Trump news - live: Trump could face October Surprise from Jan 6 panel as he posts bullying Truth Social photo
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
Jen Psaki says Democrats ‘love to be opposed’ to Donald Trump ahead of midterms
A Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the FBI investigation into top secret papers seized by agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the former president’s estate after Mr Trump successfully demanded someone be appointed.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon also rejected the Justice Department’s request to resume its criminal investigation into the classified documents. Judge Cannon said that she was not willing to accept the government’s assertions that nearly 100 documents taken from Mr Trump’s estate were classified.
“The court does not find it appropriate to accept the government’s conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion,” she ruled.
Earlier, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly complied with a Justice Department subpoena tied to the investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. He is the most senior member of the Trump administration to comply which such an order.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump took time to release a statement attacking “absolute loser” Mitch McConnell for being the Democrats’ “lapdog”.
Trump attacks Chris Christie with nasty body-shaming post
After calling Mitch McConnell an “absolute loser” this morning, the former president has climbed further into the gutter by taking aim at former New Jersey governor Chris Christie with a nasty body-shaming post on Truth Social.
Could House Jan 6 committee release interim report before midterms?
Axios reports that the January 6 committee is on a potential collision course with the midterm elections in November.
The panel investigating the attack on the US Capitol plans to hold at least one more hearing in late September and release early findings and recommendations before the 8 November election.
There is a virtual meeting today to set a schedule for upcoming hearings, keeping in mind that the committee has an expiration date of 31 December.
Committee members told Axios that the final report will likely come after the election, but there will be plenty of news before voters head to the ballot box.
Chairman Thompson told the outlet that the time between an expected 28 September hearing and the election “won’t be a quiet period”.
He added that “the goal is to have … some information pushed out, obviously, before the November election”.
The panel may release its interim report in that window.
Some committee members say that whatever they do will be denounced as partisan, but that they have a job to do and that’s too important to base on one date in November.
National Guard activated to assist with DeSantis migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced he plans to activate the National Guard, among the relief efforts his administration is supplying for the 50 migrants who were flown into Martha’s Vineyard under Governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial relocation program.
“The island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation, and state officials developed a plan to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response,” said the governor’s office in a statement released Friday.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
National Guard activated to assist migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said his administration plans to activate up to 125 members of the state’s National Guard as part of a relief effort
Only 26 per cent of voters say appropriate for Trump to take home government documents
A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House.
The survey also found that just 26 per cent of US voters believe Mr Trump’s actions were “appropriate,” compared with the 65 per cent who said it was not.
Andrew Feinberg takes a look at the latest data.
Two-thirds of voters say Trump’s removal of documents ‘inappropriate,’ poll finds
Only 26 per cent of voters surveyed say Mr Trump acted appropriately by taking more than 11,000 government documents home with him at the end of his term
Book reveals Trump tried replacing AG with two cabinet members in order to fire Mueller
Former president Donald Trump was so intent on firing the Department of Justice special counsel charged with investigating his 2016 campaign’s potential ties with Russia that he offered the job of attorney general to two members of his cabinet on condition that they would carrying out his wish.
In their upcoming book The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021, authors Peter Baker and Susan Glasser report how Mr Trump responded to then-White House counsel Don McGahn’s refusal to order the firing of ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller by asking members of his cabinet to relieve then-attorney general Jeff Sessions and promptly sack the widely-respected ex-prosecutor.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest excerpt from the soon-to-be-released book.
Trump asked two different cabinet members to fire Robert Mueller, book reveals
Authors Peter Baker and Susan Glasser report that Mr Trump offered the position of attorney general to his labour secretary and EPA administrator with the expectation that whoever accepted would fire then-special counsel Robert Mueller
Tucker Carlson claims ‘liberal’ Ken Burns compared DeSantis’ treatment of migrants to Holocaust
Fox’s Tucker Carlson raged at “liberals” for what he perceived as their uneven and hypocritical reaction to migrants being flown into Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
In a segment on his Thursday night program, the right-wing pundit specifically took filmmaker Ken Burns to task over comments the American documentarian had made earlier that day that compared the Florida governor to an authoritarian leader.
Joanna Chisholm reports on Carlson’s comments.
Tucker Carlson claims Ken Burns compared DeSantis’ treatment of migrants to Holocaust
On Thursday, the filmmaker Burns had said DeSantis’ actions were coming straight from the ‘authoritarian playbook’ and was treating human lives as ‘political pawns’
Biden slams GOP governors’ migrant flights: ‘Playing politics with human beings’
President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ for using bus and plane-loads of migrants as a way to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments.
Speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s annual gala, Mr Biden hit out at the GOP governors less than a day after Mr Abbott sent two busloads of South and Central American asylum seekers to Washington and Mr DeSantis funded a planeload of migrants’ transportation from Texas to Massachusetts.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the president’s comments.
Biden slams GOP governors’ migrant flights: ‘Playing politics with human beings’
‘The children ... deserve better than being left on the streets of DC or being left in Martha's Vineyard’
Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of kicking gun control activist
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to kick a young gun control activist outside the Capitol when the pro-gun Republican was confronted about mass shootings in the US.
Ms Greene also asked another activist questioning her about gun safety to move to another country.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to kick gun control activist
Activist Marianna Pecorra says congresswoman ‘literally stepped on my heels’
Trump oversaw ‘coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn an election'
House select committee chair Bennie Thompson: “There can be no doubt that there was a coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn an election overseen and directed by Donald Trump... And so, there needs to be accountability. Accountability under the law. Accountability to the American people.”
Martha’s Vineyard community galvanised to aid migrants sent as part of DeSantis stunt
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida faced international condemnation and scrutiny as the latest GOP governor escalating the party’s widely derided scheme of shipping vulnerable groups of migrants out of their states in cold protest of President Joe Biden.
But the arrival of 50 migrants on Martha’s Vineyard – known as a summer getaway for wealthier Americans – has galvanised communities across the small island off the coast of Massachusetts, providing immediate shelter and relief for a group of people and families deceptively collected into planes out of Texas, more than 2,000 miles away, at taxpayers’ expense.
Alex Woodward reports on how a community came together to help the new arrivals.
The GOP sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to stoke panic. It didn’t work
The arrival of 50 migrants galvanised communities on the island while Republican governors ‘manufacture chaos’ and ignore asylum seekers in a broken immigration system, advocates tell Alex Woodward
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies