukraine after White House clash with Zelensky
The other big news out of the Trump administration this morning is that it has moved to suspend aid to Ukraine after the president’s feud with Volodymyr Zelensky escalated on Monday.
Trump became incensed by the Ukrainian saying in an interview that the end of the war with Russia is “very, very far away” and accused him of not wanting peace.
Here’s the latest on that disastrous development for Kyiv from Josh Marcus.
Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine after White House clash with Zelensky
Stocks tumble after Donald Trump kills hope for last-minute tariff deal with Mexico and Canada
Here’s the latest from Io Dodds.
Stocks tumble after Trump kills hope of avoiding tariffs on Mexico and Canada
DOGE is claiming credit for ‘canceling’ contracts that were ended decades ago
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is taking credit for cancelling contracts that have long been dead, according to a new report.
Musk's team claimed they had canceled a Coast Guard contract between the maritime department and a company that provides entities administrative assistance. According to DOGE, killing the contract saved the US taxpayers $53.7 million, the New York Times reports.
However, the contract was worth only $144,000, was completed in 2005 and has not been active for two decades, the paper says.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
DOGE claims credit for ‘canceling’ contracts that ended decades ago
Which states have seen the biggest crackdown on immigration since Trump returned to office?
Rhian Lubin and Alicja Hagopian looked at where people are being detained in ICE facilities across the U.S.
These states hold the most immigration detainees since Trump’s crackdown
CNN refutes Rogan-Musk conspiracy theory about Trump assassination attempt
CNN is pushing back on a conspiracy theory fueled by Joe Rogan and Elon Musk that the network had prior knowledge about the attempt on Donald Trump’s life, prompting the channel to air live coverage of the campaign rally.
The wild theory was quickly picked up by conservatives and MAGA media personalities, who wondered whether CNN “was tipped off” that a shooting would take place and that the network should be subjected to an investigation.
Justin Baragona reports.
CNN refutes wild Rogan-Musk conspiracy theory about Trump assassination attempt
Beijing vows to retaliate after Trump hikes tariffs on Chinese goods
Beijing on Tuesday reiterated its firm opposition to Donald Trump's bid to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports over the fentanyl row and vowed to take countermeasures.
A spokesperson for the Chinese ministry of commerce accused the US of disregarding facts and international trade rules, calling it a typical example of "unilateralism and bullying".
Read more on China’s response this morning here:
Beijing vows retaliation after Trump hikes tariffs on Chinese goods
Pam Bondi insists more Jeffrey Epstein files are being released – despite disastrous ‘phase 1’
Attorney General Pam Bondi has again proclaimed that America will get “the full” Jeffrey Epstein files after the highly-anticipated “first phase” contained no major new allegations about the convicted sex offender nor his associates.
James Liddell has the story.
AG Bondi insists more Epstein files are being released – despite disastrous ‘phase 1’
Trump’s war on DEI comes for programs helping autistic students find jobs in STEM
A special program to help autistic students successfully navigate careers in math and science now faces an existential threat thanks to the Trump administration’s bid to curtail diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in American institutions.
Read more from Eric Garcia:
