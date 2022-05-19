✕ Close Donald Trump is supposedly writing a book on how presidency was stolen from him

As the 6 January committee prepares for a summer of what promise to be shocking and disturbing hearings about the Capitol riot, Donald Trump has laid into committee member Liz Cheney, claiming that she has taken her topposition to him to extremes.

In an interview with The Washington Post, he called her a “crazed lunatic.” The committee’s first public hearing since last year is set for 9 June.

Meanwhile, Enrique Tarroio, a former leader of the Proud Boys and one of the key figures in the many 6 January-related cases underway, is appearing in a virtual court hearing. He is seeking release from pre-trial detention while he awaits trial on conspiracy charges related to the Capitol attack.

Elsewhere, a report from an inspector general with the US Department of Defense has found that the ex-president’s administration unlawfully retaliated against a whistleblower who sounded alarms about his dealings with Ukraine that led to his first impeachment.