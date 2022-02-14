Trump news - live: John Durham accuses Clintons of trying to infiltrate Trump Towers servers
Follow the latest on Donald Trump and the White House
As a US congressional committee prepares to investigate Donald Trump’s handling of administration documents after 15 boxes of records were transferred from his Mar-a-Lago residence.
The former president insists he was “under no obligation” to hand over any materials – despite laws requiring him to do exactly that.
Mr Trump also reportedly used a secret service agent’s phone to call Melania Trump after news of his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels broke in 2018, it was revealed on Sunday.
CNN reported that the agent was not pleased that his phone was used in this manner.
“Unusual gaps” in Mr Trump’s White House phone log have frustrated the 6 January select committee that is investigating the Capitol riot as well.
On Friday, the former president had lashed out at the committee, saying it was “out of control” and revived baseless voter fraud narratives.
He also attacked journalist Maggie Haberman over reporting from a forthcoming book about his term in office. Then, on Saturday morning, he described his presidency to Fox News as a “romantic period.”
“Our country was thriving. We were just beating everybody,” the former president said.
Anti-Trump GOP governor Hogan ‘certainly’ looking at 2024 bid as ex-president mulls return
Maryland’s Republican governor Larry Hogan has confirmed he is considering a 2024 bid for the presidency.
Mr Logan, who is a vocal anti-Trump voice in the GOP, said in an interview to CNN that the 2024 bid was certainly something he and his political advisers would take a look at.
Read the full story here:
Anti-Trump GOP gov Hogan ‘certainly’ looking at 2024 as ex-president mulls return
Centrist GOP governor faces term limit and rejected prospect of running for Senate
Rudy Giuliani reportedly in talks to testify before 6 Jan committee
Rudy Giuliani is in talks with the US Congress to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot, according to The New York Times.
Sources told the newspaper that Mr Giuliani is negotiating with the 6 January committee and may answer some of its questions.
The committee has also issued a subpoenaed Mr Giuliani to testify.
Read the full story here:
Rudy Giuliani reportedly in talks to testify before Jan 6 committee
Sources said Mr Giuliani would be reluctant to share any of his direct communications with Donald Trump
ICYMI: Trump says Putin was emboldened by US’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
Donald Trump said on Saturday that no one had been “tougher” on Russia than him but then added that he got along “very well” with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
He said: “I knew him very well. I stopped his pipeline, I sanctioned him more than everybody else sanctioned them. Nobody was ever tougher on Russia, but I got along with Putin very well, we respected each other.”
Speaking on Fox, and weighing on the Ukraine crisis, Mr Trump said: “We’re in a really bad position right now.”He added: “I think [Mr Putin] got a lot more ambitious. I think he wanted to negotiate for a period of time, when he watched Afghanistan, when he watched the unbelievably bad withdrawal, where [America] took out the military first and left $85bn worth of equipment behind for the Taliban to use. And of course the deaths.”
Read the full story here:
Trump says Putin was emboldened by US’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
‘We’re in a really bad position right now’
Democrats reportedly express frustration with Biden's Build Back Better legislation
Some Democrats have voiced their frustration with president Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation and some lawmakers and party officials are starting to blame each other for it.
The Los Angeles Times reported that “Democratic members of Congress increasingly cast blame on another duo for the failures, raising questions about whether the party can resurrect the centrepiece of its agenda.”
It cited an anonymous senator questioning whether it was Senate majority leader Charles E Schumer and the administration that ultimately killed the spending bill.
An unnamed Democrat told the newspaper: “So [Senator Joe] Manchin walked away [from Build Back Better] because the White House was putting too much of a spotlight on him — and your response to that is to lean in further on voting rights so that he, once again, is seen as the problem?”
The lawmaker also called the strategy “idiotic.”
Trump used secret service agent’s phone to call Melania
Donald Trump allegedly used a secret service agent’s phone to call Melania Trump when news of his affair with Stormy Daniels was leaked in 2018.
CNN reported that the secret service agent was not pleased that his phone was used in this manner.
“Unusual gaps” in Mr Trump’s White House phone logs have frustrated the 6 January select committee that is investigating the Capitol riot as well.
Special counsel John Durham accuses Clintons of trying to infiltrate Trump Towers servers
Special counsel John Durham has accused the lawyers of the Clintons of paying a technology company to “infiltrate” servers belonging to Trump Tower.
Fox News reported Mr Durham allegedly accused the Clintons of also trying to infiltrate the White House in order to establish an “inference” and “narrative” to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia.
It was reported that the Clinton campaign “formed a team of tech managers, lawyers and cyber investigators who allegedly functioned to form a fraudulent narrative connecting Trump to Russia.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies