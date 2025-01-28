Trump’s immigration crackdown moves to New York City after Chicago raids: Live updates
President plans to get the ‘transgender ideology the hell out of our military,’ while Kristi Noem tails federal officers in New York City
Federal agents began enforcing Donald Trump’s strict new immigration agenda in New York City on Tuesday morning.
Twenty teams of ICE officers – assisted by the FBI and DEA – were deployed in the U.S.’s most populous city just days after the Justice Department announced it had begun multiagency raids in Chicago at the weekend.
Leveraging their newly-expanded detention powers, officials are believed to have targeted at least three locations in the Bronx and detained at least two people, sources told New York Daily News.
Kristi Noem, Trump’s newly-confirmed secretary of Homeland Security, tailed officers on the immigration enforcement operation and posted a video of an arrest of an unauthorized immigrant on X. “Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets,” she tweeted.
It comes as the president signed an executive order on Monday evening banning transgender people from serving in the military, baselessly stating that they are both medically and morally unfit to serve.
The Trump administration also paused federal grants, loans, and other financial assistance in a late-night move, according to a memo distributed by the Office of Management and Budget. The scope of the order is unclear.
Scott Jennings says Musk’s salute wasn’t a Sieg Heil – but refuses to mimic gesture
CNN contributor Scott Jennings condemned critics who said Elon Musk’s straight arm salute was intended to be a Sieg Heil – but then refused to perform the gesture himself on live television.
The billionaire, who is cementing himself as a mainstay in President Donald Trump’s inner circle, has been slammed since proudly thumping his chest and shooting his right hand to the sky – twice – at Trump’s post-inauguration rally last Monday.
After rushing to the defense of Trump’s First Buddy, Jennings was challenged byWashington Post columnist Catherine Rampell on NewsNight Monday evening, a date marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
James Liddell has the details.
Scott Jennings says Musk’s salute wasn’t a Sieg Heil – but refuses to mimic gesture
Former GOP stretegist Scott Jennings says Musk critics are suffering from ‘Elon Derangement Syndrome’
RFK Jr, Gabbard and Patel among Trump’s controversial picks to face Senate confirmation hearings this week
Robert F Kenedy Jr, Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel are among Donald Trump’s controversial, high-ranking picks slated to face Senate confirmation hearings this week.
On Wednesday, Pam Bondi is due to be considered for the role of Attorney General; RFK Jr for Health and Human Services secretary; Howard Lutnick as Commerce secretary; and Kelly Loeffler to lead the Small Business Administration
On Thursday, Daniel Driscoll is set to be considered as secretary of the Army; Kash Patel as FBI director, Tulsi Gabbard as National Intelligence director; RFK Jr (again); Elise Stefanik as Ambassador to the United Nations; and Russell Vought as director of Office of Management Budget.
Trump has issued a freeze on grants and loans. Here’s what it means for your bottom line
The Trump administration paused federal grants, loans, and other financial assistance in a late-night move - that could have big impacts for everyday Americans.
The Office of Management and Budget distributed a memo Monday ordering federal agencies to pause any federal financial assistance to allow President Donald Trump and his administration to review whether that aid is consistent with his policies.
The scope of the order is not immediately clear. Outside of a few honorable mentions — “financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology and the Green New Deal” — the memo did not spell out which programs would be impacted.
Kelly Rissman has the full story.
Trump issued a freeze on grants and loans. Here’s what it means for your bottom line
‘Financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the Green New Deal’ will be paused, according to a memo
Karoline Leavitt set to give first White House press briefing
Karoline Leavitt will give her first White House press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
The 27-year-old, who is the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary, is expected to head to the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at approximately 1 p.m.
Watch: Republican clashes with CNN host over transgender ban on military service
Trump calls Chinese AI company DeepSeek a ‘wake up call'
Donald Trump branded China’s AI tool DeepSeek a “wake up call” as global markets were rocked by the emergence of the new low-cost technology.
“The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company should be a wakeup call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win,” he said at a House GOP retreat at his Doral, Florida, property on Monday.
The artificial intelligence app rocketed to the top of the Apple Store’s download charts over the weekend after its release last week by a Chinese start-up of the same name founded in 2023.
It offers similar functionality to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT chatbot, answering questions and generating text in responseto a user’s queries.
Several tech companies that have banked on a surge of AI interest sold off Monday, with US chipmaker Nvidia down almost 17 percent, losing $589 billion in market capitalisation.
Watch: Trump’s border czar issues blunt response to Selena Gomez’s tearful video over deportations
Donald Trump's border czar issues blunt response to Selena Gomez crying video
Donald Trump's border czar appeared to respond to Selena Gomez's tearful video about deportations, saying anyone who does not like the policy should take it up with Congress. On his first day in office, the US president declared illegal immigration a national emergency, tasking the military with aiding border security, issuing a broad ban on asylum, and taking steps to restrict citizenship for children born on US soil. In response, the Emilia Perez star posted — and later deleted — a video in tears reacting to the new deportation policies. Gomez has long been an advocate for immigrant rights and produced a 2019 Netflix documentary show entitled 'Living Undocumented'.
Tucker Carlson wildly accuses Biden admin of Putin assassination plot
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the Biden Administration of attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The Biden administration did, they tried to kill Putin,” the conservative firebrand said in the latest episode of his podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show. “Which is insane,” Carlson added.
He continued: “That’s demented, that you would even think of something like that. So why were they? Because chaos is a screen that protects them.”
Carlson provided no further details to evidence his allegations. The Independent has contacted Carlson represntatives.
