Donald Trump is denying ownership of the latest un-savoury nickname for the man shaping up to be his biggest rival in the Republican party.
After The New York Times reported that Mr Trump has taken to calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “Meatball Ron”, the ex-president released a statement on his Truth Social platform denying the story.
Meanwhile, the former president has launched a fresh attack on Rihanna over her highly-applauded Super Bowl half-time show at Sunday night’s Super Bowl.
The former president took to his Truth Social platform to fume: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.
“This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”
The rant came after a 2020 image of the music icon spray painting “F*** Trump” on a car resurfaced ahead of the show.
While he continues to attack others, Mr Trump is once again in hot water after it emerged a new classified briefing folder was located at Mar-a-Lago and turned over to the Justice Department.
The empty manilla folder marked “Classified Evening Summary” was found in the one-term president’s bedroom, Mr Trump’s attorney Timothy Parlatore told CNN.
Chuck Schumer says GOP-led proposals to ban TikTok should be ‘looked at’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that a ban on TikTok in the United States “should be looked at” as tensions with China escalate.
The Beijing-based company Bytedance owns the popular social media app. Former president Donald Trump explored the idea of banning TikTok and Republicans like Senator Josh Hawley have supported doing so.
“It's something that should be looked at,” Mr Schumer said in an interview with ABC News. “We do know there's Chinese ownership of the company that owns TikTok.”
Mr Schumer said some members of the Senate Commerce Committee were exploring the idea.
Kellyanne Conway says Biden’s age won’t be an issue in 2024 campaign
A former senior aide to the second-oldest man to serve as president of the United States says the age of the oldest man to serve as president won’t be an issue in next year’s election.
Kellyanne Conway, who served as Counselor to the President under former president Donald Trump from 2017 to 2020, said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday that Mr Biden’s age isn’t something voters will have problems with in 2024, when Mr Trump — who announced his candidacy for president in November — hopes to challenge Mr Biden for a second term in the White House.
It’s an interesting statement that could preempt attacks from her former boss on an issue that the right fixated on in 2020.
Judge orders partial release of Georgia grand jury report on Trump election schemes
A Georgia judge has ordered the partial release of a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury report on efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden in the Peach State.
The members of the special purpose grand jury had asked the Fulton County Superior Court to allow the release of their full work product, which was commissioned at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
But Judge Robert McBurney on Monday ordered that parts of the report remain sealed, including a list of individuals against whom the special purpose grand jury recommended indictments.
Andrew Feinberg has more:
Trump legal team hands over more classified material found at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump’s attorneys have turned over a new batch of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago to federal prosecutors, according to reports.
An empty folder marked “classified evening briefing,” and a document marked classified were located at the former president’s Florida resort in December, sources told CNN.
A laptop belonging to a current aide of Mr Trump’s was also handed over to the Justice Department, reports stated.
ICYMI: FBI finds document with classified markings at Pence home
Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation discovered one document bearing classification markings during a search of the Carmel, Indiana, home of former vice president Mike Pence on Friday, a spokesperson for Mr Pence has said.
In a statement, Pence adviser and spokesperson Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice “completed a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours” at Mr Pence’s home.
Mr O’Malley said agents took possession of “one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel”.
What we know about E Jean Carroll’s rape allegations against Donald Trump
Having claimed that Donald Trump raped her in a New York department store in the late 1990s, E Jean Carroll has spent years trying to sue Donald Trump for defamation after he publicly accused her of lying about the alleged incident.
However, Mr Trump’s most recent attempt to delay Ms Carroll’s defamation lawsuit failed, meaning he had to sit for a deposition on 19 October, 2022 and answer questions under oath.
Roberta Kaplan, Ms Carroll’s attorney, said in a statement: “We are pleased that Judge Kaplan agreed with our position not to stay discovery in this case.”
