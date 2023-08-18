Trump abruptly cancels news conference on Georgia ‘proof’

✕ Close Donald Trump indictment - latest news

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has asked a judge to push back his federal trial for allegedly trying to subvert the 2020 presidential election - for three years.

Lawyers for the former president asked Judge Tanya Chutkan for the trial to take place in April 2026, more than two years later than special counsel Jack Smith’s proposed date of January 2024.

Meanwhile, Police in Georgia are investigating online threats to members of a grand jury that voted to indict Mr Trump and 18 of his allies accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Earlier, Mr Trump insisted that people “on both sides” are angered by his indictment in Georgia this week. The former president made the remarks in a pre-recorded interview with former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Fox Business.

The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted on Monday for running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the will of the American people and keep Mr Trump in power at all costs.

They have been ordered to surrender for arrest by 25 August where they will be booked into Fulton County Jail for mugshots and fingerprints to be taken – just like any other criminal defendant.