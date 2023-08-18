Trump abruptly cancels news conference on Georgia ‘proof’ as he tries to delay trial by years – live updates
Mr Trump and his 18 codefendants must surrender for arrest by 25 August where they will be booked into Fulton County Jail
Donald Trump has asked a judge to push back his federal trial for allegedly trying to subvert the 2020 presidential election - for three years.
Lawyers for the former president asked Judge Tanya Chutkan for the trial to take place in April 2026, more than two years later than special counsel Jack Smith’s proposed date of January 2024.
Meanwhile, Police in Georgia are investigating online threats to members of a grand jury that voted to indict Mr Trump and 18 of his allies accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.
Earlier, Mr Trump insisted that people “on both sides” are angered by his indictment in Georgia this week. The former president made the remarks in a pre-recorded interview with former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Fox Business.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted on Monday for running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the will of the American people and keep Mr Trump in power at all costs.
They have been ordered to surrender for arrest by 25 August where they will be booked into Fulton County Jail for mugshots and fingerprints to be taken – just like any other criminal defendant.
“Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday evening.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the most prominent Republican in the race to unseat Democratic US Senator Sherrod Brown next year, has fired one of his top aides after social media posts surfaced in which the staffer criticized Donald Trump.
LaRose’s office confirmed press secretary Rob Nichols’s departure on Wednesday.
Former New York prosecutor pioneered use of RICO prosecution now being used against him in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump’s “inexcusable” online attacks on judges overseeing his legal battles could “imperil” his cases, a retired judge said.
“The former president’s comments and attacks on the federal judiciary and on the specific individual judges who will preside over his trials are unprecedented in American history,” J Michael Luttig, a former federal appeals court judge told CNN.
“They are a grave disservice to the nation. They are inexcusable,” he continued. “And they imperil the former president himself in the defence of his actions on January 6th before the juries that will hear his case.”
Kelly Rissman has the full story.
Special counsel Jack Smith has asked for the trial to begin in Washington DC on 2 January 2024.
Donald Trump conveniently left out several crucial paragraphs when he quoted from Mike Pence’s book in the latest defence of his attempts to subvert 2020 election results.
Alex Woodward reports.
Joe Sommerlad takes a look at the Fulton County Jail, also known by the nickname “Rice Street” as it is notoriously overcrowded and in poor repair, with a reputation for “unhygienic living conditions”.
A majority of Americans think former president Donald Trump’s charges in the Georgia election interference case are serious, with 50 per cent of those polled saying Mr Trump should suspend his campaign, according to new ABC News/IPSOS polling.
Per ABC News:
A plurality of Americans — 49% — think Trump should have been charged with a crime in the Georgia case, while 32% do not think he should have been. Fifty percent of Americans say Trump should suspend his presidential campaign, while 33% don’t think he should, per the ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel.
The poll was discussed on MSNBC’s Morning Joe earlier today:
Businessman and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pushed back after The New York Times reported about a memo from a super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis showed the Florida governor planned to attack him.
Axiom Strategies, which works with Never Back Down, a super PAC that supports Mr DeSantis, released a bevy of research memos on its website to give advice for the governor ahead of the first primary debate in Milwaukee.
One of the memos outlines “four basic must-dos” for Mr DeSantis, whom the memos refer to as “GRD,” saying he would need to attack fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has begun to ascend in the polls against Mr DeSantis.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
Donald Trump has been accused of considering not attending the first Republican primary debate because he’s supposedly scared of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has vowed to come after him.
