Donald Trump attempted to have popular late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel silenced during his presidency by having his White House staff call ABC owner Disney to demand an end to his jokes at the administration’s expense, according to Rolling Stone.

A former Trump official told the magazine that that “severity of Mr Trump’s fury” was conveyed in at least two separate phone calls to executives because the commander-in-chief felt the comedian had been “very dishonest and [was] doing things that he would have once sued over”.

“I do not know to who, but it happened,” the unnamed ex-aide said. “Nobody thought it was going to change anything but DJT was focused on it so we had to do something… It was doing something, mostly, to say to him, ‘Hey, we did this.’”

Meanwhile, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has told CNN that a “loyalty pledge” might become a requirement for candidates taking part in the party’s presidential debates, which would compel the likes of Mr Trump to support the eventual winner if he himself is not nominated, a bid to avoid the damaging name-calling, animosity and ill-feeling that has toxified previous head-to-heads.