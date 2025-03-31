Trump says serving in 2028 would be ‘a fourth term’ after touting ‘methods’ to remain in White House: Live
President also says that reciprocal ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs will impact ‘all countries’ as global stocks slide
Donald Trump claimed that serving as president again in 2028 would be a fourth term just hours after stating that he was not “not joking” about considering another four years in the White House.
During an interview with NBC News Sunday, Trump told Kristen Welker “there are methods” that could enable him to stay in office for an unconstitutional third term.
While heading back to Washington, DC on board Air Force One on Sunday evening, the president stated that it would actually be “sort of a fourth term” claiming that the 2020 election – which he lost to Joe Biden – was “rigged.”
Trump also told Welker that he was “p***** off” with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the lack of a ceasefire in Ukraine and threatened to bomb Iran if there was no new nuclear deal. He also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy of trying to back out of a potential new minerals deal.
Stocks tumbled around the globe on Monday ahead of Trump’s promised “Liberation Day” Wednesday when he is expected to impose reciprocal tariffs on “all countries” that levy duties on U.S. goods.
Watch: Trump warns Zelensky of ‘big problems’ after accusing him of minerals deal u-turn
Trump threatens 'all countries' with tariffs as shares slide in Asia
Shares across Asia slumped on Monday after President Donald Trump threatened a global trade war with tariffs for all nations.
Stocks tumbled from Japan to Hong Kong, with the Nikkei 225 down by 4 percent, falling to its lowest level in over six months, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sinking by 1.3 percent.
China's Shanghai Composite index edged down by 0.5 percent, and South Korea’s Kospi saw a steep decline of 2.6 percent.
Shares tumble across Asia after Trump threatens ‘all the countries’ with tariffs
Trump now says serving in 2028 would actually be 'a fourth term'
Hours after telling NBC News that there may be “methods” that could enable him to serve an unconstitutional third term, Trump stated that it would be “sort of a fourth term” because, he claimed, the 2020 election was “rigged.”
The president was probed about running for a third term on board Air Force One on Sunday, which is barred by the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Consitution.
“I’m not looking at that, but I’ll tell you, I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election — the 2020 election — was totally rigged,” the president said.
“So it’s actually sort of a fourth term.”
Musk says he handed out $2m to Wisconsin voters ‘to get attention’
Elon Musk appeared to make good on his promise from last week and handed out a $1 million check to two attendees at his Wisconsin town hall on Sunday who had previously signed a petition against so-called “activist judges.”
The event came just days before Tuesday’s pivotal state Supreme Court election, which has seen the world's richest man pour an estimated $20m-plus into the race, backing conservative candidate Brad Schimel.
Sporting a cheesehead hate, Musk explained on stage why he decided to dish out the oversized million-dollar checks.
“The reason for the checks is that it’s really just to get attention. It’s like, we need to get attention,” he said. “When I do this, these things… it causes the legacy media to, like, kind of lose their minds, and then they’ll run it on every news channel.”
Musk said it would cost “10 times more” to pay for a PR campaign to attain the same amount of press coverage.
Trump shrugs off stagnation fears and insists U.S. economy going to ‘boomtown’
Economists have noticed a whiff of stagflation in the air as Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs loom.
The president, however, refuted worries of slow economic growth and high inflation and insisted the U.S. economy is headed for “boomtown.”
Zelensky will have ‘big problems’ if he rejects new minerals deal, Trump says
Donald Trump has expressed his discontent with Volodymyr Zelenksy, accusing the Ukrainian President of trying to back out of a potential minerals deal.
The U.S. has been trying to secure a deal to give them access to Ukraine’s mineral deposits as a form of recuperation for previously provided military aid, plus interest. Zelensky has said he would not agree to a deal if it threatened Kyiv’s potential European Union membership.
Trump told reporters on board Air Force One: “He's trying to back out of the rare earth deal and if he does that he’s got some problems, big, big problems.”
Vance and other officials told Trump to fire Waltz — why didn't he?
Reporting by multiple outlets suggests that while President Donald Trump has been outwardly supportive of his national security adviser since the Signalgate security breach fiasco, internal discussions about Mike Waltz’s future were somewhat different.
Trump considered firing Mike Waltz, but there’s one reason he didn’t, reports say
No joke, Trump claims there are 'methods' for him to have third term
Despite being prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment from standing for election again, President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House during an interview with NBC News.
Trump said that there were methods for doing so, even clarifying that he was “not joking” in his conversation with Kristen Welker, moderator of Meet the Press.
Trump claims ‘methods’ exist to allow him to serve third term in White House
Donald Trump agrees to meet Bill Maher as ‘favor’ to Kid Rock
Donald Trump says he will meet comedian Bill Maher in the White House as a “favor” for his “friend” Kid Rock.
“I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP,” he posted on Truth Social on Sunday evening.
“I really didn’t like the idea much, and don’t like it much now, but thought it would be interesting,” he continued. “The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc.”
Trump said that he expected Maher to behave like the Democrats who protested at his speech during his joint session of Congress earlier this month.
“Who knows, though, maybe I’ll be proven wrong? In any event, I’m doing a favor for a friend,” he continued.
“I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the Legendary Dana White will be present. It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!”
Focus on lowering prices Americans tell Trump in new poll as he fixates on tariffs
As President Donald Trump’s much-vaunted “Liberation Day” approaches, in which he will impose reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners and a 25 percent tax on imported cars, Americans believe he is focused too much on his trade war and not enough on lowering prices.
