Donald Trump has referred an armed rebellion from a Russian mercenary leader as a “big mess” in a pair of statements on his Truth Social account attacking Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for. Next in may be far worse!” he wrote.

His statement came hours before his scheduled address to an evangelical political conference in Washington DC on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke constitutional protections for abortion, a landmark decision hailed by conservative Christian groups. During his appearance, Mr Trump railed against the criminal indictments against him and celebrated the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

Mr Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the decision to overturn Roe v Wade, after he appointed three conservative justices to the nation’s highest court in office.

His appearance at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual event follows comments at the conference from his 2024 rival and former vice president Mike Pence, who announced his endorsement of a national ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.