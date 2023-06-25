Trump news – live: Trump takes credit for Roe v Wade downfall as he rambles about Russia’s ‘big mess’
Follow all the latest news on the former president as he once more seeks the Republican nomination
Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him
Donald Trump has referred an armed rebellion from a Russian mercenary leader as a “big mess” in a pair of statements on his Truth Social account attacking Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
“A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for. Next in may be far worse!” he wrote.
His statement came hours before his scheduled address to an evangelical political conference in Washington DC on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke constitutional protections for abortion, a landmark decision hailed by conservative Christian groups. During his appearance, Mr Trump railed against the criminal indictments against him and celebrated the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
Mr Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the decision to overturn Roe v Wade, after he appointed three conservative justices to the nation’s highest court in office.
His appearance at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual event follows comments at the conference from his 2024 rival and former vice president Mike Pence, who announced his endorsement of a national ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Trump criticizes US aid to Ukraine amid reports of armed rebellion in Russia
In a post to his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning, Trump blamed Joe Biden for a range of foreign policy decisions, baselessly accusing the president of “illegally” taking “millions and millions of dollars” from China, Ukraine and “many other countries.
“Why hundreds of billions of dollars are given, without any control, to Ukraine,” he wrote.
Trump has repeatedly stated that he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine and would withdraw aid and force a negotiated settlement, while the Biden administration has continued to support aid to the war-torn country and affirmed US support amid the crisis.
“We’re focused on making sure that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have everything that they need to be successful,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at the White House on Friday.
Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress seek to expunge impeachments
Two of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress have introduced legislation aimed at expunging the former president’s two impeachments.
Elise Stefanik, the fourth highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives Republican, and rightwing hardliner Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a pair of resolutions that if enacted would aim to change the record “as if such articles had never been passed”.
Read on:
Trump allies in Congress seek to expunge impeachments
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elise Stefanik have introduced legislation for ex-president’s 2019 and 2021 impeachments
Nancy Mace is being tipped as Donald Trump’s new running mate... who is she?
South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace, who once said that Donald Trump’s “entire legacy was wiped out” by the Capitol riot (prompting him to back her primary opponent Katie Arrington last year out of spite) improbably finds herself being touted as the former president’s next running mate after reinventing herself as his arch-defender.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Could Nancy Mace be Donald Trump’s unlikely next running mate?
South Carolina congresswoman once critical of former president over Capitol riot has emerged as reliable defender of his name since federal indictment
‘Too busy’: New ad mocks Trump’s excuse for not handing back boxes
The group Republican Accountability has released a new advertisement slamming former president Donald Trump’s excuse that he was too “busy” to return boxes of classified documents to the US government.
Mr Trump has claimed, first in a rally at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey last week and then again during a Fox News interview earlier this week, that he failed to return the documents because they were mixed up with his personal belongings and he hadn’t had a chance to go through them yet when the federal government called.
Abe Asher has the story.
New ad mocks Trump’s excuse that he was too ‘busy’ to hand back classified documents
Trump is facing 37 felony charges over his handling of classified documents
Mississippi senator wants old Confederate state flag back
No, really. In 2023...
Josh Marcus has the story.
Mississippi senator wants Confederate state flag back
Voters chose new flag in 2020 ballot initiative
GOP releases Hunter Biden whistleblower testimonies from ex-IRS agents
House Republicans released testimony Thursday from two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the Justice Department interfered with their yearslong investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter — a charge the department swiftly denied.
The House Ways and Means Committee, led by Republican Rep. Jason Smith, voted to publicly disclose congressional testimony from two former IRS agents who worked on the federal investigation into the younger Biden’s taxes and foreign business dealings.
Read more...
GOP releases whistleblower testimonies from ex-IRS agents in Hunter Biden case
House Republicans have released testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the Justice Department interfered with their yearslong investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter
Is Kari Lake ‘couch-surfing like a bum’ at Mar-a-Lago, as ex-Trump lawyer claims?
As far-right congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene turn on each other in DC, another feud within the MAGA-sphere has deepened, with former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis claiming failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is “couch-surfing” at Mar-a-Lago.
It’s not the oddest story of the week, but it’s up there.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Kari Lake ‘couch-surfing like a bum’ at Mar-a-Lago, ex-Trump lawyer says
Failed gubernatoiral candidate’s campaign team denies the accusation
Garland denies whistleblower claims of interference in Hunter Biden investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland pushed back Friday against claims from IRS whistleblowers that the Justice Department interfered with the investigation into Hunter Biden, saying more broadly that attacks on the department’s independence are corrosive.
The Republican-led House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday released a transcript of testimony from Gary Shapley, an IRS official who, among other things, claimed that Garland had denied a request from U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware to be appointed special counsel. That designation would have would have given Weiss the same status as the prosecutor leading the investigation into former President Donald Trump.
Weiss never made such a request, Garland said Friday, and always had full authority to file charges wherever and however he saw fit against President Joe Biden‘s son. And Garland added that if Weiss — first appointed U.S. Attorney by Donald Trump — agrees to testify before Congress, the Justice Department will not stand in the way.
Read more...
Attorney general denies whistleblower claims of interference in Hunter Biden investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland is pushing back against claims that the Justice Department interfered with the investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden
Infowars host pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
Infowars host Owen Shroyer, who promoted baseless claims of 2020 election fraud on the far-right internet platform, pleaded guilty on Friday to joining the mob of Donald Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol.
Shroyer, who didn’t enter the Capitol but led rioters in chants near the top of the building’s steps, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year behind bars.
Read more...
Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
Infowars host Owen Shroyer has pleaded guilty to joining the mob of Donald Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies