E Jean Carroll’s lawyers have rest their case in the civil rape and defamation trial of former president Donald Trump.

Afterwards Judge Lewis Kaplan left the door open for Mr Trump to make a last-minute decision to testify, giving his defence team until 5pm on Sunday to confirm whether the former president would appear, Law & Crime reported.

Earlier on Thursday Mr Trump said he was cutting short his trip to Ireland to “confront” Ms Carroll after his defence team suffered a series of setbacks at the trial in New York.

Speaking to reporters while golfing at his Doonbeg resort, Mr Trump said he would “probably attend” the trial, which is hearing its final day of evidence before closing arguments next week.

“I was falsely accused by this woman, I have no idea who she is — it’s ridiculous,” he said.

The comments came as Mr Trump’s deposition was played on day seven of his trial in federal court in Manhattan, where he is being sued for the allegedly sexual assault at the luxury Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1996.

“There was no anything. I know nothing about this nut job,” Mr Trump said in the deposition.