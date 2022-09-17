✕ Close Jen Psaki says Democrats ‘love to be opposed’ to Donald Trump ahead of midterms

Matt Gaetz told a former White House staffer that he was hoping to get a pre-emptive pardon from then-President Donald Trump concerning an investigation into him by the Department of Justice, a report has said.

The allegation came in testimony given to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, The Washington Post reported.

Johnny McEntee allegedly told the panel that the Florida Republican told him during a short meeting “that they are launching an investigation into him or that there’s an investigation into him”. Mr McEntee didn’t specify who was investigating the congressman.

Mr McEntee was asked by the panel if Mr Gaetz made the request within the context of DoJ’s investigation into allegations that he may have violated federal laws against sex trafficking.

“I think that was the context, yes,” Mr McEntee said, according to those with knowledge of the testimony.

Meanwhile, the former president defended his frequently mocked legal team in a post on Truth Social.