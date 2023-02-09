Trump news - live: DeSantis says Trump Truth Social posts about him and students are ‘defamatory’
Trump accused of launching ‘crazy, juvenile’ attack on likely 2024 rival DeSantis
Donald Trump has used his Truth Social account to amplify a baseless claim suggesting Florida governor Ron DeSantis “groomed” underage girls decades ago when he was a high school teacher.
On Tuesday, Mr Trump responded to a post from a user showing a low-quality photo of a man with a resemblance to Mr DeSantis standing with a group of young women with blurred faces, one of whom appears to be holding a beer bottle.
“Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher,” a caption on the user’s post reads.
Mr Trump reshared the unverified image to his more than four million followers multiple times, asking: “No way?” and, “That’s not Ron, is it?”
Mr DeSantis has yet to address the matter publicly. The Independent has contacted his office for comment.
Mr Trump’s amplification of the photo drew outrage on both sides of the political aisle, with critics calling it a “crazy, juvenile” attack on his likely 2024 rival.
It came before Mr Trump posted a string of live commentary mocking President Joe Biden’sState of the Union address.
‘Can we finally let go’ of 2020 election, Dallas Democrat asks
Trump admin and allies regularly asked for tweets to be taken down, former aides say
The Trump administration and its allies regularly asked for tweets to be taken down by the social media platform, something the GOP has accused Democrats of doing.
“It was strange to me when all of these investigations were announced because it was all about the exact same stuff that we had done,” while Mr Trump was president, a former aide in the administration told Rolling Stone. “It was normal.”
“Everybody worked the refs,” a Twitter source told the outlet. “Usually with the Republicans, most of the time rather than saying, ‘Why are you taking things down?’ it was, ‘You need to put things back up.’ It was, ‘Put me back, put me back.’”
Twitter staffer says she was told ‘to make sure World War 3 did not start on the platform’
Ex-Twitter staff member Anika Collier Navaroli said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday that “in January 2020, after the US assassinated an Iranian general and the US president decided to justify it on Twitter, management literally instructed me and my team to make sure that World War III did not start on the platform”.
In early January 2020, Mr Trump said that the general, Qasem Soleimani, was “the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world”.
‘We need to talk about Twitter’s failure to act before January 6'
Ex-Twitter staff member Anika Collier Navaroli said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday that “if we’re here to talk social media and the government, we need to talk about Twitter’s failure to act before January 6”.
On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters laid siege to the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the victory in the 2020 election of President Joe Biden.
“I’m here to tell you that doing nothing is not an option. If we continue to do nothing, violence is going to happen again,” Ms Navaroli added.
‘Twitter ... knowingly facilitated Trump’s spread of disinformation,’ Jamie Raskin says
During the Oversight Committee’s hearing on Twitter and Hunter Biden’s laptop on Wednesday, Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin said that “rather than conspiring to suppress right-wing MAGA speech, as my colleagues astonishingly claim, Twitter and other media companies knowingly facilitated Trump’s spread of disinformation”.
AOC notes Trump admin revealed publicly they worked with Twitter on moderation
New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez noted during the Twitter hearing in Congress on Wednesday that “we actually have quite a documented history of representatives from the Trump administration hailing the progress that the government had made working with companies like Twitter to counter foreign influence operations and other areas of concern”.
Former Fox News host blasts Huckabee Sanders for not mentioning Trump
Former Fox News host Lou Dobbs has criticised Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders for not mentioning Donald Trump during her response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
“I think that was a great insult to Trump - not mentioning his name. To not mention his name, to talk about ‘new leadership’ ... it was a shame,” he said on Steve Bannon’s War Room broadcast.
Twitter hearing shows how platform was biased in favour of GOP and Trump even before Musk takeover, writer says
Writer Parker Molloy wrote on Twitter that Wednesday’s hearing with former employees of the social media platform revealed “how Twitter was, even before [Elon] Musk, biased in favour of the GOP. Trump didn’t have to follow the same rules as everyone else. He was held to lower standards than anyone else. And then Twitter rewrote its rules specifically for him”.
‘Trump absolutely loves censorship’: Correspondent calls out former president
Matthew Sheffield, a correspondent for The Young Turks, took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out Mr Trump, writing that “every Republican accusation is a confession”.
“Trump absolutely loves censorship,” he added. “For decades, he has used legal threats and lawsuits to intimidate legitimate journalists and public figures who call out his criminality.”
Ex-Twitter staff say Trump White House attempted to get Chrissy Teigen posts removed
Former Twitter employee Anika Collier Navaroli confirmed during a hearing on Wednesday that Twitter received a request from the Trump White House that a tweet by Chrissy Teigen mocking Mr Trump “come down”.
