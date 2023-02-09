✕ Close Trump says he will target medical staff offering care to trans children if re-elected

Donald Trump has used his Truth Social account to amplify a baseless claim suggesting Florida governor Ron DeSantis “groomed” underage girls decades ago when he was a high school teacher.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump responded to a post from a user showing a low-quality photo of a man with a resemblance to Mr DeSantis standing with a group of young women with blurred faces, one of whom appears to be holding a beer bottle.

“Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher,” a caption on the user’s post reads.

Mr Trump reshared the unverified image to his more than four million followers multiple times, asking: “No way?” and, “That’s not Ron, is it?”

Mr DeSantis has yet to address the matter publicly. The Independent has contacted his office for comment.

Mr Trump’s amplification of the photo drew outrage on both sides of the political aisle, with critics calling it a “crazy, juvenile” attack on his likely 2024 rival.

It came before Mr Trump posted a string of live commentary mocking President Joe Biden’sState of the Union address.