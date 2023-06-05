✕ Close Related: The competition squaring up to Donald Trump

New movement may be coming in the investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents - as the ex-president claims his legal troubles up in New York could soon disappear.

NBC News reported that the federal grand jury hearing evidence in the classified documents case is expected to meet this week following a “hiatus”. The Justice Department declined to comment and it is unclear whether Special Counsel Jack Smith is preparing to seek an indictment.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to claim that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case “hush money” case is on the rocks.

In all-caps, the ex-president wrote: “Wow! Legal experts are saying that D.A. Alvin Bragg will be immediately forced to drop his weak & disparaged case against “Trump” because his top investigator, Jeremy Rosenberg, corruptly colluded with a disgraced, disbarred, and convicted felon & perjurer in attempting to frame me with a “crime” that doesn’t even exist.”

He appeared to be referring to a New York Post article which claimed Mr Rosenberg was suspended for “contact” with Mr Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.

The report, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, specifically states that the suspension “might not affect the case against Trump”.