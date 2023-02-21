✕ Close Donald Trump Responds To President Biden’s State Of The Union Address

Donald Trump has boasted about having a “very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just hours after President Joe Biden made a historic visit to Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Speaking at a Florida rally on President’s Day on Monday night, Mr Trump once again baselessly claimed that the war would never have happened on his watch.

“Putin never, ever would have gone into Ukraine if I were president. I actually had a very good relationship [with Putin],” he said to a crowd of supporters at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel.

Earlier on Monday, the former president also dismissed his recent return to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – telling conservative network Real America’s Voice that he has no interest in using the social media platforms.

“They do want us back badly,” he said. “And they’ve made it open. But it’s become boring.”

Last week, court filings in Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News revealed that the network blocked Donald Trump from making an on-air call to the right-wing news channel during the January 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.