Trump’s Department of Justice trying to replace judge who moved to block deportation flights: Live updates
President’s allies round on district court justice overseeing case of alleged Venezuelan gang members flown to El Salvador and accuse him of overstepping his authority
Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has asked a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., to replace District Court Judge James Boasberg for allegedly engaging in an “inappropriate exercise of jurisdiction” as he oversees a case challenging the administration’s deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members.
Judge Boasberg attempted to block Trump’s deportation flights carrying hundreds of people linked to the Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador over the weekend, disputing the invocation of the wartime Alien Enemies Act 1798 and ordering planes already in the air to turn around.
On Monday, he demanded answers as to why that was not done as Trump allies including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and advisers Alina Habba and Stephen Miller hit the airwaves to rebuke the judge for overstepping his authority in challenging an executive order from the president.
The commander-in-chief has meanwhile announced that he is revoking the Secret Service protection afforded to Joe Biden’s children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden and pledged to release 80,000 pages of unredacted files related to the assassination of John F Kennedy.
On Tuesday, Trump will call his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the Ukraine war.
As America braces itself for thousands of declassified CIA documents, former intelligence officer John Kiriakou explains why there isn’t much light left to shed on the presidential assassination – but we should expect intriguing detail about the ‘second gunman’ theory in the killing of his brother Robert.
Speaking at the Kennedy Center yesterday, the D.C. liberal arts institution he has taken over with the intention of “MAGA-fying”, Trump pledged to release 80,000 pages of unredacted files related to the assassination of John F Kennedy, the man the venue was named to honor.
“You’ve got a lot of reading, the president said.
“I don't believe we are going to redact anything... It’s many pages, approximately 80,000 pages. It’s a lot of stuff– and you’ll make your own determination.”
Trump revokes Hunter and Ashley Biden’s 'ridiculous' Secret Service protection
The commander-in-chief has announced that he is revoking the Secret Service protection afforded to Joe Biden’s children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, saying as much on Truth Social last night.
Also on his social media platform, Trump followed up on his campaign promise to back “beautiful, clean coal” – the environment be damned – launched an extraordinary attack on The Atlantic magazine in the course of which he claimed to have won the presidency three times (Narrator: “He didn’t”) and hailed April 2, when his reciprocal tariffs policy comes into effect, as “Liberation Day”.
Trump’s DOJ allies seek to oust judge who questioned deportation order
Alex Woodward and Josh Marcus have the latest.
JFK’s killing has fascinated America for 60 years. But are we about to find out anything new?
President Donald Trump has ordered the declassification of all files related to the 1963 assassination of then-president John F. Kennedy - and FBI officials say they have found thousands more pages of docs ready for the public.
But should the world expect much from them?
The answer is murky, at best.
Katie Hawkinson reports.
Amid backlash from funding bill vote, Chuck Schumer delays book tour over ‘security concerns’
Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer has delayed his book tour this week for “security reasons” following the backlash over backing a Republican spending bill.
The Senate Minority Leader announced Thursday that he would advance the Republican bill to avert a government shutdown, branded a “tremendous mistake” by some in the Democratic Party.
Schumer was scheduled to appear in New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore this week to promote his new book titled Antisemitism in America: A Warning, but now the events have been postponed.
Rhian Lubin has the latest.
Gold 'everywhere': How Trump has completely transformed the Oval Office
Donald Trump’s first eight weeks back in the White House have been a whirlwind but the president has still found time for one of his passions: interior decoration.
Not content with firing out executive orders, raising and lowering tariffs and unnerving the stock markets and America’s allies alike, the president has been busy redesigning the Oval Office, ensuring its furnishings, fixtures and ornaments are more in keeping with his personal taste.
And for Trump, that means gold. And plenty of it.
Joe Sommerlad has the story.
He voted for Trump. Now his Peruvian wife is stuck in ICE custody
A Wisconsin man who voted for President Donald Trump is devastated after his Peruvian wife was detained by Immigration Customs and Enforcement.
Newlyweds Bradley Bartell and Camila Muñoz were on their way home after honeymooning in Puerto Rico last month when they were pulled aside by an immigration agent at the airport.
Rhian Lubin reports.
French official calls for US to give back Statue of Liberty
A French politician is requesting the U.S. return the Statue of Liberty in the wake of President Donald Trump’s policies that appear to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Raphaël Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament, made the remarks at a convention of the Place Publique center-left movement Sunday.
Michelle Del Rey has the story.
MAGA is obsessed with the Epstein files — Why?
As we await the release of supposedly unredacted files relating to the assassination of President John F Kennedy, due Tuesday afternoon, Rhian Lubin takes a look at the last rollout of supposedly bombshell government files.
