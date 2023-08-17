Trump insists Democrats are angry at his indictment too as Georgia jail booking nears – live updates
Mr Trump and his 18 codefendants must surrender for arrest by 25 August where they will be booked into Fulton County Jail
Donald Trump insists that people “on both sides” are angered by his indictment in Georgia this week. The former president made the remarks in a pre-recorded interview with former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Fox Business.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted on Monday for running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the will of the American people and keep Mr Trump in power at all costs.
They have been ordered to surrender for arrest by 25 August where they will be booked into Fulton County Jail for mugshots and fingerprints to be taken – just like any other criminal defendant.
Following the announcement, Mr Trump claimed in a Truth Social rant that he would share an “irrefutable” report on his baseless claims of election fraud at a press conference on Monday morning.
In the post, he also used what appears to be a racist dog whistle – “RIGGERS” – while discussing Black litigators and political opponents.
“The fact that he’s introducing race into this prosecution surprises me, it’s disgusting, it’s textbook Donald Trump, but it comes as no surprise,” Ms Farah told CNN of his comments.
Biden’s gaffes will lead to nuclear war, says Trump: ‘He can’t speak, he can’t walk’
Donald Trump has suggested that President Joe Biden’s frequent gaffes will lead to nuclear war.
The former president was speaking to Larry Kudlow, who worked in the Trump administration, on Fox Business Network when he returned to his often-used talking point that Mr Biden will lead America into armageddon.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
‘He’s telling us about energy, he’s telling us about Russia and nuclear weapons. This guy is gonna get us into a nuclear war,’ Trump says
Having faced frequent harassment doing their jobs, election workers see accountability in Trump’s Georgia charges
Election worker intimidation is one key element of the conspiracy alleged in the Georgia case. Tuesday’s indictment alleges that several of the defendants falsely accused Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman of committing election crimes and says some defendants traveled from out of state to harass and intimidate her.
The pressure campaign and threats against two Georgia election workers figured prominently in this week’s indictment of former President Donald Trump
Analysis: Why does Trump want to move Georgia case to federal court?
It took less than a day after a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and 17 other defendants in a sprawling racketeering case for one of them to invoke a rarely used federal law in an attempt to move the case into federal court.
Andrew Feinberg explains the rationale behind this tactic.
Removing the case to federal court would not necessarily provide the former president with an advantage should the case proceed to trial
Voices: The DeSantis memo meltdown shows he never learned the first lesson about Trump
Eric Garcia writes:
Early in my career in politics, before I got into journalism, a former boss of mine taught us interns a rule I have never forgotten: Never say or do anything that you wouldn’t want published on the front page of The New York Times. Even after I decided a career in partisan politics wasn’t for me, I have tried to abide by that rule in journalism.
Apparently, nobody taught Ron DeSantis’s team that rule.
It’s just the latest brutal headline for Ron DeSantis
Watch: Trump says Biden ‘will get us right into a nuclear war’
Watch: Trump claims American jobs had returned in his administration after pandemic
As the discussion with former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow turned to the economy today, Donald Trump claimed that all of the jobs lost in the economic crash at the start of the pandemic had come back by the time he had left office.
He also railed against the Senate for passing the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act:
Watch: Trump says people ‘on both sides’ angered by witch hunt
While Trump rakes in supporters’ donations to cover his legal fees, other co-defendants are going broke...
While some of the former president’s staffers are benefitting from his legal largesse, others are not. Andrew Feinberg reports.
While Trump’s codefendants struggle, he’s raking in donations to pay for his battles
Mr Trump’s legal largesse does not appear to extend to a small number of aides who’ve incurred the ex-president’s wrath
Fox Business currently airing Trump interview with Larry Kudlow
Trumpworld hanging by a thread as co-accused pressured to flip on ex-president
Will the Georgia gang of 18 turn on Trump?
Andrew Feinberg looks at the chances of the former president’s co-conspirators striking a deal with prosecutors.
Will the Georgia gang of 18 turn on Trump? Trumpworld hanging by a thread
The former president has long been able to rely on the loyalty of his underlings to help keep him out of trouble. But this time might be different, writes Andrew Feinberg
