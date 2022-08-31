✕ Close Related video: Justice Department releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

In the latest development in the fallout from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump has hired ex-Florida solicitor general Chris Kise to represent him going forward.

A source close to Mr Trump’s legal team confirmed Mr Kice’s hiring for The Independent.

Meanwhile, the former president has taken to Truth Social to share a blizzard of memes flattering himself, denigrating Joe Biden and claiming that the “deep state” is machinating to destroy him, filling his page with false messages and sometimes extreme imagery – including phrases nodding to the QAnon movement.

His dive into the dark world of right-wing meme-making comes after he doubled down on dubious claims about the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop and insisted that new revelations about the coverage of the story mean the results of the last election should be nullified.

“So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI buried the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 presidential election,’” he wrote.