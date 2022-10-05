Trump news - live: Attorneys appeal ex-president’s classified documents case to Supreme Court
Trump appeals to high court in case regarding classified documents
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to step in on the case surrounding the classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
Meanwhile, legal experts have spoken out strongly against Mr Trump after he filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, describing his case as “garbage” and “not worth the paper it’s written on”.
Mr Trump’s lawsuit, and his claims that the network “fears” he will run again in 2024, come as his lawyers also sought to delay a hearing in the case of classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Meanwhile, Herschel Walker, the Donald Trump-backed Republican nominee for the Georgia Senate seat who has previously supported a total ban on abortions, has denied reports of paying for a woman’s abortion in 2009.
The former football star has also vowed to sue the news outlet that published the report of him having paid for one woman’s abortion years ago. He labelled the report a “flat-out lie”.
34 Capitol riot defendants sign letter asking to be moved to Guantanamo
Dozens of defendants in the Capitol Riot investigation have asked to be moved from their Washington DC jail to Guantanamo Bay as they claim they’d be treated better there.
As many as 34 defendants awaiting court dates or serving sentences linked to the insurrection on January 6 2021 signed a letter slamming the conditions in the federal correctional facility in the US capital.
The letter is likely to be ammunition for far-right members of the House like Marjorie Taylor Greene who have rallied behind the accused participants in the deadly attack on Congress and depicted them as political prisoners.
Read more:
34 Capitol riot defendants sign letter asking to be moved to Guantanamo
Defendants claim ‘Gitmo’ would be better than ‘remaining trapped within the wretched confines of cruel and unusual punishment of the DC jail’
Biden apologises to family of dead congresswoman for ‘Where’s Jackie?’ gaffe
Joe Biden continues to deal with the consequences of his most recent embarrassing gaffe.
During a recent White House event on hunger, the president briefly called out for a congresswoman who was not in the room. The member in question, Jackie Walorski, actually had died in a widely-publicised car accident earlier this year.
The president on Friday apologised to the Indiana Republican’s 83-year-old mother Martha Walorski and her widowed husband Dean Swihart in the Oval Office of the White House.
Read more:
Biden apologises to family of dead congresswoman for 'Where's Jackie?' gaffe
Jackie Walorski’s brother says family has ‘no hard feelings’ against him
Video shows ‘steady stream’ leaving Trump rally after just 15 minutes
Many of Donald Trump’s fans appeared to have had enough of his recent Michigan rally just a few minutes after the festivities began.
Attendees began leaving the venue after only 15 minutes as Mr Trump launched into a list of his familiar grievances, Detroit Free Press reporter Paul Egan said.
Read more:
Video shows 'steady stream' leaving Trump rally after just 15 minutes
Reporter claims to have seen ‘steady stream of attendees heading for exits since about the 15-minute mark of this now hour-long’ speech
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis claims ‘regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
Ron DeSantis is joining in on Donald Trump’s frequent baseless claims about the US news media, now claiming that reporters were rooting for a storm to strike the Sunshine State.
It’s a callous accusation that demeans those who have put themselves in tough situations to report on the deadly storm, which is thought to have killed dozens of people.
“Quite frankly, you have national regime media that… wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think,” Mr DeSantis said. “They don’t care about the people of this state. They don’t care about the people of this community. They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda.”
Read more:
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis claims 'regime media' wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
“They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda,” the governor said this week
Alex Jones says he may plead the fifth in Sandy Hook hoax trial because he’d get jailed for telling the truth
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he may invoke the 5th Amendment when he takes the stand at his Sandy Hook defamation trial to avoid going to jail.
It’s the latest sign that the Infowars host is completely untethered from reality. He is not facing jail time; defamation does not carry that penalty.
“[The judge] says if I tell the truth, she’ll put me in the Waterbury jail for six months. That’s what she can do,” he ranted to reporters outside of the courtroom.
Read more;
Alex Jones says he may plead the fifth in Sandy Hook hoax trial
The Infowars conspiracy theorist is expected to take the stand in his second defamation trial, this time in Connecticut, for spreading hoax lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting
Biden to meet with DeSantis and tour hurricane damage in Florida on Wednesday
Joe Biden will meet with Florida’s Ron DeSantis and tour damaged areas of Florida’s coastal and other communities on Wednesday.
The otherwise unremarkable visit will play an interesting dynamic given that Donald Trump remains a resident of Florida and will now have to endure his two biggest likely-rivals for the 2024 election appearing presidential and official during the visit. It’s an image that will likely reignite Mr Trump’s barely-hidden urge to criticise both men.
Read more:
Biden to meet with DeSantis and tour hurricane damage in Florida on Wednesday
Mr Biden and Mr DeSantis have previously committed to continued close coordination regarding the hurricane
Ron Johnson claims January 6 wasn’t ‘armed insurrection’ despite scores of guns at Capitol riot
During a Tuesday talk before the Milwaukee Rotary Club, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin downplayed the extent of armed threats during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, despite the numerous protesters who were found with guns and other weapons.
It’s the latest attempt by a Republican, particularly a vulnerable incumbent, to downplay the deadly riot that shocked millions of Americans and led to Donald Trump and his political movement being labeled a threat to democracy by Joe Biden and Mr Trump’s other critics.
“Some of the protesters did teach us all how you can use flog poles, that kind of stuff, as weapons,” he said. “To call what happened on January 6 an armed insurrection, I just think is not accurate. You saw the pictures inside the capitol I saw that day.”
Read more:
Ron Johnson says January 6 wasn't 'armed insurrection' despite numerous guns at riot
Trump was aware supporters were armed, according to congressional testimony
Oath Keepers founder: Be 'ready to fight' after Trump loss
Hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was discussing how to push President Donald Trump to go further in his fight to cling to power, according to messages shown to jurors Tuesday in his US Capitol attack trial.
Stewart Rhodes and four other members of his organisation are charged with the most serious crime related to the breach on the Capitol thus far: Seditious conspiracy. Mr Rhodes has plead not guilty.
Tuesday was the first full day of testimony in the high-stakes case that’s expected to last several weeks.
Read more:
Oath Keepers founder: Be 'ready to fight' after Trump loss
Messages show that hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was discussing how to push President Donald Trump to go further in his fight to cling to power
Trump used slur to describe his first attorney general, book says
A new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says former president Donald Trump routinely used a slur often employed to describe persons with intellectual disabilities when speaking of the first person to serve as attorney general in his administration, ex-Alabama senator Jeff Sessions.
Mr Sessions was eventually driven out of the Trump administration after clashing with the president privately over his recusal from the investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.
In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Ms Haberman writes that Mr Trump’s fury with Mr Sessions was such that he would routinely rant to officials about the attorney general’s refusal to resign.
Read more:
Trump used slur to describe his first attorney general, book says
Jeff Sessions, who served as attorney general under Donald Trump, often drew the former president’s scorn
Trump asks Supreme Court to stop FBI from using classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to reinstate a Florida judge’s order which effectively blocked the FBI and Department of Justice from using classified documents seized during the 8 August search of his home to further the criminal investigation against him.
The former president saw the appointment of three justices to the nine-member bench under his one term in office.
Read more:
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene for him in Mar-a-Lago documents case
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to reinstate a Florida judge’s order which effectively blocked the FBI and Department of Justice from using classified documents seized during the 8 August search of his home to further the criminal investigation against him.
