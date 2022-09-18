Trump news - live: Trump claims he invented the word ‘caravans’ at Ohio rally for JD Vance
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes and other news from Washington, DC and beyond
Donald Trump compares his own Senate candidate to Kim Jong-un in bizarre rally speech
Donald Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers” in a rally speech in Ohio.
The former president appeared to recount a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and other people that you released into our country illegally and you put them in caravans”.
“I came up with that term by the way,” Mr Trump claimed. “That was my term and fake news and lots of other terms we came up with.”
“Crooked Hillary, we came up with a lot of terms,” he added.
“The way Trump casually refers to immigrants as murderers and rapists isn’t new but remains notable,” journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted.
“They don’t want to have these people,” Mr Trump said, referring to migrants. “Many of them are murderers, rapers.”
Trump under fire for QAnon display at Ohio rally: ‘He has gone completely insane’
Donald Trump has come under fire for his descent into the QAnon conspiracy theory movement during his Youngstown, Ohio rally in support of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance.
“This is the week when Trump became Qanon. This isn’t a political statement; it just is, however disturbing. Week began with images of Trump on Truth Social wearing a Q pin and promoting their slogans; it ends with Q music and the Q ‘one’ sign by crowd at his rally,” CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem tweeted on Saturday.
Author Kurt Eichenwald added that “this week, Trump posted QAnon memes, played QAnon theme music at his rally, and stood by as the crowd raises their fingers in the QAnon salute. This is the GOP’s supposed leader. Every Republican needs to be asked about it - and don’t let them walk away. ‘Do you support QAnon?’”
“He has gone full QAnon, and that cult knows it. Trump has always been mentally ill, but this is a whole new level. He has gone completely insane,” he tweeted.
The author went on to lay out a lot of the bizarre theories within the movement.
The Wire creator blasts Trump supporters’ bizarre one-fingered salute
WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Green threatens for defund education to stop teachers from ‘brainwashing’ students
WATCH: Donald Trump compares his own Senate candidate to Kim Jong-un in bizarre rally speech
WATCH: Trump claims his supporters are jailed for refusing to say bad things about him
Is Trump fans’ ‘weird’ one-finger salute at rally a QAnon tribute?
Donald Trump’s supporters raised their fingers in a bizarre straight-arm salute as the former president spoke at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio to boost Republican Senate nominee JD Vance.
As dramatic music played in the background, Mr Trump delved further into the depths of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.
Mr Trump spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the issue of “fake news”, and Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Watchdog Media Matters noted that the song played at the rally appeared to have been released under the name Wwg1wga, which is the QAnon slogan. It stands for “where we go one, we go all”.
Media Matters researcher Alex Kaplan tweeted on Saturday that “Trump this summer used the song in a campaign-style video he posted on Rumble and Truth Social”.
“As they did when Trump previously used the song, QAnon figures are claiming the use of the song brings some kind of legitimacy for them,” he added.
What’s behind Trump fans’ ‘weird’ one-finger salute at rally
‘Not even Trump forums know why his followers held up one finger at his rally ... Whatever it is, it’s deeply weird’
Democrats and GOP neck and neck in new poll as Biden rating rises and Trump’s goes down
A new NBC News poll shows that voters are evenly split about whether they want Democrats or Republicans to control Congress while President Joe Biden’s approval rating inched up and former president Donald Trump’s took a dip.
Republican consulting firm Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research Associates surveyed 1,000 registered voters between 9 September and 13 September. The poll had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
Mr Biden’s approval rating moved up three points since August to 45 per cent, his highest approval rating since October of last year. His approval rating moved down three points to 52 per cent.
Mr Biden’s polling improvement comes after a streak of policy victories. Last month, Mr Biden signed legislation to support the manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States as well as the Inflation Reduction Act, the United States’ single largest investment in combating climate change that would also allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
In addition, last month, Mr Biden announced his plan to give up to $10,000 worth of student debt relief for people making up to $125,000, with Pell Grant recipients receiving up to $20,000 in debt cancellation. That likely contributed to his approval rating among 18-to-34-year-olds jumping from 36 to 48 per cent.
Democrats and GOP neck and neck in new poll as Biden rating rises and Trump’s drops
Biden’s approval improves among women, Latino and young voters.
Trump claims supporters threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.
Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump claims his supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him
‘They go to people that know me and they threaten them with jail time unless [they] say something bad about Trump’
Trump under fire for QAnon display at Ohio rally: 'He has gone completely insane’
