Trump news – live: Judge gives Trump until Sunday to decide to testify as E Jean Carroll’s attorneys rest case
Judge Lewis Kaplan said Trump could apply to reopen the defence case after he announced he was cutting short his Ireland trip to ‘confront’ the former Elle columnist
E Jean Carroll’s lawyers have rest their case in the civil rape and defamation trial of former president Donald Trump.
Afterwards Judge Lewis Kaplan left the door open for Mr Trump to make a last-minute decision to testify, giving his defence team until 5pm on Sunday to confirm whether the former president would appear, Law & Crime reported.
Earlier on Thursday Mr Trump said he was cutting short his trip to Ireland to “confront” Ms Carroll after his defence team suffered a series of setbacks at the trial in New York.
Speaking to reporters while golfing at his Doonbeg resort, Mr Trump said he would “probably attend” the trial, which is hearing its final day of evidence before closing arguments next week.
“I was falsely accused by this woman, I have no idea who she is — it’s ridiculous,” he said.
The comments came as Mr Trump’s deposition was played on day seven of his trial in federal court in Manhattan, where he is being sued for the allegedly sexual assault at the luxury Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1996.
“There was no anything. I know nothing about this nut job,” Mr Trump said in the deposition.
Watch: Trump claims he would end war in Ukraine in one day: ‘It would be easy’
Donald Trump has claimed he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in “one day” if he was president.
The former president described the situation as “a disaster” as he spoke to GB News in an interview aired on Wednesday evening (3 May).
“If I were president, and I say this, I will end that war in one day, it would take 24 hours,” Mr Trump said.
“I know [Volodymyr] Zelensky well, I know [Vladimir] Putin well. I would get that ended in a period of 24 hours. It would be easy, that deal would be easy.”
This week could put Joe Biden’s re-election pitch in a bind
Eric Garcia writes:
“Last week, President Joe Biden announced his re-election campaign largely on the premise that he wanted to “finish the job” he started when he took office duing a pandemic and the ensuing economic shockwaves.
Since then, he’s tried to project a message to the American public that he shepherded the nation out of the worst of the pandemic, even as people continue to die from Covid-19, and that he has led the country to a new era of economic prosperity, despite inflation sticking in the front of people’s minds.
Mr Biden is clearly hoping to create a Democratic mirror image of Ronald Reagan’s 1984 “Morning in America” re-election campaign, when the incumbent campaigned on the nation exiting the malaise of the 1970s and entering an era of renewal and optimism.
But this week could easily throw a wrench into Mr Biden’s efforts to make that case.”
This week could put Joe Biden’s re-election pitch in a bind
Could the sun already be setting on Biden’s ‘Morning in America’ pitch?
Tucker Carlson ‘plotting to host GOP debate’ despite being axed by Fox
Tucker Carlson is reportedly angling to host an independent primary debate and has been in touch with former President Donald Trump about the idea.
Abe Asher has the story.
How a chance department store meeting led to a court case decades later
As E Jean Carroll’s attorneys rest their case, Andrew Feinberg has a comprehensive recap on how we got to this point.
Trump on trial: What to know about the E Jean Carroll rape case
Nearly three decades after E Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump raped her in a dressing room, the pair are facing off in court. Andrew Feinberg explains the case
Watch: Donald Trump says Joe Biden is ‘disrespectful’ for missing coronation
Donald Trump has labelled Joe Biden “disrespectful” for missing the coronation of King Charles III.
The former president suggested Mr Biden is not physically up to making the trip across from the US.
“I don’t think he can do it physically, I think it’s hard for him,” Mr Trump said.
“But, certainly, he should be here as a representative of our country. I was surprised when I heard he wasn’t coming... I think it’s very disrespectful not to be here.”
Ivanka Trump refusing to hand over documents in Trump Organization fraud case, attorney general claims
The attorney general of the state of New York has accused Ivanka Trumpof refusing to turn over documents in a timely fashion as the deadline for producing evidence as required by the discovery phase of the Trump Organization’s civil fraud lawsuit nears.
Letitia James’ team made the accusation in a court filing dated 25 April, first reported by Forbes, in the latest development in the Trump family’s battle with the state of New York to occur since the former first daughter dropped her old legal team, including attorneys who jointly representer her and her brothers.
John Bowden has the story.
Attorney general claims Ivanka Trump is refusing to turn over documents
Former White House official is at centre of Trump Organization’s civil fraud lawsuit in New York
Mar-a-Lago insider cooperating with Special Counsel probe into Trump’s hoard of secret documents, report says
Prosecutors reportedly working to establish if former president attempted to hide documents at Florida home.
Mar-a-Lago insider cooperating with probe into Trump secret documents, report says
Prosecutors reportedly working to establish if former president attempted to hide documents at Florida home
After landmark January 6 convictions, Proud Boys turn attention to attacking LGBTQ+ people
Thursday’s seditious conspiracy convictions, which join the successful January 6 prosecutions of other far-right militia leaders from the Oath Keepers, may be a major win for the DoJ, but the Proud Boys remain a violent and influential force in American political life.
The January 6 prosecutions have decapitated the group, but its tactics are now morphing and going after a new target on a local level: LGBTQ+ people. The only thing that remains the same is the synergy, somewhere between official and unofficial, between the right-wing vigilantes and the ideals of the mainstream Republican party.
After landmark January 6 convictions, Proud Boys turn to attacking LGBTQ+ people
Top leaders may be heading to prison, but that isn’t the end of the Proud Boys, Josh Marcus reports
ICYMI: Trump accuser claims he groped her while pregnant Melania changed on their first wedding anniversary
Natasha Stoynoff told a jury in the E Jean Carroll civil trial on Wednesday that she was “flustered and in shock” after Donald Trump allegedly forcibly kissed and groped her.
Second accuser says Trump sexually assaulted her on his first wedding anniversary
Natasha Stoynoff told a jury in the E Jean Carroll civil trial she was ‘flustered and in shock’ after Donald Trump allegedly forcibly kissed and groped her
