Donald Trump told a crowd of evengelicals on Saturday that the federal government has a “vital role” to restriction abortion access while he once again took credit for overturning Roe v Wade.

But the former president did not detail his proposal for national abortion restrictions, in contrast to his 2024 rival Mike Pence, who supports outlawing care nationally at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Mr Trump’s remarks to a Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Washington DC came on the one-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke constitutional protections for abortion. Though he has repeatedly taken credit for the ruling, he has avoided questions about whether he would back a national ban if Republican lawmakers managed to pass one through Congress.

In his remarks, he also railed against the criminal indictments against him, as reporting from The New York Times finds that his presidential campaign has been diverting more funds raised by Mr Trump to a political action committee that has been used to cover his personal mounting legal fees.