Donald Trump has boasted about having a “very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just hours after President Joe Biden made a historic visit to Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Speaking at a Florida rally on President’s Day on Monday night, Mr Trump once again baselessly claimed that the war would never have happened on his watch.
“Putin never, ever would have gone into Ukraine if I were president. I actually had a very good relationship [with Putin],” he said to a crowd of supporters at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel.
Earlier on Monday, the former president also dismissed his recent return to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – telling conservative network Real America’s Voice that he has no interest in using the social media platforms.
“They do want us back badly,” he said. “And they’ve made it open. But it’s become boring.”
Last week, court filings in Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News revealed that the network blocked Donald Trump from making an on-air call to the right-wing news channel during the January 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.
Tucker Carlson called Trump a ‘demonic force’, court filings reveal
Tucker Carlson allegedly called former president Donald Trump a “demonic force” who could “destroy” him if he missteps, in his texts to his producer.
“He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong,” Carlson texted his Fox News producers, according to court filings in the Dominion defamation case. He called Mr Trump “a demonic force, a destroyer,” adding, “But he’s not going to destroy us.”
The $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election has been termed as an assault on the First Amendment by the attorneys for the channel. So far, revelations from the lawsuit have been nothing short of embarassing for the conservative network.
Trump hails ‘fearless election denier’ for taking over Michigan GOP
On Sunday, Donald Trump congratulated one of his supporters, Kristina Karamo, following her takeover of the Michigan Republican Party. He called her a “fearless election denier” in a Truth Social post.
“If Republicans (and others!) would speak the truth about the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, like FoxNews should, but doesn’t, they would be far better off,” the ex-president complained.
He then took a victory lap: “The New York Times stated that “This cements the Party’s takeover by Trump loyalists.” I don’t call them loyalists, I call them GREAT AMERICAN PATRIOTS!!!”
Trump announces campaign staff in Iowa
Donald Trump’s campaign on Monday announced the hiring of key staff in Iowa, which is currently set to remain the site of the GOP’s first caucus of 2024.
Among the new hirings was Eric Branstad, son of the state’s former governor, Terry Branstad. The younger Branstad is joining the Trump campaign as a senior adviser.
Trump hits out at 'boring' Twitter and Facebook and dismisses his return
On Monday, the former president dismissed his recent return to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – telling conservative network Real America’s Voice that he has no interest in using the social media platforms.
“I’ve been invited back,” he said.
“It’s waiting, I guess. Twitter has close to 90 million people waiting.”
Mr Trump claimed he can get his message out on his own Truth Social platform.
“But I think I get a very strong word out on Truth, and there’s something very beautiful about it,” he said.
Mr Trump’s accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were suspended after the January 6 Capitol riot, where a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol to try to overturn the election.
Earlier this month – after two years – his accounts were restored.
‘Insane, lying, complete nut’: Fox News stars rejected election conspiracy theories while network pushed them
Top personalities, executives and producers at Fox News privately condemned “reckless” claims from election fraud conspiracy theorists they dismissed as “crazy” and “insane”.
But they were repeatedly invited on air on some of the most-watched cable news programmes in the country, where they amplified bogus statements about the 2020 presidential election and a voting machine company that has accused the network of defamation in a $1.6bn lawsuit.
A 192-page, partially redacted filing in Dominion Voting Systems’s lawsuit against Fox News reveals behind-the-scenes irritation with false claims made by Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, based on text messages, emails and depositions from programme hosts, producers and executives, including owner Rupert Murdoch.
Back in 2018, Mr Trump appeared to side with Mr Putin over the US’s own intelligence agencies when they revealed that Russia had meddled in the 2016 election.
Fox News blocked Trump from on-air call during the Capitol riot because it would be ‘irresponsible’
Fox News blocked Donald Trump from making an on-air call to the right-wing news channel during the January 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.
Mr Trump called into the Lou Dobbs shown Fox Business after the fatal riot, according to court filings in the $1.6bn defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems against the network.
“The afternoon of January 6, after the Capitol came under attack, then-President Trump dialed into Lou Dobbs’ show attempting to get on air,” Dominion lawyers wrote in their legal brief.
“But Fox executives vetoed that decision,” Dominion’s filing continued. “Why? Not because of a lack of newsworthiness. January 6 was an important event by any measure. President Trump not only was the sitting President, he was the key figure that day.”
Bernie Sanders calls Nikki Haley’s demand for politicians over 75 to take mental competency tests ‘absurd’
Bernie Sanders has slammed Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley’s suggestion that politicians over the age of 75 should receive a mental competency test - calling it “absurd”.
Haley, 51, made the demand as she launched her campaign to win the GOP nomination and criticised 76-year-old Donald Trump and 80-year-old Joe Biden.
But Mr Sanders, who himself is 81, refuted the idea as he appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday morning.
Trump ridiculed for pretending he has been ‘exonerated’ by Georgia grand jury over his bid to overturn election
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim that he had received a “total exoneration” from the Georgia grand jury investigating his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.
“Thank you to the Special Grand Jury in the Great State of Georgia for your Patriotism & Courage. Total exoneration. The USA is very proud of you!!!” Mr Trump wrote on Thursday.
“The long awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” he claimed. “The President participated in two perfect phone calls regarding election integrity in Georgia, which he is entitled to do - in fact, as President, it was President Trump’s Constitutional duty to ensure election safety, security, and integrity.”
“Between the two calls, there were many officials and attorneys on the line, including the Secretary of State of Georgia, and no one objected, even slightly protested, or hung up. President Trump will always keep fighting for true and honest elections in America!” he wrote.
Romney, outspoken about his own party, weighs reelection run
He twice voted in favor of convicting former President Donald Trump in impeachment trials. He excoriated his fellow senators who objected to certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. He even scolded New York Rep. George Santos for his audacity in grabbing a prominent seat at the State of the Union speech after admitting to fabricating much of his biography.
After four years in Washington, Republican Mitt Romney has established himself as a rare senator willing to publicly rebuke members of his own party.
But the Utah senator’s outspoken stances, along with his willingness to work with Democrats, have angered some Republicans in the deep-red state he represents and led them to cast about for someone to try to dethrone him a primary race next year.
The 75-year-old said he hasn’t made a decision on whether to run for reelection in 2024 and doesn’t expect to until the start of summer.
“I’m sort of keeping my mind open,” Romney said in an interview. “There’s no particular hurry. I’m doing what I would do if I’m running with staffing and resources, so it’s not like I have to make a formal announcement.”
